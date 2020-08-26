St. Louis Music Producer Arrested In Connection With Murder Plot Involving Reality Star

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
“Seen 'em rise, I seen 'em fall/I’ve seen the dreams of fiends and scenes of war/Inside my mind, it ain’t nothin' serene, it’s called Blackness/The most expensive gene of all” - Phonte Coleman, “Expensive Genes”
There is a moment early on in Jamie Foxx’s Netflix thriller, Project Power, that gave me pause. His character, Art, has abducted a young girl and has her trapped in the trunk of a car. Out of context, it’s high on creep factor. Art is desperate for answers and aggressively trying to reason with her as her muffled screams echo from the trunk. However, we know that the young lady, Robin (played by Dominique Fishback), has been pushing a drug called “Power” that grants the user five minutes of unpredictable superhuman ability. The creators of the capsule have kidnapped Art’s daughter, Tracy, and Robin is his only link to finding her.
The juxtaposition is deliberate. This very intimidating man is turning the screws to this high school girl and justifies it because his little girl has been abducted. As a father, the scene attacked both hemispheres of my consciousness. I simultaneously empathized with his drive to rescue his daughter but was also taken aback at his treatment of the young lady half his size cowering before him clad in a Wu-Tang t-shirt and boots. The ends justifying the means is a recurrent theme in the film, as Robin is selling drugs to raise money for her ailing mother’s surgery. Higher up the food chain, the bad guys justify their misdeeds by claiming to “advance human evolution.” Even the cops (like Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s character, Frank) use the drug to even the odds with the bad guys.
Everyone has an agenda and tows that line between individual progress and the “Greater Good.” It’s the stuff that good comic books and comic book-like films are built on. However, it struck a stronger chord with me as I sat in my house scrolling the news about a pandemic currently gripping the globe and dividing a nation in unprecedented ways. The needs of the individual verse that of the whole are being weaponized and politicized daily, leaving a lot of us feeling like both Art and Robin. Who you think is right depends on which side of the trunk you happen to occupy at the given moment.
As films go, Project Power is just ok. There are bright spots, like Robin’s extemporaneous rhymes courtesy of Alabama rap phenom CHIKA, and Fishback’s intense but humorous portrayal of a streetwise teenager in over her head. But as a superhero vehicle, it’s pretty much Taken meets Limitless coated in a fog of Terrigen Mist. Jamie Foxx as the ex-soldier on a parental rampage is at his most brutal, impaling henchmen on ice sculptures and clipboards leaving a trail of blood across New Orleans. They dangle the revelation of his superpowers until the very end but by then you’re just ready for the movie to be over anyway. As for the city, New Orleans is lazily represented by football fans grunting copy and paste colloquialisms in the streets and the outraged citizenry calling into the local radio station to report the latest superhuman sighting. Quibi’s series #FreeRayshawn does a much better job of approximating the Big Easy’s unique charm and movies like Fast Color and The Old Guard are more compelling depictions of what it’s like for everyday people to manage the responsibility of extraordinary abilities thrust upon them.
But, for me, the biggest failing of Project Power is that it stops just short of exploring the implications of race in the storyline given the material and the cast. Jamie’s Art falls back on a predictable shaming of Robin for her choice to sell drugs, while acknowledging that the system is set up for her to fail as a Black woman. In the same breath that he suggests she join the Army to solve her problems, he reveals that it was the military that turned him into a human guinea pig, setting off this chain of events in the first place.
The most egregious treatment of race in the film is a ham-fisted nod to the violation of Henrietta Lacks, a Black woman whose cancer cells were stolen from her body in the 1950s and used as the foundation for countless medical breakthroughs from that point on. The intersection of class, race, medical impropriety, and government accountability is as relevant in 2020 as it ever could be, but the directors, Henry Joost and Ariel Shulmna—of Catfish fame—squandered this opportunity to connect the dots in a meaningful way.
On the flip side is HBO’s latest foray into historical fan-fiction (hot on the heels of their Emmy nominated Watchmen series), the Misha Green helmed Lovecraft Country. The series is based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff and stars Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, and Courtney B. Vance. Like Foxx’s Art, Majors is an Army veteran named Atticus Freeman who is on a search of his own to find his missing father, played by Michael K. Williams. But where Project Power dwells in the superhuman, Lovecraft deals in the supernatural, blurring the lines between real-life monsters of the Jim Crow south and the ones of folklore. But more significantly, where Project Power dabbles in the significance of Blackness with a capital B, Lovecraft brims with the visual, musical, and historical contributions of African-Americans in the 1950s and how their treatment by the agents of white supremacy is an evil unto its own.
