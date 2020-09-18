Tory Lanez Sued For Alleged Attack In Miami Nightclub

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Cardi B took to Instagram Live on Friday (Sept. 18) to air out a few things about filing for divorce from Offset.
The Bronx rapper made it clear that she didn’t file for divorce as a publicity stunt to promote her upcoming album. “I’m not doing it for clout and on top of that I don’t need stunts to sell music,” she said. “I’m not [trying to] brag but don’t ever say I’m doing anything for clout. My first album is three-times platinum and I didn’t need no stunts to do that. My [“Wap”] single is no. 1 worldwide why would I need stunts to sell music? I don’t need stunts — [especially] when it comes to family — to sell anything, so don’t play yourself.”
As for the reason for the divorce filing, the estranged couple simply grew apart. “Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart. I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man…sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.”
“I just wanna' be a free bird,” Cardi said after questioning whether people secretly want infidelity to be the reason for the split.
“I am the f**king clout,” she added. “I never needed anything. I never needed no stunts to sell sh*t.Why would I need anything to sell my next album?”
Speaking of the new album, Cardi has been indecisive about choosing her next single because “WAP” did so well. “That means that my second single has to be even better.”
Towards the end of her venting session, Cardi reiterated that she’s focusing on her work, and revealed that she's starting new business for her daughter Kulture.
Following the mega-success of his wife’s Becoming release, Barack Obama is poised to debut his own memoir, A Promised Land, this fall. The former president made the literary announcement on Twitter on Thursday (Sept. 17).
“There’s no feeling like finishing a book and I’m proud of this one,” Obama tweeted while explaining that he tries to give an “honest account” of his presidency in the book. The release will also touch on “the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our division and make democracy work for everybody.”
There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. In 'A Promised Land,' I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody. pic.twitter.com/T1QSZVDvOm
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 17, 2020
The highly anticipated and introspective release takes readers on a “compelling journey” and details Obama’s “improbable odyssey from a young man searching for his identity to leader of the free world.” Included in the memoir are striking personal details about his political education, as well as landmark moments from his first term presidency.
The Obamas secured the reported $60 million book deals around a year after ending their tenure in the White House. Michelle Obama’s book became the best-selling memoir in history.
A Promised Land is currently available for pre-order at Obamabook.com. The memoir will be released on Nov. 17.
It’s the super group that Big Sean and Jhene Aiko’s fans have been patiently waiting to return. Sean and Aiko are indeed working on a follow-up to their Twenty88 debut, the Detroit rapper confirmed during a Reddit AMA with fans on Wednesday (Sept. 16).
When asked about the possibility of new music from Twenty88 Sean coyly replied, “It’s in the works.” Twenty88 recently reunited for “Time In” off Sean’s Detroit 2. Aiko is also featured as a solo artist on Sean’s album on the track “Body Language” featuring Ty Dolla Sign.
Twenty88 dropped their debut self-titled album in 2016. The self-described “passion project” was recorded in secret and features only eight songs. The album has been streamed more than 8 million times since its release.
“We were making music and the chemistry was undeniable,” Sean explained of recording Twenty88 in a 2017 interview. “We had so many songs we did that I wouldn’t use for my album and she probably wouldn’t necessarily use them all for her album. It was like, we’re not just going to hold on to this, so we figured out a way to give it to the fans and create a whole other world in our universe, aside from me and aside from her, so we decided to make a group.
“It’s one of my favorite things I’ve ever done. It’s one of the coolest experiences to be in a group, especially with somebody you care about. It reminds me of Marvel comic books, like Iron Man, Captain America movies and stuff like that. I think it’s cool to create all these different worlds in your own universe. I was really excited that she wanted to do it too.”