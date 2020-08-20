Trey Songz Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations Following Woman's Viral Interview

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A former reality star and restaurateur, is accused of paying someone to kill his teenage nephew to cash in on a life insurance policy. The FBI arrested James Timothy Norman on federal conspiracy charges on Tuesday (Aug. 18)
Norman and his alleged cohort, Terica Ellis, conspired in a murder-for-hire plot, according to the criminal complaint. In 2014, Norman took out a $250,000 life insurance policy on his 18-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery. Authorities claim Norman, who was the policy’s sole beneficiary, paid the premiums out of his bank account. He allegedly attempted an additional $200,000 life insurance policy but the application was denied.
Montgomery was gunned down on March 14, 2016. Four days earlier, Ellis, an exotic dancer, emailed Montgomery, “I’m on my way in town.” Norman arrived in St. Louis from Los Angeles on the morning that Montgomery was killed. The documents alleges that Norman and Ellis corresponded on two temporary cell phones activated the day of the homicide. “These phones communicated consistently throughout the day of the homicide, and both were deactivated and ceased activity on March 15, 2016, the day after the homicide.”
Per the affidavit, Montgomery received a phone call and stepped outside where he was shot to death moments later. “The forensic examination of Montgomery’s phone, and subsequent investigation, revealed that the two people he spoke to within the 10 minutes prior to his death were his friends, K.T., and Terrace Ellis.”
The investigation revealed that Montgomery texted his address to Ellis, who allegedly phoned Norman less than an hour before the teen was killed. In the days after Montgomery’s death, Ellis deposited over $9,000 into various bank accounts, including a newly-opened savings account.
One week after the murder, Norman allegedly attempted to collect on the life insurance police but was turned down for “failure to provide several requested documents.”
Norman is being held without bail at the Madison County Detention Center. The 41-year-old is best known for starring alongside his mother, Robbie Montgomery, in the OWN series, Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, which ended in 2018. Norman and his mother opened a string of Welcome to Sweetie Pie's restaurants in St. Louis, and Southern California, many of which were closed down.
A Go Fund Me campaign has been created to help former MTV VJ and legendary hip-hop DJ and radio personality, Doctor Dre, to raise money for his post-op medical expenses.
Dre, whose birth name is Andre Brown, had his leg amputated due to type 2 diabetes. His health took a turn for the worse on Memorial Day when he slipped and fell down a flight of stairs at his home, leaving his ankle badly injured.
“The diabetes has already caused a serious decline in the function of that ankle, but this new injury required hospitalization and surgery,” reads a message on the Go Fund Me account, which was launched earlier in the month and hopes to raise $500,000. “On June 17, his foot was amputated. On June 24, his right leg was amputated up to the knee. He has since been fitted with a prosthetic, and is now learning how to walk with it. If the good Doctor remains true to his unsinkable form, he may someday be running marathons using that prosthetic.”
Dre, 56, has been living in a rehab facility since leaving the hospital on July 1. Because his current house doesn’t accommodate someone with his health issues, Dre and his wife plan to purchase a new home. “One with all the facilities on one floor, no stairs, ramps for a wheelchair, and wide-access doors.”
The Long Island native made his mark in radio and television, first as a recording artists in the early 1980s. He went on to become a hip-hop DJ and toured with the Beastie Boys during the 1986 Raising Hell Tour. His big break came as co-host of Yo! MTV Raps alongside Ed Lover. The show turned him into a household name and even led to a guest appearance on an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Ed and Dre helmed Yo! MTV Raps from 1989 until 1995, before parlaying their television success into radio. The duo hosted Hot 97’s morning show from 1993 until 1998, followed by a yearlong stint on Los Angeles radio station The Beat, and a run on New York’s Power 105 from 2003 to 2006.
Link in bioGratitude to team Doctor Dre repost thank you @k.ha11 I've joined the team leading the post op care campaign for Doctor Dre (from Yo! MTV Raps). If you want to learn more/help - link in bio! https://gf.me/u/yqhbif Behind the scenes pictures and stay posted on my recovery. Thank you the extended team Doctor Dre and yo MTV rap family you made this day awesome journey and we are in the second half. #teamDoctorDre #DoctorDré #myStory #Mondays #checkingIn #thisismystory #healthandwellness #strongerbetter #NotAlone #thenextchapter #DoctorDrevictory #diabetes #type2diabetes #Victory #2020vision #Healthcare
Megan Thee Stallion shared photos from her shooting injury on Wednesday (Aug. 19). The images, taken last month, offer a close-up look at the gruesome injury.
Along with the photos, Meg addressed people who didn't believe that she was shot, and divulged a few details about the incident. “Lol what I have learned [about] majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before goods news,” she captioned the photo before it was deleted.
“A lie spreads quicker than the truth and y’all really be believing the sh*t Y'ALL make up..I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. Why would I lie [about] getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk?”
She went on to reveal that her stitches were removed two weeks ago, and that she has been out and about celebrating “WAP” hitting No. 1. “God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not [as] sad and miserable as a lot of y'all lol but ima [sic] keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION.”
Click here to view the images.
The 25-year-old Houston native has not named the shooter, but according to reports, the Los Angeles D.A. could file assault charges against Tory Lanez. Although Lanez, 28, has yet to address the shooting, his rep denied rumors that he was deported back to his native Canada after the alleged incident.
On a more positive note, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are giving away $1 million to women in celebration of their “WAP” single. The rap duo joined forces with Cash App and Twitter for the million dollar windfall.
“Yall made #WAP amazing!!! We’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to give away a total of $1 million to celebrate all you powerful women out there. Tell us why you or a woman you know can use a piece of the [money].”” Cardi tweeted on Wednesday (Aug. 19).
To enter for a chance to win, fans have to tweet their $cashtag with the hashtag #WAPParty. The giveaway runs through August 20 and aims to “celebrate and honor the inspirational conversation that’s been happening in response to [WAP].”
“WAP” was released just two weeks ago and it’s already breaking records.The single debuted atop of the Billboard charts, a first for a collaboration between two female rappers. The song has been certified gold, and nabbed 93 million streams in its debut week, which is the biggest first-week numbers in music history. “WAP” marks the second No. 1 single for Megan behind the “Savage” remix, and the fourth for Cardi.