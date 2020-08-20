Reality Star Arrested In Murder For-Hire-Plot That Killed Nephew

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
What if you were given the opportunity to have superpowers? What if all you had to do was take one pill? And what if unlocking those powers was a luck of the draw that could result in your life being in jeopardy? These questions and more are answered in Netflix's new action-packed film, Project Power.
Set in the streets of New Orleans, a trio of heroes—a former soldier (Jamie Foxx), a teenage dealer and aspiring rapper (Dominique Fishback) and an officer (Joseph Gordon-Levitt)—come together to fight the escalating crime in the city caused by Teleios, the government organization behind the littering of a powerful pill that gifts superpowers (or death) to whoever takes it.
In a round table discussion with VIBE's Jazzie Belle, Foxx alongside fellow actors Chika and Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly shared whose star "power" in the music industry they'd like to have even if only for 5 minutes. "Prince. All the way. Prince. All day. And not only that, because Prince as a musician taught me everything," said Foxx before sharing how the late legend influenced his artistry as a musician. "To me, Prince was with someone I had never heard. I never heard a voice like that. I never heard someone put words together like that."
Baker agreed and shared his personal experience of seeing Prince live. "If you take the pill and you get to be Prince then you're going to be able to be the best keyboard player, the best bass player, the best guitar player, the best singer, the best songwriter, and the best dancer.
"I guess if I was to take an artist who does great interviews' swag, it would probably be Liam Gallagher from Oasis because he would just wear sunglasses and own the fact that he loved himself more than anything in the world and that he thought he was the best artist and you couldn't tell him otherwise."
For Chika (who also wrote an original song for the film), it's all about embracing your own personal power, but if she were gifted with the influence of one music artist it would be the King of Pop. Period. "People were just passing out when they saw him. He walked on the stage and people just knocked out completely. And that's simply without singing a note, without saying anything. His presence was enough to have people going unconscious. I would like that for my life."
The actors also shared their thoughts on how aspiring artists can find other ways to make ends meet without turning to drug dealing or anything life-threatening while working to make their music dreams come true. "All I would say is, man, that God-given talent, we got to figure out a way," said Foxx. "And maybe, like I said this is coming from an older perspective, we got to figure out a way to just explore that talent."
Power Pill is now streaming on Netflix worldwide.
Interview's music bed provided by Gus.
A Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot is officially in development and being shopped to streaming companies including Netflix, HBO Max and Peacocks, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series will be a dramatic reimagining of the hit NBC sitcom, and is based off the viral trailer created by up-and-coming director, Morgan Cooper, last year.
Cooper’s Bel-Air, puts a dramatic spin on the story of Smith’s character’s move from West Philadelphia to the wealthy suburb of Bel-Air, Calif., where he lived with his Aunt Viv and Uncle Phil and cousins, Hilary, Ashley, Carlton and Nicky. The reboot has been in development for over a year and will be an hourlong drama, per THR.
Smith was so impressed with Cooper’s trailer that he flew to Miami to meet him last year. “I saw this trailer that Morgan Cooper hooked up. This is the first time that I’ve heard something and that I was like, ‘Yo, that’s an idea that is brilliant,” he said at the time.
Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Universal TV are behind the series revival. The original producers and creative team of Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy and Susan Horowitz, have reportedly signed on to executive produce the project.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air starred Smith, Karyn Parsons, James Avery, Alfonso Ribiero, Tatyana M. Ali, and Daphne Maxwell Reid, the latter of whom replaced Janet Hubert as “Aunt Viv.”
The sitcom ran from 1990 until 1996.
Daniel Kaluuya transforms into Fred Hampton in the powerful new trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah. The nearly two-minute long clip shows Kaluyaa as the Black Panther Party leader delivering a powerful speech to a group of party members. Lakeith Stanfield, who portrays FBI informant William O’Neal, is also featured in the short teaser.
Directed by Chaka King and produced by Ryan Coogler, Judas and the Black Messiah tells the story of Hampton, who was assassinated by the FBI and Chicago Police in 1969, at the age of 21. Born in Chicago in 1948, Hampton mobilized a generation and became the Chairman of the Illinois chapter of the BPP. Hampton was so influential, that the FBI conspired to silence his voice. O’Neal was hired by the FBI to infiltrate the BPP, and rose up the ranks to become a sergeant in arms within the Party.
O’Neal became so close to Hampton that he provided the FBI with the floor plan to his apartment to carry out the fatal raid in 1969. He befriended Hampton only to betray him in the end. The film explores that dynamic and O’Neal’s fear that his cover will be blown.
After Hampton’s death, O’Neal went into infamy. He passed away in 1990o of a reported suicide.
Judas and the Black Messiah is slated to open next year.
Watch the trailer below.