nickayla-rivera-ryan-dorsey-getty-1601442473
Getty Images

Naya Rivera’s Sister And Ex-Husband Explain Why They Are Living Together

September 30, 2020 - 1:18 am by VIBE Staff

The two have been grieving together since the 33-year-old actress's death in July.

Naya Rivera’s younger sister, Nickayla Rivera, and the Glee star’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, explained living together after photos of the two holding hands began circulating the web.

“In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends and family,” the 25-year-old model wrote in a message posted to her Instagram Story on Monday (Sept. 28). “Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself. [I’m] not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure. What matter most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all can do the same.” Nickayla reportedly moved into Dorsey's three-bedroom home.


Dorsey, 37, posted a 12-minute video on Instagram Tuesday (Sept. 29) explaining how Nickayala “put her life on hold” to help him take care of the 4-year-old son, Josie, that he shared with the late actress.

“I can’t believe that this is real life and that I am about to address any of this nonsense,” Dorsey said while admitting that he hasn’t watched the news and doesn’t typically read social media comments. “It was brought to my attention that a lot of people who have a lot to say and have opinions on a family’s tragic situation. 99% are strangers that don’t even know this family. I’ll be honest, I probably read about 10 [comments] and that was enough to know why I don’t read comments.”

Dorsey went on to say that he has lost around 20 pounds since Naya’s death in July, gets little sleep, and wakes up sad every day — especially for Josie, who was lifted back onto a boat by his mother before she tragically drowned. According to Dorsey, Nickayla has been a support system for him and Josie. “To have a young woman who is his blood, his Titi, who was willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things, uproot her situation for the betterment of your child, so when you bring your child to bed you don’t always have to be alone with your thoughts…at least you have someone there to talk to, or sit in silence…be sad with. You don’t have to deal with it completely alone.”

Watch Dorsey’s full video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🗣Its not always black and white.

A post shared by dorseyryan (@dorseyryan) on

In This Story:

Popular

LisaRaye Airs Out Issues With Da Brat During On-Air Birthday Surprise

From the Web

More on Vibe

Kobe Bryant At Los Angeles Lakers v San Antonio Spurs Game Kobe Bryant At Los Angeles Lakers v San Antonio Spurs Game
Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers watches tribute at AT&T Center on February 6, 2016 in San Antonio, Texas.
Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

California Governor Signs Law Prompted By Kobe Bryant Crash Site Photos

A new California law making it illegal for first responders to snap unauthorized photos of dead victims at an accident or a crime scene, was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday (Sept. 28).

California Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson introduced AB 2655 (a.k.a. “Kobe Bryant’s Law”) in response to eight Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department  deputies reportedly snapping and sharing photos at the January plane crash site that killed Bryant, his young daughter, and eight others.

“Like many others, I was mortified after I’d heard that first responders captured and shared unauthorized photos from the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and Ara Zobayan,” Gipson shared in a statement. “AB 2655 ensures that those who are trusted to secure scenes of great disaster and death are not abusing their power for personal pleasure or profit, and the privacy and dignity of the deceased and those closest to them is not to be toyed with - it must be protected. Loved ones should not be subjected to painful photos as they grieve their unimaginable loss.”

Proud to report that my bill, The #KobeBryant Act of 2020, was signed today by @GavinNewsom. #AB2655 will prohibit first responders from taking photos of the deceased outside of job duties. #caleg

— Asm. Mike A. Gipson (@AsmMikeGipson) September 29, 2020

Vanessa Bryant is suing the department over the “gratuitous images” that “soon became talked about within the department, as deputies displayed them to colleagues in settings that had nothing to do with investigating the accident,” according to her complaint filed in a Los Angeles Superior Court last week.

The lawsuit alleges that one LASD deputy even used the gruesome photos to “impress a woman at a bar, bragging about how he had been at the crash site.” LASD Alex Villanueva assured the grieving widow that the photos would not get out, according to her legal documents.

A.B. 2655 makes it a misdemeanor offense to share graphic unauthorized images punishable by fines of up to $1,000. The measure, co-sponsored by the LASD, will go into effect in January 2021.

Continue Reading
da-brat-lisaraye-GettyImages-504218722-1601434790
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

LisaRaye Airs Out Issues With Da Brat During On-Air Birthday Surprise

Things got a little tense on Monday’s (Sept. 28) episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktail with The Queens. Claudia Jordan, Selena Johnson and Vivica A. Fox, tried to surprise co-host LisaRaye with a birthday visit from Da Brat, and let's just say things got awkward between the two sisters.

Apparently, LisaRaye and Brat haven’t been on speaking terms as of late and the actress didn’t shy away from airing out her grievances. After congratulating her younger sister for coming out as a lesbian and living her truth, the Chicago native put her on blast.

“I will say this I am happy for you I am glad that you are living in your truth. That right there we’ve been talking about for years and for you to just be so happy and so vibrant that right there is a blessing to be able to stand in that,” said LisaRaye. “That right there is what I believe in…what I talk about, what I envisioned. So for that right there, I will say have at it, and I love you. I appreciate you coming out and verbally saying ‘happy birthday’ to me this kind of way because I damn sure ain’t heard from you in months.”

For her part, Brat showed love to her sister but did acknowledge that there has been a bit of “space” between them this year. As for LisaRaye, she wasn’t exactly open to her co-host chiming in with family advice. “I don’t give a f*ck what ya’lll saying at all,” she blurted out. “Y'all don’t know sh*t!”

On a positive note, things calmed down towards the end of the segment and LisaRaye explained her passionate reaction.

Watch the full clip below.

Continue Reading
Barry Jenkins 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Barry Jenkins Is Directing A Sequel To ‘The Lion King’

A sequel to The Lion King is in the works at Disney, with Barry Jenkins attached to direct. The film, which will be a follow-up to the 2019 live-action blockbuster release, is in the early stages of development.

According to Deadline, the plot will expand on the stories of character featured in its predecessor including the origin story for Mufasa, whose death marks a turning point in Young Simba’s journey to become king. The film sequel is expected to utilize the same photo-realistic technology as its predecessor.

It’s unclear when the film will be released or if Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver, James Earl Jones, Beyonce, Alfre Woodard, and more stars from last year’s Lion King will be reprising their voiceover roles for the follow-up project.

Jenkins brings a unique viewpoint to storytelling that resonates with audiences and helped earn him two Oscars, one of which was a Best Picture win for Moonlight. The 41-year-old Miami native and Florida State University Graduate, also won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for If Beale Street Could Talk.

Besides the Lion King sequel, Jenkins is directing a biopic on dance legend Alvin Ailey, and wrapped filming on the series, The Underground Railroad.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

1d ago

The Snowman Lands 'Worth A Conversation with Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins' Talk Show On Fox Soul

Movies & TV

4d ago

Yara Shahidi Cast As Tinker Bell In Live-Action ‘Peter Pan’

News

5d ago

Breonna Taylor’s Mother Speaks Out After Cops Who Killed Her Daughter Get Off Without Charges