Video Premiere: Kay Anthony Links With Dot Demo On New Single "Bless Me"

Salaam Remi Selects Winner Of #IsItCusImBlack Sangin' Contest + Drops New "Black Love" Video w/Teedra Moses & DJ D-Nice
We've all seen how married rappers Papoose and Remy have championed the feeling, but now we have the theme song for the movement of "Black Love." Producer to the stars, Salaam Remi has enlisted the talents of the golden voiced siren, Teedra Moses and the world's favorite DJ, D-Nice for this feel good roller-skating jam.
The video, directed by Remi and @itsjustati, takes place on "Black Love Beach" and has Moses dancing freely through the sands and spotlights other couples hugged up and smiling throughout the clip. The rolling bassline and the way the drums hit compliment Moses' high flying vocals of just wanting to love her significant other. Give a big shout out to the wonderful video edits, by Tatiana Crooks, of a quarantining D-Nice interspersed.
You'll be able to find the song on the upcoming full length album by Remi titled Black On Purpose. What you'll also find on that album is the winner of the #VIBEIsItBecauseImBlackContest
Remi chose the winner, @B_Trenton (Congrats!) and he will be featured on the remixed version of the song, "Is It Cus I'm Black," previously released a few weeks ago. Partnering with VIBE for the search, Remi cycled through the contestants and picked the winner on the connection he felt to his vocals. The prize was being featured on the track along side of Anthony Hamilton, Black Thought, Cee-Lo Green, Syleena Johnson, & Stephen Marley. Check out the IG Live he conducted with B Trenton below.
After a nine-month music hiatus, Cardi B delivered a new single. The Bronx rapper unveiled the music video for, “WAP,” featuring Meghan Thee Stallion on Friday (Aug. 7).
Ahead of the single's release, Cardi and Meg hopped on YouTube for a live stream session with fans. The colorful music video features guest appearances from Normani, Rosalia and more.
On Tuesday (Aug. 4), Cardi posted an emotional video on Instagram thanking everyone for the positive feedback on the “WAP” announcement and album artwork. The single is also being sold on vinyl and cassette tape.
“Thank ya’ll so much for all the love I received,” Cardi said. “Ya’ll don’t even know how ya’ll had me feeling. I haven’t dropped a song in nine months so I feel like I’m staring all over again. The feeling that I had yesterday, ya’ll really had me tears. From my fans to people that [are] probably not really my fans, they were showing so much love and support for this new song.
“I just wanna say thank ya’ll so much. Ya’ll don’t even know how ya’ll had me feeling,” she continued. “Ya’ll had me f*cking crying.”
Single droppin this Friday! WAP feat. @theestallion #Wap
New VINYL OUT NOW ON MY WEBSITE !!! Go Go now ! Link in bio
The track marks Megan's latest major collaboration after Beyonce joined her on “Savage” remix, which landed the Houston rapper her first No. 1 single. “Wap” could end up being the second chart-topper for both Cardi and Meg.
Watch the music video below.