WNBA Player Maya Moore Marries Wrongfully Convicted Man She Helped Get Out Of Prison

It’s been six months since Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville police officers while sleeping in her own home. The officers involved in her death, Jonathon Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, have yet to be arrested, but a monetary agreement has been reached to settle a civil lawsuit filed by Taylor’s family.
The city will pay Taylor’s family $12 million in addition to implementing policy reform measures, Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Tuesday (Sept. 15).
“I cannot begin to imagine Ms. Palmer’s pain,” Fischer said of Taylor’s mother, Tameka Palmer. “And I am deeply, deeply sorry for Breonna’s death. Although these steps, including policy changes, do not change the past, I hope this brings some measure of peace.”
Fischer noted that Taylor’s death “ignited” a local and national movement “for racial justice sending thousands into our streets and in cities all across the country and the world — all crying for justice for Breonna.” Taylor’s death has “triggered a renewed commitment to addressing structural and systematic racism” in Louisville and around the country, said Fischer.
“Justice for Breonna means that we will continue to save lives in her honor,” said Taylor’s mother, Tameka Palmer. “No amount of money accomplishes that, but the police reform measures that we were able to get passed as a part of this settlement mean so much more to my family, our community, and to Breonna’s legacy. We know that there is much work still to be done and we look forward to continuing to work with community leaders, the mayor’s office, and other elected leaders to implement long-term sustainable change to fight systemic racism that is plaguing our communities.”
The multi-million dollar settlement is the latest step that Louisville has taken in wake of Taylor being killed by police. In June, the Louisville city council passed “Breonna’s Law” banning no-knock warrants, like the one used to violently raid Taylor’s home on March 13. Police claim that the raid stemmed from a drug investigation that reportedly involved Taylor’s ex-boyfriend who did not live at the residence and had already been arrested.
Benjamin Crump, an attorney representing Taylor’s family, called the $12 million settlement a step in the right direction. “This will bring progress and reform out of this tragedy to protect other Black lives,” he tweeted.
Today, we got some #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor! Along with a $12 million civil settlement, we secured comprehensive police reform in Louisville. This will bring progress and reform out of this tragedy to protect other Black lives. pic.twitter.com/DyilAkmWag
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 15, 2020
As part of the settlement, Louisville Metro Government agreed to a list of changes including community related policy programs, search warrant reforms, and police accountability reforms.
Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back by a Wisconsin police officer, is handcuffed to his hospital bed while recovering from shooting injuries.
“I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff onto the bed,” his father, Jacob Blake Sr., told the Chicago-Sun Times on Thursday (Aug. 27). “He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed? What was he arrested for?”
The Kenosha Police Department has yet to reveal why they handcuffed Blake to his hospital bed. The 29-year-old father of three was shot at close range by Kanoga police officer, Rusten Sheskey, last week. Blake has been celebrating his son's birthday and was “breaking up a fight between two women” when police confronted him, attorney Benjamin Crump said.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice claims that officers were responding to a call from a woman who reported that her boyfriend “was present and was not supposed to be on the premises.”
Officers attempted to arrest Blake during the incident. “Law enforcement deployed a taser to attempt to stop Mr. Blake, however the taser was not successful in stopping Mr. Blake,” the Wisconsin DOJ said in an updated statement. “Mr. Blake walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward. While holding onto Mr. Blake’s shirt, Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his service weapon 7 times. Officer Sheskey fired the weapon into Mr. Blake’s back. No other officer fired their weapon. Kenosha Police Department does not have body cameras therefore the officers were not wearing body cameras.”
Blake’s children were in the car as Sheskey continued to shoot him. Although police didn't have body cameras, a witness captured the shooting on cell phone video.
Protests have continued throughout Kenosha in response to the shooting.
Kenosha County has since declared a state of emerged and announced a mandatory curfew.
⚠️CIVIL UNREST ADVISORY⚠️
Kenosha County has declared a State of Emergency curfew for 7PM tonight, August 26th. Citizens need to be off the streets for their safety. Curfew will be enforced.
— Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) August 26, 2020
Two people were shot to death, and another injured, at a protest on Tuesday (Aug. 25). The shooter, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, was arrested and charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, first degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and first-degree attempted homicide.
Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old father who was shot several times by police in Kenosha Wisconsin last Sunday (Aug. 23) has been left paralyzed from the waist down. Civil Rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who was hired to represent Blake’s family, said that it would take “a miracle” for him to walk again.
Blake was trying to deescalate a domestic altercation when Kenosha police drew their weapons and shot him in the back at point blank range. He was hit at least seven times. Blake was unarmed and not breaking the law. His three sons, ages 3,5, and 8, were in the backseat of his SUV and witnessed their father being shot.
“These three little boys are going to have psychological problems for the rest of their lives. Can you imagine what his 8-year-old son is going to think about every time he has a birthday? This is real America. This is what we [Black people] have to endure every day: being profiled by the people who are supposed to protect and serve us.”
THIS is what we endure daily. THIS pain is real. THIS is why we demand police reform and justice for Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and so many others! #JusticeForJacobBlake pic.twitter.com/OVzHIV8DBZ
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 25, 2020
The horrific shooting was captured on video by witness Raysean White, who said that he saw officers scuffling with Blake. According to 22-year-old White, police yelled “Drop the knife!” at Blake, even though there was no knife in his hand. Witnesses said cops taser Blake before shooting him. In 2017, Wisconsin became the first state to make it mandatory for police to wear body cams, yet none of the officers involved in Blake's shooting were wearing body cameras.
Blake was walking back to his SUV to check on his children with police officers trailing him before drawing their weapons. As Blake opened his car door, a cop is seen pulling at his shirt while shooting him in the back as his children watch in horror.
Blake’s family spoke out in an emotional press conference on Tuesday (Aug. 25). “They shot my son seven times, seven times like he didn’t matter. But my son matters. He’s a human being and he matters,” said Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr.
Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, spoke about her son’s condition as he continues healing from his injuries. She said that he was unaware that protest erupted in wake of the shooting and that he would want supporters to remain non-violent. Jackson also said that his first words after the accident were that he was “sorry.”
“He said, ‘I don’t want to be a burden on your guys. I want to be with my children, and I don’t think I’ll walk again,’” said Jackson.
Blake's sister shared a powerful message on the affects of police brutality. “I am my brother’s keeper,” she began. “And when you say the name Jacob Blake make sure you say father, cousin, son, uncle, but most importantly make sure you say human. Human life. Let it marinate in your mouth, in your mind. A human life just like every single one of y’all. We’re human and his life matters.
“So many people have reached out to me telling me they’re sorry that this happened to my family,” she continued. “Well don’t be sorry because this has been happening to my family for a long time. Longer than I can account for. It happened to Emmett Till, Emmett Till is my family. Philando [Castile], Mike Brown, Sandra [Bland], this has been happening to my family and I’ve shed tears for every single one of these people that this has happened to. This is nothing new. I’m not sad, I’m not sorry, I’m angry and I’m tried. I haven’t cried one time. I stop crying years ago. I am numb I have been watching police murder people that look like me for year.”
An Change.org petition demanding charges against the cops who shot Blake has already received more than 500,000 signatures. In addition, a Go Fund Me campaign created to help Blake’s children has so far received more than $1.2 million in donations.
Watch the full press conference below.