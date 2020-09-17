Big Sean, Jhene Aiko Working On Follow-Up To ‘Twenty88’ Debut

The project is "in the works," says Sean.

It’s the super group that Big Sean and Jhene Aiko’s fans have been patiently waiting to return. Sean and Aiko are indeed working on a follow-up to their Twenty88 debut, the Detroit rapper confirmed during a Reddit AMA with fans on Wednesday (Sept. 16).

When asked about the possibility of new music from Twenty88 Sean coyly replied, “It’s in the works.” Twenty88 recently reunited for “Time In” off Sean’s Detroit 2. Aiko is also featured as a solo artist on Sean’s album on the track “Body Language” featuring Ty Dolla Sign.

Twenty88 dropped their debut self-titled album in 2016. The self-described “passion project” was recorded in secret and features only eight songs. The album has been streamed more than 8 million times since its release.

“We were making music and the chemistry was undeniable,” Sean explained of recording Twenty88 in a 2017 interview. “We had so many songs we did that I wouldn’t use for my album and she probably wouldn’t necessarily use them all for her album. It was like, we’re not just going to hold on to this, so we figured out a way to give it to the fans and create a whole other world in our universe, aside from me and aside from her, so we decided to make a group.

“It’s one of my favorite things I’ve ever done. It’s one of the coolest experiences to be in a group, especially with somebody you care about. It reminds me of Marvel comic books, like Iron Man, Captain America movies and stuff like that. I think it’s cool to create all these different worlds in your own universe. I was really excited that she wanted to do it too.”