Video Premiere: Kay Anthony Links With Dot Demo On New Single "Bless Me"

August 7, 2020 - 2:51 pm by Datwon Thomas

It's a meeting of the dope guys. I say that with all realness as I've been a witness of seeing these two incredible MCs come up and claim their spots these last few years. They have done the solo push through the murky waters of being independent artists, learning the ups and downs of the music industry. After collecting their bumps and bruises, Kay Anthony of Brooklyn and Dot Demo of the Bronx are finally in their full swing of producing songs that showcase their matured sounds and amazing visuals.

Linking on Anthony's newest single, "Bless Me," the fellas flow and find pockets of greatness that will surely be a marker of times to come. The music has a deep pulse feel and is a smoker's delight, with it's wavy bassline and cool out hook: "Asking for the universe to bless..." The visuals, shot by Chapter.02, are smooth and "we outside-ish."

Dot Demo and Kay Anthony are the unexpected duo that you didn't know you needed. Check their latest full projects of music below.

Salaam Remi Selects Winner Of #IsItCusImBlack Sangin' Contest + Drops New "Black Love" Video w/Teedra Moses & DJ D-Nice

We've all seen how married rappers Papoose and Remy have championed the feeling, but now we have the theme song for the movement of "Black Love." Producer to the stars, Salaam Remi has enlisted the talents of the golden voiced siren, Teedra Moses and the world's favorite DJ, D-Nice for this feel good roller-skating jam.

The video, directed by Remi and @itsjustati⁣, takes place on "Black Love Beach" and has Moses dancing freely through the sands and spotlights other couples hugged up and smiling throughout the clip. The rolling bassline and the way the drums hit compliment Moses' high flying vocals of just wanting to love her significant other. Give a big shout out to the wonderful video edits, by Tatiana Crooks, of a quarantining D-Nice interspersed.

You'll be able to find the song on the upcoming full length album by Remi titled Black On Purpose.  What you'll also find on that album is the winner of the #VIBEIsItBecauseImBlackContest

Remi chose the winner, @B_Trenton (Congrats!) and he will be featured on the remixed version of the song, "Is It Cus I'm Black," previously released a few weeks ago. Partnering with VIBE for the search, Remi cycled through the contestants and picked the winner on the connection he felt to his vocals. The prize was being featured on the track along side of Anthony Hamilton, Black Thought, Cee-Lo Green, Syleena Johnson, & Stephen Marley. Check out the IG Live he conducted with B Trenton below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SaLaAMReMi (@salaamremi) on Jul 29, 2020 at 7:59pm PDT

cardi-b-megan-getty-1596769906
Getty Images

Cardi B Returns With “WAP” Video Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

After a nine-month music hiatus, Cardi B delivered a new single. The Bronx rapper unveiled the music video for, “WAP,” featuring Meghan Thee Stallion on Friday (Aug. 7).

Ahead of the single's release, Cardi and Meg hopped on YouTube for a live stream session with fans. The colorful music video features guest appearances from Normani, Rosalia and more.

On Tuesday (Aug. 4), Cardi posted an emotional video on Instagram thanking everyone for the positive feedback on the “WAP” announcement and album artwork. The single is also being sold on vinyl and cassette tape.

“Thank ya’ll so much for all the love I received,” Cardi said. “Ya’ll don’t even know how ya’ll had me feeling. I haven’t dropped a song in nine months so I feel like I’m staring all over again. The feeling that I had yesterday, ya’ll really had me tears. From my fans to people that [are] probably not really my fans, they were showing so much love and support for this new song.

“I just wanna say thank ya’ll so much. Ya’ll don’t even know how ya’ll had me feeling,” she continued. “Ya’ll had me f*cking crying.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Single droppin this Friday! WAP feat. @theestallion #Wap

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on Aug 3, 2020 at 5:00pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

New VINYL OUT NOW ON MY WEBSITE !!! Go Go now ! Link in bio

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on Aug 6, 2020 at 9:07am PDT

The track marks Megan's latest major collaboration after Beyonce joined her on “Savage” remix, which landed the Houston rapper her first No. 1 single. “Wap” could end up being the second chart-topper for both Cardi and Meg.

Watch the music video below.

Premiere: J.I The Prince Of N.Y Tells His Story In New Spotify x RADAR Mini-Documentary

All eyes are on J.I The Prince of N.Y. Hailing from the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn, the fresh, up and coming artist is taking the music industry by storm. You may recognize his melodic rapping on "Spanglish" with Myke Towers or his infections rhymes on his debut single, "Need Me." Maybe it was his undeniable confidence as a contestant on the second season of Jermaine Dupri's Rap Game competition. Either way, one thing's for sure: the emerging artist has his sight set on having a promising future in the ever-evolving and cash-reeling genre of hip-hop. After experiencing a low moment in his career, the 18-year-old decided to take a hiatus from the music industry to regroup and readjust is goals and vision. "I was very impatient at the beginning of my career," he shares with VIBE. "I had to go through certain things to humble myself and learn more about myself, and I am still learning." Since his decision to dust himself off and reemerge as the solo artist he has always dreamed of becoming, J.I has released 12 music videos, 2 EPs (including his latest effort Welcome To G Starr Vol. 1), and 2 mixtapes in a span of over 2 years. “Need Me” has climbed past the 89 million stream mark while his other singles “Love Scars” and “Proud of Me” have tallied over 300 million streams on Spotify. Now, the Puerto Rican artist has more reason to celebrate his accomplishments. Spotify has tapped J.I as the next U.S. artist featured in the streaming platform and RADAR's global emerging artist program. This go-round, he's featured in a new mini-documentary series where he shares his story in his own words. "I am grateful for the Spotify opportunity as they have presented my first billboard in Times Square, being on different playlists and my own documentary to share my story. This is a dream come true." Despite the restrictions of today's global pandemic, J.I and Spotify were able to successfully film the mini-film, a new experience for the artist. "It was my first time and a bit different, but we made it with a lot of love," he adds about shooting his documentary. "I had an amazing time and I am very grateful for the opportunity." He adds: "I am blessed for their support as I am continuing to work on my craft and I look forward to the ongoing growth that I am developing." In the nearly 6-minute documentary, J.I walks fans and viewers through his neighborhood while sharing the ups and downs of his ambitious journey to stardom. Fans get to watch one of his monumental, career moments: performing in front of a sold-out crowd at NYC's SOBs.  "I miss being around my fans and interacting with them on stage. I can't wait to get back because I know the energy is going to be at its highest." He adds, "Every time I go back to where I grew up it keeps me grounded and I stay true to being from New York anywhere I go." Watch the documentary, Spotify x RADAR Presents: J.I the Prince of N.Y, above. His new EP, Welcome To G Starr Vol. 1, is now streamable on Spotify.
