Watch The Moment T.I. Learns He’s Going To Be A Grandfather

Detail, the Grammy-winning producer behind hits for Drake, Beyonce, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and more, was arrested on a slew of sexual assault charges on Wednesday (Aug. 5). According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department, Detail was slapped with 15 sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault related charges, stemming from alleged incidents that occurred between 2010 and 2018.
LASD’s Special Victims Bureau investigated the allegations and submitted the case to the L.A. County D.A. for review in January. The D.A. notified the SVB of the charges against Detail on July 31. An arrest warrant was issued with a bail amount of $6,290,000.
Details has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple artists including Tinashe, Jessie Reyes, and Bebe Rexha. In 2019, Detail lost a $15 million lawsuit brought on by recording artist, Kristin Buch, who claimed that he raped her repeatedly. At least two of his former assistants also filed lawsuits, and another up-and-coming singer, Peyton Ackley, filed a restraining order against him.
The Detroit native, whose birth name is Noel Fisher, won a Grammy in 2015 for “Drunk and Love,” and received two nominations for working on Beyonce’s self titled album and producing Khalifa’s single, “We Dem Boyz.”
Based on the “nature of the allegations,” detectives believe that there may be additional victims. Read the LASD's full announcement below.
Migos rapper Takeoff is being sued by a woman who claims he raped her at a party in Los Angeles in June. The unnamed woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” accuses the rapper of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, gender violence, and civil rights violations.
According the legal documents, the woman says that she arrived at the party in question on June 22, at around 7:00 p.m. She was invited by a friend identified as Daryl “Durel” McPherson. Offset arrived at the party “some time later,” the documents state.
“Several times through the evening, Plaintiff noticed Defendant Takeoff staring at her, which made Plaintiff fell extremely uncomfortable,” the complaint reads. “Later that evening, Defendant Takeoff began talks to Plaintiff and offered her marijuana. Plaintiff felt uncomfortable and left the conversation.”
The legal docs go on to state that the woman approached Durel and informed him that Takeoff was making her uncomfortable and that she had “no desire to engage in any sort of intimate relationship” with him.
Takeoff allegedly walked up the stairs while the two were talking and got into an argument with Durel, at which point the woman “continued upstairs alone while Defendant Takeoff continued to argue with Durel.”
The woman went into Durel’s room and laid on the bed. She claims Offset came in after her and began rubbing her buttocks. “Plaintiff clearly and unequivocally refused Defendant Takeoff’s advances and stated to Defendant Takeoff that she did not want to have sex with him.”
The woman alleges that Takeoff ignored her refusals, grabbed and flipped her over face down, pulled down her clothing and proceeded to penetrate her from behind without consent. “After Defendant Takeoff finished raping Plaintiff, he immediately left the room,” the suit claims. “After recovering from the initial shock of what had transpired, Plaintiff promptly walked out of the bedroom and immediately left.”
The suit also notes that the accuser sought medical care at local hospital the same day as the assault. Hospital staff “observed physical evidence of forceful rape and notified the Los Angeles Police of the same.”
The LAPD reportedly confirmed an investigation, but according to Rolling Stone, the woman’s lawyer “lost confidence” in the investigation and subsequently filed a civil lawsuit.
Takeoff has yet to comment on the allegations.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Tory Lanez has not been deported back to Canada. Lanez has been quarantining with family in Florida, a rep for the 28-year-old recording artist told VIBE in a statement on Tuesday (Aug. 4).
“Tory has not been deported and is self-quarantining with his family in Florida. This is a perfect example of false information being spread regarding this case, his whereabouts and his character.”
Reports claimed that Lanez was deported amid accusations that he shot Megan Thee Stallion last month. Lanez, whose birth name is Daystar Peterson, has yet to speak publicly about the incident.
Megan confirmed that she was shot in both feet but did not reveal the shooter’s identity. She did however make it clear that the crime committed against her was “done with the intention to physically harm me.”
According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department's inmate records, Lanez was arrested on July 12 at 4:40 a.m., and later released on $35,000 bond. His court date is scheduled for October 13.