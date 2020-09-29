Barry Jenkins Is Directing A Sequel To ‘The Lion King’

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A new California law making it illegal for first responders to snap unauthorized photos of dead victims at an accident or a crime scene, was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday (Sept. 28).
California Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson introduced AB 2655 (a.k.a. “Kobe Bryant’s Law”) in response to eight Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies reportedly snapping and sharing photos at the January plane crash site that killed Bryant, his young daughter, and eight others.
“Like many others, I was mortified after I’d heard that first responders captured and shared unauthorized photos from the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and Ara Zobayan,” Gipson shared in a statement. “AB 2655 ensures that those who are trusted to secure scenes of great disaster and death are not abusing their power for personal pleasure or profit, and the privacy and dignity of the deceased and those closest to them is not to be toyed with - it must be protected. Loved ones should not be subjected to painful photos as they grieve their unimaginable loss.”
Proud to report that my bill, The #KobeBryant Act of 2020, was signed today by @GavinNewsom. #AB2655 will prohibit first responders from taking photos of the deceased outside of job duties. #caleg
— Asm. Mike A. Gipson (@AsmMikeGipson) September 29, 2020
Vanessa Bryant is suing the department over the “gratuitous images” that “soon became talked about within the department, as deputies displayed them to colleagues in settings that had nothing to do with investigating the accident,” according to her complaint filed in a Los Angeles Superior Court last week.
The lawsuit alleges that one LASD deputy even used the gruesome photos to “impress a woman at a bar, bragging about how he had been at the crash site.” LASD Alex Villanueva assured the grieving widow that the photos would not get out, according to her legal documents.
A.B. 2655 makes it a misdemeanor offense to share graphic unauthorized images punishable by fines of up to $1,000. The measure, co-sponsored by the LASD, will go into effect in January 2021.
Things got a little tense on Monday’s (Sept. 28) episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktail with The Queens. Claudia Jordan, Selena Johnson and Vivica A. Fox, tried to surprise co-host LisaRaye with a birthday visit from Da Brat, and let's just say things got awkward between the two sisters.
Apparently, LisaRaye and Brat haven’t been on speaking terms as of late and the actress didn’t shy away from airing out her grievances. After congratulating her younger sister for coming out as a lesbian and living her truth, the Chicago native put her on blast.
“I will say this I am happy for you I am glad that you are living in your truth. That right there we’ve been talking about for years and for you to just be so happy and so vibrant that right there is a blessing to be able to stand in that,” said LisaRaye. “That right there is what I believe in…what I talk about, what I envisioned. So for that right there, I will say have at it, and I love you. I appreciate you coming out and verbally saying ‘happy birthday’ to me this kind of way because I damn sure ain’t heard from you in months.”
For her part, Brat showed love to her sister but did acknowledge that there has been a bit of “space” between them this year. As for LisaRaye, she wasn’t exactly open to her co-host chiming in with family advice. “I don’t give a f*ck what ya’lll saying at all,” she blurted out. “Y'all don’t know sh*t!”
On a positive note, things calmed down towards the end of the segment and LisaRaye explained her passionate reaction.
Watch the full clip below.
Issa Rae is expanding into the world of natural hair care. The Insecure creator and star became the co-owner and face of Sienna Natural, a vegan product line for textured hair.
Rae partnered with Sienna Naturals CEO Hannah Diop to rebrand the company. “I think hair has always been part of my identity,” Rae told Allure. “[Even my] debut was a big chop that I did for Awkward Black Girl.”
Rae’s interest in the natural haircare industry was peaked after watching Diop’s “journey,” in products creation. “I’d been watching Hannah's journey for a while, seeing her developing these products. I got interested in the natural, organic side of hair care. I felt like this was a great opportunity to partner up — not to mention obviously loving what the products did for my own hair.”
Sienna Naturals products are made from “lightweight natural ingredients free from synthetics, harsh chemicals” and “heavy oils.”
The product line includes a Salon in a Box collection for $75, H.A.P.I. Shampoo ($18), Dew Magic leave-in conditioner, and Plant Power deep treatment ($22). Shoppers can visit the Sienna Naturals website to get on the waitlist for product restocks and updates.
Allow us to reintroduce ourselves… ✨ We are Sienna Naturals and the countdown begins until we’re fully restocked in your shower, so make room! 🚿 Our products are made with lightweight natural ingredients, free of synthetics, harsh chemicals or heavy oils— formulated by women with textured hair for women with textured hair. We are so excited to be back with: 💫 Larger product sizes 💫 More accessible price points 💫 A whole new look and whole new face Join the waitlist to get your favorites the second we’re back! Link in bio. Also, here’s your friendly reminder to check your voter registration status.