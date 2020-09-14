Kanye West Says He’s Done Releasing Music Until Contract Ends With Sony And Universal

The Chicago rapper got some things off of his chest.

Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday (Sept. 14) with a few announcements about the state of his music career and more. The father of four revealed that he won’t be putting out any more music until “I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal.”

I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal ... On God ... in Jesus name ... come and get me ⛷ — ye (@kanyewest) September 14, 2020

West went on to call out the Vivendi, the French media conglomerate that owns Universal Music Group, and demanded apologies from J. Cole and Drake. “I’m Nat Turner,” he added. “I’m fighting for us.”

In a follow-up cryptic tweet, Ye wrote: “My bad I meant Shawn…no disrespect to my big bro,” seemingly addressing Jay Z.

He also reiterated his devotion to Jesus Christ. “I’m not industry bro..I don’t care… I’m in service to Christ…we need world healing.

“I miss my brothers,” he continued. “I refuse to argue with black me on labels we don’t own…even twitter. I have the utmost respect for all brothers…we need to link and respect each other…no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own.”

Later in the flurry of tweets, West addressed Steve Stoute for saying that Black people shouldn’t support his presidential bid, and shared a message about positivity and love.