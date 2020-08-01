YG Recalls Police Pulling Guns On His Children During Home Raid

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Michelle Obama kicked off her podcast this week with a very special guest. The former first lady welcomed her husband, Barack Obama, for a lengthy discussion about their childhood, as it relates to race and class, experiences that shaped their “notion of community,” and more.
Barack tweeted a photo from the podcast on Thursday (July 29) with the caption,. “Michelle and I have spent a lot of time together these past few months. We’ve had a lot of good talks — and this one’s up there with the best.”
Michelle and I have spent a lot of time together these past few months. We’ve had a lot of good talks—and this one’s up there with the best. Take a listen to the very first episode of Michelle’s podcast: https://t.co/JEaVgT6GPC. pic.twitter.com/oRn1figrRK
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 29, 2020
The podcast aims to give listeners deeper insight into Mrs. Obama's life. “I spent a lot of time thinking, talking with friends and family,” she explained of her life after the White House. “Really just being, if you know what I mean. I reflected back on my time in the White House of course, but I went even deeper. I looked back at the whole arc of my life.
“In this first season, you’ll be hearing me talk with some of the people I’m closest with — my mom…my brothers…friends..colleagues. And I wanted to start at the most basic level. In these episodes, we’ll be discussing the relationships that make us who we are. Sometimes that might be as personal as our relationship with ourselves or how we navigate our health and our bodies at various points in our lives,” said Mrs. Obama. “In other episodes we’ll be talking about what the challenges and the joys of being a parent or a spouse…the growth we gain from leaning on colleagues and mentors…the friends that help us sort through the toughest times.”
Click here to listen to the first episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast.
Glee star Naya Rivera was laid to rest during a private ceremony held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles last week, according to a death certificate obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday (July 30).
Rivera’s funeral date was July 24. Her cause of death is listed as an accidental drowning, and her date of death is July 13 -- five days after she went missing at Lake Piru in Ventura County, Calif.
The 33-year-old actress took her 4-year-old son, Josey, out for an afternoon on the lake on July 8. Mother and son were in the water when things went awry and Rivera lifted him back onto the boat.
Rivera drowned within minutes of being submerged in the lake, her death certificate states. Josey was found safely on the boat and was able to tell authorities what happened to his mother.
Days later, Rivera’s family broke their silence to thank those who recovered her body.
“We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her fiends, colleagues, and fans for your continued support,” the family said. “Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.”
After ceremonies in Alabama and Washington D.C., Rep. John Lewis was honored during a televised funeral held at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church on Thursday (July 30). Former President Barack Obama delivered a passionate eulogy detailing everything from Lewis’ childhood in Alabama to his fight for civil rights, and work in Congress.
“It is a great honor to be back at Ebenezer Baptist Church in the pulpit of its greatest pastor, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to pay my respects to perhaps his finest disciple,” Obama said. “I’ve come here today, because I, like so many Americans, owe a great debt to John Lewis and his forceful vision of freedom.”
The ex-POTUS outlined some of Lewis’ many achievements, such as helping to organize sit-ins and “Freedom Rides,” heading the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, organizing the 1960 Nashville campaign, leading the march in Selma, being the youngest speaker at the 1963 March on Washington, joining Congress, and mentoring young people.
“He believed that in all of us, there exists the capacity for great courage, a longing do what’s right, a willingness to love all people, and to extend to them their God-given rights to dignity and respect,” Obama said. “So many of us lose that sense. It’s taught out of us. We start feeling as if, in fact, we can’t afford to extend kindness or decency to other people, that we’re better off if we’re above other people and looking down on them.
“And so often that’s encouraged in our culture. But John always said that he saw the best in us, that he never gave up, he never stopped speaking out because he saw the best in us. He believed in us even when we didn’t believe in ourselves, and as a Congressman he didn’t rest.”
Obama drew parallels between the civil rights movement and the Black Lives Matter movement, touched on police brutality and racial injustice, and challenged lawmakers to revitalize the Voting Rights Act, and rename it after Lewis. He also called for an end to voter suppression tactics and “partisan gerrymandering.”
“As long as young people are protesting in the streets, hoping real change takes hold..we can’t casually abandon them at the ballot box, not when few elections have been as urgent on so many levels as this one,” he remarked noting that the 2020 presidential election can't be treated like an “errand to run.”
Lastly, Obama spoke to fostering a friendship with one of his personal heroes. “I was proud that John Lewis was a friend of mine. I met him when I was in law school; he came to speak, and I went up and I said, ‘Mr. Lewis, you are one my heroes,’” recalled Obama. “What inspired me more than anything as a young man is to see what you and [fellow civil rights activists] James Lawson, Bob Moses, Diane Nash, others did. He got that kind of ‘Aw, shucks, thank you very much.’ Next time I saw him, I’d been elected to the United States Senate and I told him, ‘I’m here because of you.’ And on Inauguration Day 2008, 2009, he was one of the first people I greeted and hugged on that stand and I told him, ‘This is your day, too.’”
A few themes of the ceremony were Lewis’ work ethic, his unwavering courage, kindness, and commitment to equality.
The three-and-a-half hour celebration of life included words from fellow civil rights leader Xernon Clayton, former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, Rev. Bernice King; appearances from former First Ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, and performances by Jennifer Holiday, and gospel icons BeBe Winans and Bishop Marvin Winans.
Watch Obama's full speech below.