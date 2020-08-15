T.I. Pens Letter To Lloyd’s Of London Over Company’s Involvement In Transatlantic Slave Trade

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Gucci Mane and his wife, Keshia Ka’oir, are expecting their first child together, the rapper tweeted on Friday (Aug. 14).
“My beautiful wife pregnant life is good,” Guwop captioned a photo of a glowing Ka’oir showing off her baby bump in black lace lingerie.
My beautiful wife pregnant life is good @KeyshiaKaoir ❤️🔥🥶🏹 pic.twitter.com/gIKF12A3Pg
— Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) August 14, 2020
The bundle of joy will be the second child for Gucci, and the fourth for Ka’oir, who reportedly has three children.
The protective mom and cosmetics entrepreneur opened up about her supportive husband in a 2018 interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut. “Gucci is an amazing husband because he supports me,” Ka’oir shared. “A lot of men are intimidated by successful women. Not him, though. He wants me to shine. He wants me to be successful. At least, it’ll have him save more of his money if I’ve got money, right? Because I’m an expensive wife.”
The Wopsters tied the knot in an extravagant 2017 wedding ceremony that aired live on BET.
Nas is back with a new single and album in the works. The Queens MC released “Ultra Black” on Friday (Aug. 14), featuring a verbal jab at Doja Cat.
The diss pops up at the end of the first verse where Nas raps, “Sometimes I’m over-Black, even my clothes are black/Cash Money with the white tee and the soldier rag. We goin’ ultra Black, unapologetically Black. The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson Black.”
The line references allegations that Doja participated in white supremacist chat rooms, claims of which she has denied.
“Ultra Black,” produced by Hit-Boy, is the lead single off Nas’ upcoming 13th studio album, King’s Disease, due out on Aug. 21. He teased the album on social media earlier in the week with a video montage from his time in the studio with Hit-Boy.
“Finally got that time to work, that alignment,” Nas says of wanting to collaborate with the two-time Grammy winner.
8.21 🔊🎥 #HitBoyOnTheBeats pic.twitter.com/qj6APjCwIX
— Nasir Jones (@Nas) August 10, 2020
Rumors of a new Nas album have been swirling since Big Sean seemingly confirmed that the LP was on the way in February. The following month, Nas revealed that he was working on an album with Hit-Boy, plus another secret project.
“It’s some projects going on,” he said in an interview. “One of them is us working with Hit-Boy….it’s another one I’m working on that I don’t want to disclose.”
Listen to “Ultra Black” below.
Three men affiliated with R. Kelly have been charged with allegedly trying to intimidate, and harass women who have lodged sexual abuse and misconduct allegations against the Chicago native. The accused have identified as Michelle Williams, 37, Richard Arline, 31, and Donnell Russell, 45, federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday (Aug. 12).
Williams, is reportedly related to Kelly’s publicist. He is accused of torching a woman’s car in Florida in June. Although the woman was not named, Azreal Clary, one of Kelly’s ex-girlfriends, revealed on Instagram that someone set her car on fire in June.
Arline is accused of offering to pay off an accuser that he thought he “too much” incriminating evidence against Kelly. Russell allegedly harassed and threatened an accuser and her mother after the woman filed a lawsuit against Kelly. Russell was also charged for allegedly threatening to shoot up a New York City movie theater where the Surviving R. Kelly documentary was being screened in 2018. Russell faces a single count of threatening physical harm, and conspiracy to threaten physical harm.
Kelly is currently locked up awaiting trial on several federal abuse charges. His lawyer asserts that Kelly had nothing to do with the alleged attempts. “We just learned of the charging of several so called ‘associates’ of R. Kelly,” Steve Greenberg tweeted on Wednesday. “Without question, Robert Kelly had nothing to do with any of these alleged acts by those charged. He hasn’t attempted to intimidate anyone, or encouraged anyone else to do so. No involvement whatsoever.”