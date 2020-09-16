Kanye West’s Twitter Account Temporarily Suspended After Posting Forbes Editor’s Number

Yeezy aired out more frustrations over his label deal.

Kanye West continued the conversation from previous tweets blasting his label home, but he may have gone too far because his Twitter account was temporarily suspended on Wednesday (Sept. 16), for posting the phone number of a Forbes editor.

The Chicago native violated Twitter’s privacy policy banning people from posting personal details like phone numbers or a home address, NBC News reports.

West’s flurry of tweets involved his ongoing battle with Universal and Sony, which led him to share copies of the various label contracts that he has signed over the years. He went on to record himself urinating on one of his Grammy awards after calling the Forbes editor a white supremacist, and posting a screenshot of his phone number. The tweet was apparently removed by Twitter.

Former NBA player Rick Fox confirmed the suspension. “My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of @Twitter for 12 hours, “ tweeted Fox.

West, who likened the music industry to “modern day slavery,” and called himself Nat Turner, vowed to continue to fight for artistic freedom. “Please understand that I will do everything in my legal power and use my voice until all artists contracts are changed, starting with getting my masters for my children,” he tweeted prior to the suspension. “I will not stop I promise you I am petty and very personal.”

EVERYONE AT UNIVERSAL AND VIVENDI PLEASE UNDERSTAND THAT I WILL DO EVERYTHING IN MY LEGAL POWER AND USE MY VOICE UNTIL ALL ARTIST CONTRACTS ARE CHANGED STARTING WITH GETTING MY MASTERS FOR MY CHILDREN I WILL NOT STOP I PROMISE YOU IM AM PETTY AND VERY PERSONAL — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

I KNOW MY LORD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST WILL MAKE FOOLS OF AND PUNISH ALL WHO HAVE PARTICIPATED IN UNFAIR CONTRACTS — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

I need prayer I need coverage as I go into battle Everyone please pray for me ... you know what the system never counted on ... millions of prayers at once ... everyone I appreciate your prayers so much — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

I forgive everyone from the music industry that is involved with modern day slavery. Vengeance is only the lords. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD ... I FEEL SO HUMBLED AND BLESSED THAT GOD HAS PUT ME IN A STRONG ENOUGH POSITION TO DO THIS ... EVERYONE KEEP PRAYING ... ITS WORKING ... I AM ON MY KNEES THIS MORNING — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

TRUST ME I WONT STOP UNTIL ALL IS FAIR TRUST ME FROM NAT YE AKA BABY PUTIN — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