After just one episode, Green has established a world where Black people get to be their own heroes, armed only with knowledge and an indomitable will to traverse the roads of the very country they helped to build. When Atticus returns to his hometown of Chicago, we are treated to the sounds and sights of Black joy, but it is pierced by the sight of an Army recruiter preying on its jobless citizenry, imploring them to sign on the dotted line. The same predatory behavior that Art calls out in 2020. Not much has changed.
Courtney B Vance—who, coincidentally, also appears in Project Power—is used to much better effect here as Uncle George, the publisher of the Green Book, a travel guide for Black motorists seeking safe lodging. This is just one of the cultural signifiers, along with speeches by James Baldwin and photography by Gordon Parks, that makes Lovecraft Country feel more like a love letter to Blackness than a postcard. I saw myself without compromise in the love, fear, and hope that the characters brought to each interaction. George’s young daughter Dee is an aspiring comic book artist who sends him off with a new collection before each trip and I couldn’t help but think of my own daughter who I recently escorted to a craft shop to procure a 50-pack of gel pens for her to sketch with. But Green takes these moments a step beyond mere representation, as Dee’s choice of fictional heroine delights her mother, Hippolyta, named after the Queen of the Amazons. This hopefully hints to a more significant tie-in down the line but delights the comic book fans who know her as Wonder Woman’s mother.
By the end of episode one of Lovecraft Country, we learn that Atticus Freeman is searching for more than his father, it’s a birthright that he is owed. His lineage has a significance that is yet to be uncovered and the revelation that monsters dwell amongst them raises the survival stakes. In Project Power, Art and his daughter Tracy suffer the exploitation of their very DNA, but Atticus hopes that his will lead to his salvation; “I don't contemplate, I meditate, then off your fucking head…” Family business has already been drummed into the subtext of this origin story. I have a feeling that Atticus will have some hard decisions ahead as well, based on the tension that already exists among his kinfolk. But I’ll be rooting for him every step of the way.
O’Shea Jackson Jr. has signed on to star in a new sneaker comedy produced by Kevin Hart and NBA star Chris Paul, Deadline reports.
American Sole follows the story of 20-somethings (played by Jackson and Pete Davidson) who are drowning in college debt and decide to jump into the profitable world of after-market sneaker reselling. The business is successful at first, but they end up strapped for cash and looking to a shady investor for help.
“American Sole is a story about the highly exciting, very profitable sneaker industry and the secondary sneaker market,” said Paul. “With my own personal passion for sneakers and the culture that drives it, I’m excited to be a part of telling this entertaining story.”
Hart and Paul will produce through their respective imprints, HartBeat Productions and Oh Dipp!! Productions, along with STX Films, the entertainment company behind Hustlers. The film will be directed by How to Make It in America creator, Ian Edelman.
Jackson has been building up his acting resume since making his silver screen debut in Straight Outta Compton. Besides American Sole, the 29-year old actor and son of Ice Cube, has appeared in a bunch of films including Just Mercy and Long Shot. He also signed on for the Apple TV basketball series Swagger, and has two more projects in post-production.
A former reality star and restaurateur, is accused of paying someone to kill his teenage nephew to cash in on a life insurance policy. The FBI arrested James Timothy Norman on federal conspiracy charges on Tuesday (Aug. 18)
Norman and his alleged cohort, Terica Ellis, conspired in a murder-for-hire plot, according to the criminal complaint. In 2014, Norman took out a $250,000 life insurance policy on his 18-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery. Authorities claim Norman, who was the policy’s sole beneficiary, paid the premiums out of his bank account. He allegedly attempted an additional $200,000 life insurance policy but the application was denied.
Montgomery was gunned down on March 14, 2016. Four days earlier, Ellis, an exotic dancer, emailed Montgomery, “I’m on my way in town.” Norman arrived in St. Louis from Los Angeles on the morning that Montgomery was killed. The documents alleges that Norman and Ellis corresponded on two temporary cell phones activated the day of the homicide. “These phones communicated consistently throughout the day of the homicide, and both were deactivated and ceased activity on March 15, 2016, the day after the homicide.”
Per the affidavit, Montgomery received a phone call and stepped outside where he was shot to death moments later. “The forensic examination of Montgomery’s phone, and subsequent investigation, revealed that the two people he spoke to within the 10 minutes prior to his death were his friends, K.T., and Terrace Ellis.”
The investigation revealed that Montgomery texted his address to Ellis, who allegedly phoned Norman less than an hour before the teen was killed. In the days after Montgomery’s death, Ellis deposited over $9,000 into various bank accounts, including a newly-opened savings account.
One week after the murder, Norman allegedly attempted to collect on the life insurance police but was turned down for “failure to provide several requested documents.”
Norman is being held without bail at the Madison County Detention Center. The 41-year-old is best known for starring alongside his mother, Robbie Montgomery, in the OWN series, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, which ended in 2018. Norman and his mother opened a string of Welcome to Sweetie Pie's restaurants in St. Louis, and Southern California, many of which were closed down.