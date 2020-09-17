Barack Obama Announces Release Date For ‘A Promised Land’ Memoir

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Tory Lanez is facing legal trouble over an alleged altercation that went down inside Miami’s LIV nightclub last year. Christopher “Prince” Harty, an up-and-coming artist and Miami promoter who appeared on Love & Hip-Hop: Miami claims that Lanez attacked him last November.
The onetime reality star alleges that Lanez, along with his entourage and security team, punched and attacked him in the nightclub. According to reports, Prince claims to have suffered blunt force trauma to his head, neck, and chest, in addition to contusions, bruises and anxiety, as a result of the incident. He is suing for unspecified damages.
“They backed me into a corner, and once I was there, they started stomping on me, jumping me,” he recalled to NBC Miami.
He believes that the friction stemmed from an Instagram post about music. “They felt that I was insinuating that they stole the record from me, and I was just like, no, I would never do that, that was never my intention. I had no issue with him at all.”
A portion of the incident was captured on cellphone video. Prince stated that he knew Lanez prior to the run-in, and helped get him into clubs before.
His attorney, Marwan Porter of Porter Law Firm, called the violent incident “a chronic problem” with Lanez who is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July. The 28-year-old recording artist has yet to publicly address either incident.
Hear more from Prince in the video below.
Cardi B took to Instagram Live on Friday (Sept. 18) to air out a few things about filing for divorce from Offset.
The Bronx rapper made it clear that she didn’t file for divorce as a publicity stunt to promote her upcoming album. “I’m not doing it for clout and on top of that I don’t need stunts to sell music,” she said. “I’m not [trying to] brag but don’t ever say I’m doing anything for clout. My first album is three-times platinum and I didn’t need no stunts to do that. My [“Wap”] single is no. 1 worldwide why would I need stunts to sell music? I don’t need stunts — [especially] when it comes to family — to sell anything, so don’t play yourself.”
As for the reason for the divorce filing, the estranged couple simply grew apart. “Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart. I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man…sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”
“I just wanna' be a free bird,” Cardi said after questioning whether people secretly want infidelity to be the reason for the split.
“I am the f**king clout,” she added. “I never needed anything. I never needed no stunts to sell sh*t.Why would I need anything to sell my next album?”
Speaking of the new album, Cardi has been indecisive about choosing her next single because “WAP” did so well. “That means that my second single has to be even better.”
Towards the end of her venting session, Cardi reiterated that she’s focusing on her work, and revealed that she's starting new business for her daughter Kulture.
It’s the super group that Big Sean and Jhene Aiko’s fans have been patiently waiting to return. Sean and Aiko are indeed working on a follow-up to their Twenty88 debut, the Detroit rapper confirmed during a Reddit AMA with fans on Wednesday (Sept. 16).
When asked about the possibility of new music from Twenty88 Sean coyly replied, “It’s in the works.” Twenty88 recently reunited for “Time In” off Sean’s Detroit 2. Aiko is also featured as a solo artist on Sean’s album on the track “Body Language” featuring Ty Dolla Sign.
Twenty88 dropped their debut self-titled album in 2016. The self-described “passion project” was recorded in secret and features only eight songs. The album has been streamed more than 8 million times since its release.
“We were making music and the chemistry was undeniable,” Sean explained of recording Twenty88 in a 2017 interview. “We had so many songs we did that I wouldn’t use for my album and she probably wouldn’t necessarily use them all for her album. It was like, we’re not just going to hold on to this, so we figured out a way to give it to the fans and create a whole other world in our universe, aside from me and aside from her, so we decided to make a group.
“It’s one of my favorite things I’ve ever done. It’s one of the coolest experiences to be in a group, especially with somebody you care about. It reminds me of Marvel comic books, like Iron Man, Captain America movies and stuff like that. I think it’s cool to create all these different worlds in your own universe. I was really excited that she wanted to do it too.”