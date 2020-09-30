Usher And Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are grieving the loss of their third child after experiencing pregnancy complications.
The author and mother of two took to social media on Thursday morning to share the heartbreaking news of their miscarriage. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," starts Teigen's Instagram caption. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."
The Lip Sync Battle co-host went on to write about how this pregnancy felt different, especially when it came to the naming of their soon-to-be son. "We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital," she continued. "But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."
On Sunday, Teigen was admitted to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. While sharing pregnancy updates with her fans on her Instagram Stories, she shared how she'd been having bouts of excessive bleeding during her weeks of mandatory bed rest. After receiving two blood transfusions, Teigen tweeted about her frightening experience with a large blood clot.
"Just had a really scary morning, almost save-worthy," she wrote with a weary face emoji on Tuesday. "The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife."
Teigen and Legend accompanied the sad news of their son, Jack, with black and white photos of them holding the baby in her hospital room. Minutes after their update, Teigen tweeted: "Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real." John Legend also took to his Twitter account and simply retweeted Chrissy's tweet with black heart emojis and the words "We love you, Jack."
Our hearts and prayers are with Chrissy and John as they grieve the loss of their unborn son.
Naya Rivera’s younger sister, Nickayla Rivera, and the Glee star’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, explained living together after photos of the two holding hands began circulating the web.
“In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends and family,” the 25-year-old model wrote in a message posted to her Instagram Story on Monday (Sept. 28). “Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself. [I’m] not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure. What matter most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all can do the same.” Nickayla reportedly moved into Dorsey's three-bedroom home.
Actor Ryan Dorsey has moved in with Naya Rivera’s sister, Nickayla.
Dorsey, 37, posted a 12-minute video on Instagram Tuesday (Sept. 29) explaining how Nickayala “put her life on hold” to help him take care of the 4-year-old son, Josie, that he shared with the late actress.
“I can’t believe that this is real life and that I am about to address any of this nonsense,” Dorsey said while admitting that he hasn’t watched the news and doesn’t typically read social media comments. “It was brought to my attention that a lot of people who have a lot to say and have opinions on a family’s tragic situation. 99% are strangers that don’t even know this family. I’ll be honest, I probably read about 10 [comments] and that was enough to know why I don’t read comments.”
Dorsey went on to say that he has lost around 20 pounds since Naya’s death in July, gets little sleep, and wakes up sad every day — especially for Josie, who was lifted back onto a boat by his mother before she tragically drowned. According to Dorsey, Nickayla has been a support system for him and Josie. “To have a young woman who is his blood, his Titi, who was willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things, uproot her situation for the betterment of your child, so when you bring your child to bed you don’t always have to be alone with your thoughts…at least you have someone there to talk to, or sit in silence…be sad with. You don’t have to deal with it completely alone.”
A new California law making it illegal for first responders to snap unauthorized photos of dead victims at an accident or a crime scene, was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday (Sept. 28).
California Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson introduced AB 2655 (a.k.a. “Kobe Bryant’s Law”) in response to eight Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies reportedly snapping and sharing photos at the January plane crash site that killed Bryant, his young daughter, and eight others.
“Like many others, I was mortified after I’d heard that first responders captured and shared unauthorized photos from the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and Ara Zobayan,” Gipson shared in a statement. “AB 2655 ensures that those who are trusted to secure scenes of great disaster and death are not abusing their power for personal pleasure or profit, and the privacy and dignity of the deceased and those closest to them is not to be toyed with - it must be protected. Loved ones should not be subjected to painful photos as they grieve their unimaginable loss.”
Vanessa Bryant is suing the department over the “gratuitous images” that “soon became talked about within the department, as deputies displayed them to colleagues in settings that had nothing to do with investigating the accident,” according to her complaint filed in a Los Angeles Superior Court last week.
The lawsuit alleges that one LASD deputy even used the gruesome photos to “impress a woman at a bar, bragging about how he had been at the crash site.” LASD Alex Villanueva assured the grieving widow that the photos would not get out, according to her legal documents.
A.B. 2655 makes it a misdemeanor offense to share graphic unauthorized images punishable by fines of up to $1,000. The measure, co-sponsored by the LASD, will go into effect in January 2021.