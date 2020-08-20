SZA Denies Trouble With TDE President After Tweeting About “Hostile” Relationship

Fans started a #FreeSZA hashtag after the singer alluded to TDE holding up her new album.

SZA and TDE president Torrance “Punch” Henderson may not always see eye-to-eye, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t get back on track.

Less than 24 hours after tweeting frustrations over the delay of her sophomore album, which led to the #FreeSZA hashtag, SZA took to Twitter to assure fans that she’s not in any danger.

“Don’t need nobody to free me Lmao,” tweeted the “Love Galore” on Thursday (Aug. 20). “I’m not held hostage [and] neither is my music!! Me [and] punch be disagreeing…he’s never steered me wrong and I trust God’s timing. I love y’all.”

A fan pointed out that her tweet differed from what she previously said about Henderson to which she replied, “When you don’t get somewhere by [yourself] [you] can’t always make ALL the decisions by [yourself]. And [that’s] ok .” She added that patience is key, “And by being patient I mean ME!! I gotta learn it.”

It’s been three years since the release of her critically acclaimed debut album CTRL, and while fans have been waiting for the album’s follow-up, there’s no telling when it will actually arrive. In the since deleted tweets, SZA stated that she had a “hostile” relationship with Henderson, and directed fans to ask him about the album delay.

Henderson seemingly responded to SZA’s fans flooding his Twitter mentions and the comment section of his Instagram account. “I am a person and you guys are hurting my feelings,” he tweeted on Wednesday (Aug. 19).

This isn’t the first time SZA has expressed issues with TDE. In 2016, the New Jersey native announced that she was quitting music, partially because her CTRL album had yet to be released. “I’ll probably just do something different, something visual, probably film,” she told Complex at the time. “I’m really frustrated, and I’m kind of over it. I have a lot of anxiety and there’s a lot going on in my life.”

CTLR finally debuted on June 9, 2017. The double-platinum LP received four Grammy nominations including a Best New Artist nod for SZA.