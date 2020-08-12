Selah Marley Talks Childhood Trauma, Clarifies Comments About Parents

Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley's daughter shared some of the emotional wounds from her childhood.

After an extensive video detailing a traumatic childhood, Selah Marley shared a follow-up video message on Instagram on Tuesday (Aug. 11) clarifying earlier comments about parents, Rohan Marley and Lauryn Hill.

In a since deleted video, Selah revealed that her father was an absentee parent and detailed some of the issues in her parents’ relationship that she witnessed as a child. She spoke about their breakup, being spanked as a child, and connected the dots between things that happened when she was younger and how they have impacted her behavior today.

Selah also shared that she had an emotional conversation with her father and plans to visit him this week. “At the end of the day you know that I would never come through to bash my parents.”

The “complex” issue is one of nuance, the 21-year-old model explained. “Really what I was discussing was how a lack of unity in the household can create severe trauma that you’re not even aware of. And now, I had to go back and see where these different things impact my life and how they impacted my life. At the end of the day, I never said my father was a f*cking deadbeat completely. I just said that he wasn’t as present as I needed him to be,” she said before adding, “Don’t go bashing my f*cking father and my family.”

Rohan showed a united front posting a throwback family photo Instagram captioned in part, “Love unconditional.”

Watch Selah’s full video below.