Usher And Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are grieving the loss of their third child after experiencing pregnancy complications.

The author and mother of two took to social media on Thursday morning to share the heartbreaking news of their miscarriage. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," starts Teigen's Instagram caption. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

The Lip Sync Battle co-host went on to write about how this pregnancy felt different, especially when it came to the naming of their soon-to-be son. "We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital," she continued. "But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

On Sunday, Teigen was admitted to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. While sharing pregnancy updates with her fans on her Instagram Stories, she shared how she'd been having bouts of excessive bleeding during her weeks of mandatory bed rest. After receiving two blood transfusions, Teigen tweeted about her frightening experience with a large blood clot.

"Just had a really scary morning, almost save-worthy," she wrote with a weary face emoji on Tuesday. "The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife."

Teigen and Legend accompanied the sad news of their son, Jack, with black and white photos of them holding the baby in her hospital room. Minutes after their update, Teigen tweeted: "Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real." John Legend also took to his Twitter account and simply retweeted Chrissy's tweet with black heart emojis and the words "We love you, Jack."

Our hearts and prayers are with Chrissy and John as they grieve the loss of their unborn son.

