Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler Pen Emotional Tributes To Chadwick Boseman

A record number of fans tuned in to see Brandy and Monica’s Verzuz battle on Monday (Aug. 31). More than 1.2 million concurrent viewers watched on Instagram Live, plus 1.8 million on Apple Music.
In total, the Verzuz music celebration garnered over 4.2 million viewers, more than 100 million in-stream likes, over 5 billion impressions, and was the top trending U.S. twitter topic and highest tweeted Verzuz battle ever.
Sen. Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance during the digital extravaganza, which raised over $250,000 for When We Al Vote, and garnered 35,000 clicks to register to vote.
6+ MILLION in total (not 1.2M!) tuned in to watch the Super Bowl of Livestreams. This is the NEW TV. The queens @Brandy and @MonicaDenise broke all #VERZUZ records and more! We generated more than 1M tweets in the US (beating the VMAs), 1.9M tweets globally, and helped raise $250,000 for @WhenWeAllVote 💥
The Verzuz series also pushed Brandy and Monica’s albums up the iTunes charts and gave them a streaming boost across various platforms. Filmed at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, the three-hour event featured some of Brandy and Monica’s many hits including their debut singles “Don’t Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days) and “I Wanna Be Down” (the remix), along with “Angel in Disguise,” “For You I Will,” “So Gone,” “Why I Love You So Much,” “Who Is She To You,” “Sittin’ Up in My Room” and much more.
Brandy also played “Borderline” off her B7 album and Monica played her “Trenches” single featuring Lil Baby.
The R&B legends shared memories and behind-the-scenes details about their songs, they spoke about their personal lives, gushed over each other’s career feats, and closed the night out with a performance of “The Boy is Mine.”
Read Brandy and Monica's sweet messages to each other below.
This was a beautiful moment @MonicaDenise 🎶 had a blast with you on @verzuzonline ... we riding dem charts on @AppleMusic too .. I see us 🎶🙏🏾 it was an honor ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GeHFg6VH50
— b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) September 1, 2020
My Prayers have been said as well as Many of them answered ! Communication & Compassion bridged a gap that not many will understand! I celebrate you @brandy ... Your legacy , Music & Catalogue are undeniable!! #B7 Available NOW..... 🖤
“IDFWU,” Big Sean’s 2014 single that seemingly addressed the end of his relationship with Naya Rivera wasn’t a diss record, the rapper revealed in a lengthy Vulture interview promoting his forthcoming Detroit 2 album .
Sean confessed to being hurt that Rivera is associated with the song. “I’m still processing a lot of that,” he said when asked if he regretted recording the track. “I don’t feel comfortable talking about it because I want to respect her. She’s made such an impact on people, and she’s done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her.”
Sean pointed out that he played the song for Rivera before it was released. “She knew about it and she liked it.”
He also noted that they “forgave each other” after their very public break up. “If I would have known something this tragic would have happened, I would have never made the song.”
As stated in her 2016 memoir, Sorry Not Sorry: Mistakes, and Growing Up, Rivera knew about the song but asked him not to make it about a relationship, she specifically didn't want the words “ex” or “girl” in the song. Ultimately, Rivera felt that Sean disobeyed her wishes but the Glee star was able to have fun with the song, which she performed on an episode of Lip Sync Battle in 2018.
Rivera died from an accidental drowning in July. She was 33.
Jamarcus Glover, Breonna Taylor’s reported ex-boyfriend, was offered a plea deal in exchange for lying and implicating her in his drug case. According to reports, Glover’s attorney revealed that Louisville prosecutors tried to broker an agreement that would have given him probation instead of jail time, so long as he framed Taylor.
Sam Aguiar, an attorney representing Taylor’s family, along with Benjamin Crump and Lonita Baker, posted an image of the plea deal on Twitter that was sent to him by Glover’s lawyer, he said on Tuesday (Sept. 1), per the Associated Press.
Glover, who is reportedly facing up to 10 years on drug trafficking and weapons charges, refused the deal.
Jefferson County Commonwealth prosecutor Thomas Wine said that the document was a “draft as part of pre-indictment plea negotiations,” and that Taylor was never an official co-defendant in the case. Wine accused Glover of implicating Taylor in jail phone calls, but maintained that there was no plan to involve her in his prosecution. Wine also claimed that he had Taylor’s name removed from the document “out of respect” for her.
The final plea agreement was emailed to Glover’s attorney on July 21, but was withdrawn because Glover turned it down. Glover’s lawyer, Scott Barton, confirmed receiving several versions of the plea deal, some of which included Taylor’s name, while others did not.
In a joint statement responding to the revelation, Aguilar, Crump, and Baker expressed outrage over prosecutors attempting to “justify Breonna Taylor’s death by leaning on Jamarcus Glover to falsely state — after her death — that she was part of an organized crime syndicate.”
NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump and Co-Counsels Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker Denounce Effort by Prosecutors to Posthumously Frame Breonna Taylor to Clear Police pic.twitter.com/H3fGBhmhS9
— Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) September 1, 2020
Taylor, 26, was shot to death on March 13, while sleeping inside her apartment. Louisville Police maintain that they were executing a no-knock warrant in connection with a drug case against Glover, though he was already in custody at the time.
Wine recused himself from the Taylor’s death investigation in May. The case is still being investigated by Louisville Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the FBI.
Despite stepping down from Taylor’s case, Wine remained prosecutor over the case for Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend. Walker was sleeping beside Taylor on the night of the police raid, and was charged with attempted murder. The charge was later dropped. Walker is suing the city of Louisville, and the police, in connection with the raid that killed Taylor, he announced on Tuesday.
Louisville police officers Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, were the undercover cops involved in shooting up the apartment and killing Taylor. The Louisville police department alleges that Walker got into a shootout with cops and injured Mattingly. However, the lawsuit asserts that Walker — a 27-year-old licensed gun owner — believed the residence was being burglarized (police did not announce themselves) and fired a single warning shot “to scare away the intruder or intruder.” Walker argues that Mattingly was shot by a fellow cop.