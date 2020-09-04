New Music Friday Blesses With Sza's Long-Awaited Single, Big Sean's Album And DJ Khaled, Drake & Justin Bieber Link Up

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Between the viral pandemic, murderous police, and corrupt politricksters shamelessly fanning the flames of racial hatred, the first eight months of 2020 have been absolutely dreadful. In times such as these, it helps to hear from people who have survived hard times before. People who know what it means when the "Ghetto Red Hot." People who know that when times get rough, Some tan so back while others Rally back." People like William Maragh aka the Don Dada aka the Wild Apache aka Super Cat. One of the first dancehall legends to link with hip hop superstars like Heavy D, Puff Daddy, and Biggie Smalls, Super Cat made an indelible impact on both cultures with his charismatic style, rude boy demeanor, and cultural lyrics.
Just in time for Labor Day Weekend in Brooklyn, NY—and elections in Jamaica— Super Cat has joined forces with producer extraordinaire Salaam Remi to release his first new music in over a decade. “Since the ‘90s SuperCat and I have always been able to reason," says Remi, who's renowned for his work with artists as diverse as Nas, Amy Winehouse, and The Fugees. "And recently reasoning about the state of the communities and worldwide unrest led to this song.”
The new single, "Push Time"—set to Remi's adaptation of the Wild Apache classic "Cabin Stabbin"—speaks eloquently to the political climate which surrounds us. The song will be featured on Remi's upcoming LP Black on Purpose which also features Nas, Jennifer Hudson, Case, Teedra Moses, Bilal, Busta Rhymes, Chronixx, Spragga Benz, MuMu Fresh, and Doug E Fresh along with more from Black Thought, Stephen Marley, Cee-Lo Green, and Anthony Hamilton. As Mr. Maragh once told me, "It's not like we just get up this morning and start [to] sing about gun. It's something that we LIVE through and survive, and who didn't survive DIE, and who didn't die, go to prison."
Super Cat has had to learn the hard way, but he's vowed to share the fruits of his experience so that others will not make the same mistake twice. "I & I graduate from GHETTO-ology," he says. "In my time I had to stop go to school because the politics friction was breaking out in the school. Even TEACHER was shot in the school compound. Guns was swinging around like crazy. It's not that we go to rude boy school and groom to become rude boy," says Cat. "Rudeboy ting it come to WE in the ghetto."
Check out the new video, shot in the streets of Hollis, Queens under the watchful eye of Hip-Hop angel and area legend, Jam Master Jay, along with Tenor Saw, and Nico Demus, and the whole of the DJ in shut-eye country. Respect in all aspects.
Super Cat in Kingston JA after Sting 2013 Interview by Reshma B
Super Cat, Nicodemus & Jr Demus - "Stabbin Cabin" (Live in Biltmore Ballroom circa 1990)
Jazmine Sullivan is back! The Philly born singer-songwriter surprised fans with the release of her new single, “Lost One,” on Friday (Aug. 28).
Sullivan didn’t give much notice, officially announcing the track hours before its release much to the excitement of her loyal fans base who have been awaiting a new music.
The somber-piano ballad hits all the right notes, as Sullivan gets candid about trying to make amends after a breakup.
Out tonight @ Midnight EST. Link in Bio. 🥀
The 33-year-old songstress released her debut album, Fearless, in 2008, followed by her sophomore effort, Love Me Back, in 2010. After a five-year music hiatus, Sullivan returned with 2015’s Reality Show.
In the years since releasing her third album, Sullivan has opened up about battling depression and breaking free from an abusive relationship. In a 2017 interview with XO Necole, she discussed reclaiming her happiness and speaking positive mantras over her life.
“It makes the quality of living so much better, when you just appreciate where you are,” she said at the time. “Even if it’s not the best, even if you’re having hard times, just appreciate the fact that you’re here.”Stream “Lost One” below.
The Jamaican expression for someone who is not afraid to speak what's on their mind is that they "nuh tek back chat." That phrase describes Jada Kingdom perfectly. While she often speaks in a gentle voice, her words can be as soft as water or as hard as rockstone. "Full time we firm up we meds," she sings on "Execution," one of her deceptively delicate tracks from last year, shouting out the girls from her part of town, Kingston's E-Syde. "Yo Rockfort, Harborview, Bull Bay, gal a St. Thomas, whole a E-Syde, mek dem know say we mad and bad."
In the space of three years, Jada Kingdom has carved out a unique creative space for herself, nestled in a sweet spot somewhere between dancehall, R&B, and pop. Her jazzy, neo-soul vocal style is more reminiscent of Erykah Badu than Lady Saw. And while she's never afraid to show her vulnerability or to channel her pain into powerful art, she can turn the attitude up to 100 at the drop of a dime.
Today Jada embarks on a new phase of her burgeoning career, the release of her first single under a deal with Diplo's Mad Decent label. Fresh off the success of her mixtape E-Syde Queen: The Twinkle Playlist and features on Popcaan's red-hot Yiy Change Fixtape and Vybz Kartel's soul-baring To Tanisha Jada is perfectly poised for her big moment. All she needs is a massive tune to kick things off. Something like, say, "Budum."
“It’s been such a crazy year with the pandemic I just wanted to release a song that is fun and will make people happy and want to dance again,” says Jada Kingdom about the track. “Hopefully 'Budum' will have everyone whining their waists and rocking their bodies again and help us to forget some of the craziness going on around us.”
Produced by the German-born, Jamaica-approved producer known as Emudio, "Budum" is the anthem that should be rocking ever late-summer fete from Uptown Mondays in Kingston to Notting Hill Carnival in London to the Eastern Parkway Labor Day Parade in Brooklyn. Even if your end-of-summer rave is a socially distanced house party, "Budum" is the soundtrack—a sexy blast of self-love and female empowerment from a Queen who knows her body is a Kingdom. Today, Boomshots and VIBE premiere the visuals, directed by 300K.
“We just went for a fun, happy vibe for the video to reflect the song," says Jada. "We also wanted to incorporate the cover art so we built out a crazy set literally overnight for that scene. ‘Budum’ is a track that makes people dance and feel good and hopefully the video makes people feel the same way."