California Governor Signs Law Prompted By Kobe Bryant Crash Site Photos

Things got a little tense on Monday’s (Sept. 28) episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktail with The Queens. Claudia Jordan, Selena Johnson and Vivica A. Fox, tried to surprise co-host LisaRaye with a birthday visit from Da Brat, and let's just say things got awkward between the two sisters.
Apparently, LisaRaye and Brat haven’t been on speaking terms as of late and the actress didn’t shy away from airing out her grievances. After congratulating her younger sister for coming out as a lesbian and living her truth, the Chicago native put her on blast.
“I will say this I am happy for you I am glad that you are living in your truth. That right there we’ve been talking about for years and for you to just be so happy and so vibrant that right there is a blessing to be able to stand in that,” said LisaRaye. “That right there is what I believe in…what I talk about, what I envisioned. So for that right there, I will say have at it, and I love you. I appreciate you coming out and verbally saying ‘happy birthday’ to me this kind of way because I damn sure ain’t heard from you in months.”
For her part, Brat showed love to her sister but did acknowledge that there has been a bit of “space” between them this year. As for LisaRaye, she wasn’t exactly open to her co-host chiming in with family advice. “I don’t give a f*ck what ya’lll saying at all,” she blurted out. “Y'all don’t know sh*t!”
On a positive note, things calmed down towards the end of the segment and LisaRaye explained her passionate reaction.
A sequel to The Lion King is in the works at Disney, with Barry Jenkins attached to direct. The film, which will be a follow-up to the 2019 live-action blockbuster release, is in the early stages of development.
According to Deadline, the plot will expand on the stories of character featured in its predecessor including the origin story for Mufasa, whose death marks a turning point in Young Simba’s journey to become king. The film sequel is expected to utilize the same photo-realistic technology as its predecessor.
It’s unclear when the film will be released or if Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver, James Earl Jones, Beyonce, Alfre Woodard, and more stars from last year’s Lion King will be reprising their voiceover roles for the follow-up project.
Jenkins brings a unique viewpoint to storytelling that resonates with audiences and helped earn him two Oscars, one of which was a Best Picture win for Moonlight. The 41-year-old Miami native and Florida State University Graduate, also won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for If Beale Street Could Talk.
Besides the Lion King sequel, Jenkins is directing a biopic on dance legend Alvin Ailey, and wrapped filming on the series, The Underground Railroad.
Issa Rae is expanding into the world of natural hair care. The Insecure creator and star became the co-owner and face of Sienna Natural, a vegan product line for textured hair.
Rae partnered with Sienna Naturals CEO Hannah Diop to rebrand the company. “I think hair has always been part of my identity,” Rae told Allure. “[Even my] debut was a big chop that I did for Awkward Black Girl.”
Rae’s interest in the natural haircare industry was peaked after watching Diop’s “journey,” in products creation. “I’d been watching Hannah's journey for a while, seeing her developing these products. I got interested in the natural, organic side of hair care. I felt like this was a great opportunity to partner up — not to mention obviously loving what the products did for my own hair.”
Sienna Naturals products are made from “lightweight natural ingredients free from synthetics, harsh chemicals” and “heavy oils.”
The product line includes a Salon in a Box collection for $75, H.A.P.I. Shampoo ($18), Dew Magic leave-in conditioner, and Plant Power deep treatment ($22). Shoppers can visit the Sienna Naturals website to get on the waitlist for product restocks and updates.
