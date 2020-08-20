Trey Songz Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations Following Woman's Viral Interview

The “Circles” singer spoke out to defend himself amid mounting accusations.

Trey Songz found himself on the defense after a video of a woman that he allegedly slept with began circulating the web early Wednesday (Aug. 19). The woman, reportedly named Aliza, claimed that he urinated on her and essentially held her hostage during a sexual encounter.

According to her podcast interview, Songz allegedly took her purse and phone and threatened to drop it over a balcony if she tried to leave. She claimed that Songz told her that she couldn’t leave his hotel room until he caught his flight, but wouldn’t tell her what time he planned to leave.

“I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone’s life,” Songz tweeted after the clip went viral.

“You will choose 2believe [sic] what you want,” he added. “I’ve been focusing my energy and time on good things and I know the Devil wants my soul more now than ever. Ima [sic] keep my head high and push forward. If you holdin me down in these moments I preciate [sic] that.”

Songz took to Twitter with screenshots of an alleged DM conversation between him and the woman. The posts revealed her phone number and was eventually deleted after receiving more than 10,000 likes.

Although Aliza didn't explicitly accuse him of sexual misconduct or assault, the screenshot did little to convince the internet that Songz is innocent.

Yall liked Trey Songz music for real!? It shouldn't be hard to cancel that creepy nigga, he offered nothing to society or culture — If Beale Street Could Twerk (@camerouninema) August 19, 2020

Trey Songz bringing screenshots to the tl trying to clear things up but only making it worse pic.twitter.com/YBGuD5MIbG — Defund 2020 (@Joymemo3) August 19, 2020

Surviving Trey Songz? 🤔 — BlackVinceVaughn (@YourMusicWhore) August 19, 2020

Trey Songz deleted his Instagram for 3 months and came back rebranded as a Martin Luther King to distract people from his $10M rape lawsuit just for it to come up again lols — z money 🦋 (@bIuetintz) August 19, 2020

The situation revived discussions about KeKe Palmer’s experience with Songz whom she accused of sexual intimidation. “Always be strong enough to stand in your truth because guess who got you? God! I love y’all,” Palmer tweeted on Wednesday,

I remember when KeKe Palmer did this interview about Trey Songz a year or two ago. pic.twitter.com/oJ8lheHUj1 — JayJay Dailey (@JayJayDailey) August 19, 2020

Songz has faced a number of allegations over the years. In January, a Georgia woman identified only as “Jane Doe,” filed a $10 million lawsuit accusing Songz of sexual assault and battery. According to the “Circles” singer, the woman now wants him to “pay for her therapy and the rest of her school cause of ‘all the trauma she’s been through.’” Songz shared screenshots from an alleged witness denouncing the woman’s claims.

In 2018, Songz was sued for domestic violence for allegedly choking and punching a woman. Songz claimed self defense and the suit was later dropped.