Woman Files Lawsuit Accusing Takeoff Of Raping Her At L.A. Party

The unidentified accuser claims she was sexually assaulted two months ago.

Migos rapper Takeoff is being sued by a woman who claims he raped her at a party in Los Angeles in June. The unnamed woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” accuses the rapper of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, gender violence, and civil rights violations.

According the legal documents, the woman says that she arrived at the party in question on June 22, at around 7:00 p.m. She was invited by a friend identified as Daryl “Durel” McPherson. Offset arrived at the party “some time later,” the documents state.

“Several times through the evening, Plaintiff noticed Defendant Takeoff staring at her, which made Plaintiff fell extremely uncomfortable,” the complaint reads. “Later that evening, Defendant Takeoff began talks to Plaintiff and offered her marijuana. Plaintiff felt uncomfortable and left the conversation.”

The legal docs go on to state that the woman approached Durel and informed him that Takeoff was making her uncomfortable and that she had “no desire to engage in any sort of intimate relationship” with him.

Takeoff allegedly walked up the stairs while the two were talking and got into an argument with Durel, at which point the woman “continued upstairs alone while Defendant Takeoff continued to argue with Durel.”

The woman went into Durel’s room and laid on the bed. She claims Offset came in after her and began rubbing her buttocks. “Plaintiff clearly and unequivocally refused Defendant Takeoff’s advances and stated to Defendant Takeoff that she did not want to have sex with him.”

The woman alleges that Takeoff ignored her refusals, grabbed and flipped her over face down, pulled down her clothing and proceeded to penetrate her from behind without consent. “After Defendant Takeoff finished raping Plaintiff, he immediately left the room,” the suit claims. “After recovering from the initial shock of what had transpired, Plaintiff promptly walked out of the bedroom and immediately left.”

The suit also notes that the accuser sought medical care at local hospital the same day as the assault. Hospital staff “observed physical evidence of forceful rape and notified the Los Angeles Police of the same.”

The LAPD reportedly confirmed an investigation, but according to Rolling Stone, the woman’s lawyer “lost confidence” in the investigation and subsequently filed a civil lawsuit.

Takeoff has yet to comment on the allegations.