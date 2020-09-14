Netflix Acquires ‘Malcolm & Marie’ Starring Zendaya, John David Washington

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A revival of the BET’s The Game is officially in development under the ViacomCBS digital subscription streaming service Paramount+, which was originally branded as CBS All Access.
The series reboot was announced on Tuesday (Sept. 15), along with a list of original and rebooted shows headed for the streaming outlet which includes a limited series chronicling the making of The Godfather, a new edition of VH1’s Behind the Music, and the true crime docuseries, The Real Criminal Minds. The programming will join CBS All Access’ list of more than 20,000 episodes and movies across BET, MTV, CBS, Comedy Central, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, and more.
Although no details have been released about The Game revival, the series will fall under BET’s Paramount+ programming from CBS Television Studios and Garment Productions. It’s unclear if any of the show's original cast members like, Tia Mowry, Pooch Hall, and Wendy Raquel Robinson, will be involved in the new installment.
The hit sports series was created by Mara Brock Akil, as a spinoff of her other hit sitcom, Girlfriends. Akil recently inked an overall deal with Netflix to develop new projects for the streamer. The company also acquired the rights to Girlfriends, Sister, Sister, Moesha, and The Parkers.
Add a couple more credits to 50 Cent’s long list of TV projects. The rapper-turned-TV-producer inked a deal to develop two new series for Starz, one of which will explore his feud with The Game, the cable network announced on Monday (Sept. 14).
The seasonal anthology series tentatively titled, Moment in Time: The Massacre, chronicles “true stories in which iconic hip hop moments collided with the sensational and sometimes criminal events behind the scenes.” Season one focuses on the beef between Fif and Game that “led to an all-street war, pitting G-Unit against music impresario Jimmy Henchman.”
Henchman, The Game’s former manager, is currently serving life for the murder-for-hire of a G-Unit affiliate. Moment in Time will be written and executive produced by Abdul William, who penned The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story, Lottery Ticket, and Lifetime’s forthcoming Salt-N-Pepa mini series.
Inspired by the life of sports agent and attorney Nicole Lynn, who serves as executive producer, the second series follows a Black female sports agent’s rise up the ranks in the male dominated industry of sports agents. Tash Grey will produce the series and pen the script. Grey’s notable credits include the Power spinoff Raising Kanan, Snowfall, P-Valley, and the true-crime drama, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and Notorious B.I.G.
Both series will be executive produced by 50 Cent and his G-Unit Film & Television imprint.
Waiel “Wally” Rebhi Yaghnam, a St- Louis music-producer-turned-life-insurance agent and seller of vintage t-shirts, has been charged in the murder-for-hire-plot alongside Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s star, Tim Norman. Yaghnam, who co-produced Nelly’s 2002 sophomore LP, Nellyville, was arrested for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud in connection with the plot that killed Norman’s 18-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery.
According to prosecutors, Yaghnam is accused of helping Norman falsify statements to secure $450,000 in life insurance policies that he took out on Montgomery. Norman was the sole beneficiary of the policies. Yaghnam was arrested last week, becoming the third defendant to be apprehended in the case after Norman and his alleged cohort, 36-year-old Terica Ellis. Norman and Ellis were charged with conspiracy to commit murder for hire resulting in death. Additionally, Norman was indicted last week on conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.
Authorities claim that Norman paid to have Montgomery murdered 2016, in an effort to cash out on nearly half a million dollars. Four days after Montgomery was killed, Norman reached out to Yaghnam to help him with the life insurance policies, prosecutors say. The policy was for $200,000 plus a $250,000 accidental death rider in the event that Montgomery died from natural causes within 10 years of the policy’s insurance. Norman and Yaghnam allegedly submitted information for the policies beginning in 2014.
Norman, 41, previously served 10 years in prison for robbery. In 2017, Norman’s mother, Robbie Montgomery, singer and founder of Sweetie Pie’s, sued him for trademark infringement after he opened multiple restaurants without her permission. Mother and son settled the lawsuit on grounds that Norman would close three restaurants in St. Louis, and pay a percentage of gross sales to the company in exchange for using the name.
Under the settlement, Norman reportedly agreed not to open any other Sweetie Pie’s locations, but it seems that he had plans for a restaurant in Jackson, Mississippi, where he was arrested. Norman's last Instagram post before his arrest announced that he was hiring restaurant employees in Mississippi and directed potential workers to contact him at a Sweetie Pie's email address.
