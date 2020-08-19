Watch John Legend Perform “Never Break” At The Democratic National Convention

Legend chose the song because of its themes of “love, hope and resilience.”

John Legend performed his latest single, “Never Break,” during the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday (Aug. 18).

Legend's rousing rendition closed out night two of the virtual convention, and the Grammy winner was thankful for the opportunity. “Thanks to the @DemConvention for asking me to close out a powerful night with my new song #NeverBreak,” Legend tweeted. “The song is about love, hope and resilience, and I think we could all use some of that right now.”

Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the event, which featured appearances from former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Bill Clinton, and Colin Powell, among a host of others across the entertainment and political spectrum.

On Monday (Aug. 17) night, Michelle Obama stole the show as the night’s most impactful speaker. The former first lady urged Americans to vote for the presumed Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President, Joe Biden.

She also called out Donald Trump. “Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country, ” said Mrs. Obama. “He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head.

“He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is,” she said using one of Trump’s quotes about the number of deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next couple of nights of the DNC will include keynote speeches from Senator and vice presidential hopeful, Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama (both will speak on Wednesday), as well as speeches from Senator Cory Booker, Andrew Yang, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Watch Legend’s performance below.