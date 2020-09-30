Naya Rivera’s Sister And Ex-Husband Explain Why They Are Living Together

The two have been grieving together since the 33-year-old actress's death in July.

Naya Rivera’s younger sister, Nickayla Rivera, and the Glee star’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, explained living together after photos of the two holding hands began circulating the web.

“In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends and family,” the 25-year-old model wrote in a message posted to her Instagram Story on Monday (Sept. 28). “Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself. [I’m] not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure. What matter most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all can do the same.” Nickayla reportedly moved into Dorsey's three-bedroom home.

Actor Ryan Dorsey has moved in with Naya Rivera’s sister, Nickayla. Daily Mail reports that the two have ‘been inseparable’ since the death of Naya. They are living together in a three-bedroom house & taking care of Rivera’s son, Josey, with the help of Dorsey’s parents. pic.twitter.com/Exe9eFZIZo — Pop Galore (@PopGalore) September 28, 2020



Dorsey, 37, posted a 12-minute video on Instagram Tuesday (Sept. 29) explaining how Nickayala “put her life on hold” to help him take care of the 4-year-old son, Josie, that he shared with the late actress.

“I can’t believe that this is real life and that I am about to address any of this nonsense,” Dorsey said while admitting that he hasn’t watched the news and doesn’t typically read social media comments. “It was brought to my attention that a lot of people who have a lot to say and have opinions on a family’s tragic situation. 99% are strangers that don’t even know this family. I’ll be honest, I probably read about 10 [comments] and that was enough to know why I don’t read comments.”

Dorsey went on to say that he has lost around 20 pounds since Naya’s death in July, gets little sleep, and wakes up sad every day — especially for Josie, who was lifted back onto a boat by his mother before she tragically drowned. According to Dorsey, Nickayla has been a support system for him and Josie. “To have a young woman who is his blood, his Titi, who was willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things, uproot her situation for the betterment of your child, so when you bring your child to bed you don’t always have to be alone with your thoughts…at least you have someone there to talk to, or sit in silence…be sad with. You don’t have to deal with it completely alone.”

Watch Dorsey’s full video below.