Louisville Reaches $12 Million Settlement With Family Of Breonna Taylor

Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back by a Wisconsin police officer, is handcuffed to his hospital bed while recovering from shooting injuries.
“I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff onto the bed,” his father, Jacob Blake Sr., told the Chicago-Sun Times on Thursday (Aug. 27). “He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed? What was he arrested for?”
The Kenosha Police Department has yet to reveal why they handcuffed Blake to his hospital bed. The 29-year-old father of three was shot at close range by Kanoga police officer, Rusten Sheskey, last week. Blake has been celebrating his son's birthday and was “breaking up a fight between two women” when police confronted him, attorney Benjamin Crump said.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice claims that officers were responding to a call from a woman who reported that her boyfriend “was present and was not supposed to be on the premises.”
Officers attempted to arrest Blake during the incident. “Law enforcement deployed a taser to attempt to stop Mr. Blake, however the taser was not successful in stopping Mr. Blake,” the Wisconsin DOJ said in an updated statement. “Mr. Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Mr. Blake’s shirt, Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon 7 times. Officer Sheskey fired the weapon into Mr. Blake’s back. No other officer fired their weapon. Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras therefore the officers were not wearing body cameras.”
Blake’s children were in the car as Sheskey continued to shoot him. Although police didn't have body cameras, a witness captured the shooting on cell phone video.
Protests have continued throughout Kenosha in response to the shooting.
Kenosha County has since declared a state of emerged and announced a mandatory curfew.
⚠️CIVIL UNREST ADVISORY⚠️
Kenosha County has declared a State of Emergency curfew for 7PM tonight, August 26th. Citizens need to be off the streets for their safety. Curfew will be enforced.
— Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) August 26, 2020
Two people were shot to death, and another injured, at a protest on Tuesday (Aug. 25). The shooter, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, was arrested and charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, first degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and first-degree attempted homicide.
Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old father who was shot several times by police in Kenosha Wisconsin last Sunday (Aug. 23) has been left paralyzed from the waist down. Civil Rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who was hired to represent Blake’s family, said that it would take “a miracle” for him to walk again.
Blake was trying to deescalate a domestic altercation when Kenosha police drew their weapons and shot him in the back at point blank range. He was hit at least seven times. Blake was unarmed and not breaking the law. His three sons, ages 3,5, and 8, were in the backseat of his SUV and witnessed their father being shot.
“These three little boys are going to have psychological problems for the rest of their lives. Can you imagine what his 8-year-old son is going to think about every time he has a birthday? This is real America. This is what we [Black people] have to endure every day: being profiled by the people who are supposed to protect and serve us.”
THIS is what we endure daily. THIS pain is real. THIS is why we demand police reform and justice for Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and so many others! #JusticeForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/OVzHIV8DBZ
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 25, 2020
The horrific shooting was captured on video by witness Raysean White, who said that he saw officers scuffling with Blake. According to 22-year-old White, police yelled “Drop the knife!” at Blake, even though there was no knife in his hand. Witnesses said cops taser Blake before shooting him. In 2017, Wisconsin became the first state to make it mandatory for police to wear body cams, yet none of the officers involved in Blake's shooting were wearing body cameras.
Blake was walking back to his SUV to check on his children with police officers trailing him before drawing their weapons. As Blake opened his car door, a cop is seen pulling at his shirt while shooting him in the back as his children watch in horror.
Blake’s family spoke out in an emotional press conference on Tuesday (Aug. 25). “They shot my son seven times, seven times like he didn’t matter. But my son matters. He’s a human being and he matters,” said Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr.
Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, spoke about her son’s condition as he continues healing from his injuries. She said that he was unaware that protest erupted in wake of the shooting and that he would want supporters to remain non-violent. Jackson also said that his first words after the accident were that he was “sorry.”
“He said, ‘I don’t want to be a burden on your guys. I want to be with my children, and I don’t think I’ll walk again,’” said Jackson.
Blake's sister shared a powerful message on the affects of police brutality. “I am my brother’s keeper,” she began. “And when you say the name Jacob Blake make sure you say father, cousin, son, uncle, but most importantly make sure you say human. Human life. Let it marinate in your mouth, in your mind. A human life just like every single one of y’all. We’re human and his life matters.
“So many people have reached out to me telling me they’re sorry that this happened to my family,” she continued. “Well don’t be sorry because this has been happening to my family for a long time. Longer than I can account for. It happened to Emmett Till, Emmett Till is my family. Philando [Castile], Mike Brown, Sandra [Bland], this has been happening to my family and I’ve shed tears for every single one of these people that this has happened to. This is nothing new. I’m not sad, I’m not sorry, I’m angry and I’m tried. I haven’t cried one time. I stop crying years ago. I am numb I have been watching police murder people that look like me for year.”
An Change.org petition demanding charges against the cops who shot Blake has already received more than 500,000 signatures. In addition, a Go Fund Me campaign created to help Blake’s children has so far received more than $1.2 million in donations.
Watch the full press conference below.
Missy Elliott commemorated the 19th anniversary of Aaliyah’s death with a special message on the influence that her music still holds decades after it was originally released.
“Your music has always been 10 steps ahead,” Elliott tweeted on Tuesday (Aug. 25). “And your sound is still FUTURISTIC. Your fashion always been ONE OF KIND. You rocked your outfits with SWAG & SAUCE! Just know that you are still inspiring generations ’til this day. We love you #Aaliyah.”
Your music has always been 10 STEPS AHEAD & Your sound is still FUTURISTIC👽Your fashion always been ONE OF KIND. You rocked your outfits with SWAG & SAUCE!🔥Just know that you are still inspiring generations til this day🙏🏾We love you💜#Aaliyah🕊 pic.twitter.com/SNxiOiWFJC
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 25, 2020
For fans patiently waiting for Aaliyah’s music to make it’s debut on streaming services, her estate revealed shared an update. “We are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah’s music catalogue, as well as it’s availability on streaming platforms in the near future,” reads a message posted to the official Aaliyah Twitter account. The message goes on to thank fans for their “continued loved and support.”
Official message from the Estate of Aaliyah Haughton. Thank you for your continued love and support! 🙏 . . . .#aaliyah #aaliyahhaughton #aaliyahmusic #aaliyahforever pic.twitter.com/rRDIVaHVfo
— Aaliyah (@AaliyahHaughton) August 25, 2020
Aaliyah passed away in a helicopter crash on Aug. 25, 2001. The 22-year-old singer had completed filming on the music video for her single “Rock the Boat,” when the twin engine Cessna 402 aircraft chartered to take her from the Bahamas to Florida crashed, killing all eight passengers on board including the pilot, Luis Morales III.
An investigation revealed that the plane went down because it was overloaded. Additionally, a toxicology report found traces of cocaine and alcohol in Morales’ system.