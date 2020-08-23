Review: Netflix's Project Power, HBO's Lovecraft Country and Protecting Our Expensive Genes *Spoiler Alert*

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
O’Shea Jackson Jr. has signed on to star in a new sneaker comedy produced by Kevin Hart and NBA star Chris Paul, Deadline reports.
American Sole follows the story of 20-somethings (played by Jackson and Pete Davidson) who are drowning in college debt and decide to jump into the profitable world of after-market sneaker reselling. The business is successful at first, but they end up strapped for cash and looking to a shady investor for help.
“American Sole is a story about the highly exciting, very profitable sneaker industry and the secondary sneaker market,” said Paul. “With my own personal passion for sneakers and the culture that drives it, I’m excited to be a part of telling this entertaining story.”
Hart and Paul will produce through their respective imprints, HartBeat Productions and Oh Dipp!! Productions, along with STX Films, the entertainment company behind Hustlers. The film will be directed by How to Make It in America creator, Ian Edelman.
Jackson has been building up his acting resume since making his silver screen debut in Straight Outta Compton. Besides American Sole, the 29-year old actor and son of Ice Cube, has appeared in a bunch of films including Just Mercy and Long Shot. He also signed on for the Apple TV basketball series Swagger, and has two more projects in post-production.
A former reality star and restaurateur, is accused of paying someone to kill his teenage nephew to cash in on a life insurance policy. The FBI arrested James Timothy Norman on federal conspiracy charges on Tuesday (Aug. 18)
Norman and his alleged cohort, Terica Ellis, conspired in a murder-for-hire plot, according to the criminal complaint. In 2014, Norman took out a $250,000 life insurance policy on his 18-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery. Authorities claim Norman, who was the policy’s sole beneficiary, paid the premiums out of his bank account. He allegedly attempted an additional $200,000 life insurance policy but the application was denied.
Montgomery was gunned down on March 14, 2016. Four days earlier, Ellis, an exotic dancer, emailed Montgomery, “I’m on my way in town.” Norman arrived in St. Louis from Los Angeles on the morning that Montgomery was killed. The documents alleges that Norman and Ellis corresponded on two temporary cell phones activated the day of the homicide. “These phones communicated consistently throughout the day of the homicide, and both were deactivated and ceased activity on March 15, 2016, the day after the homicide.”
Per the affidavit, Montgomery received a phone call and stepped outside where he was shot to death moments later. “The forensic examination of Montgomery’s phone, and subsequent investigation, revealed that the two people he spoke to within the 10 minutes prior to his death were his friends, K.T., and Terrace Ellis.”
The investigation revealed that Montgomery texted his address to Ellis, who allegedly phoned Norman less than an hour before the teen was killed. In the days after Montgomery’s death, Ellis deposited over $9,000 into various bank accounts, including a newly-opened savings account.
One week after the murder, Norman allegedly attempted to collect on the life insurance police but was turned down for “failure to provide several requested documents.”
Norman is being held without bail at the Madison County Detention Center. The 41-year-old is best known for starring alongside his mother, Robbie Montgomery, in the OWN series, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, which ended in 2018. Norman and his mother opened a string of Welcome to Sweetie Pie's restaurants in St. Louis, and Southern California, many of which were closed down.
What if you were given the opportunity to have superpowers? What if all you had to do was take one pill? And what if unlocking those powers was a luck of the draw that could result in your life being in jeopardy? These questions and more are answered in Netflix's new action-packed film, Project Power.
Set in the streets of New Orleans, a trio of heroes—a former soldier (Jamie Foxx), a teenage dealer and aspiring rapper (Dominique Fishback) and an officer (Joseph Gordon-Levitt)—come together to fight the escalating crime in the city caused by Teleios, the government organization behind the littering of a powerful pill that gifts superpowers (or death) to whoever takes it.
In a round table discussion with VIBE's Jazzie Belle, Foxx alongside fellow actors Chika and Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly shared whose star "power" in the music industry they'd like to have even if only for 5 minutes. "Prince. All the way. Prince. All day. And not only that, because Prince as a musician taught me everything," said Foxx before sharing how the late legend influenced his artistry as a musician. "To me, Prince was with someone I had never heard. I never heard a voice like that. I never heard someone put words together like that."
Baker agreed and shared his personal experience of seeing Prince live. "If you take the pill and you get to be Prince then you're going to be able to be the best keyboard player, the best bass player, the best guitar player, the best singer, the best songwriter, and the best dancer.
"I guess if I was to take an artist who does great interviews' swag, it would probably be Liam Gallagher from Oasis because he would just wear sunglasses and own the fact that he loved himself more than anything in the world and that he thought he was the best artist and you couldn't tell him otherwise."
For Chika (who also wrote an original song for the film), it's all about embracing your own personal power, but if she were gifted with the influence of one music artist it would be the King of Pop. Period. "People were just passing out when they saw him. He walked on the stage and people just knocked out completely. And that's simply without singing a note, without saying anything. His presence was enough to have people going unconscious. I would like that for my life."
The actors also shared their thoughts on how aspiring artists can find other ways to make ends meet without turning to drug dealing or anything life-threatening while working to make their music dreams come true. "All I would say is, man, that God-given talent, we got to figure out a way," said Foxx. "And maybe, like I said this is coming from an older perspective, we got to figure out a way to just explore that talent."
Power Pill is now streaming on Netflix worldwide.
Interview's music bed provided by Gus.