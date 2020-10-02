Former BET Host Ananda Lewis Shares That She Has Stage 3 Breast Cancer

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Consequence has revealed that has was diagnosed with lupus. The rapper broke the news on Monday (Sept. 28), during a Zoom listening session for his new EP, Things Are Different Now, Hip-Hop DX reports.
The 43-year-old father said that he felt sick earlier in the year and feared that it may be COVID-19. He was officially diagnosed with lupus in June.
Cons, who also has Type II diabetes, credits his 9-year-old son, Caiden, with encouraging him to push forward. On Thursday (Sept. 30), Cons posted a throwback photo from his son’s birthday party and opened up about the simultaneous battle of lupus and diabetes, and the negative comments that he received on the photo.
“I was body shamed when I posted this pic on 8.17.20. I was [approximately] 113 [pounds] and some a**holes said I looked like ‘an old junkie,’” he wrote. “Lupus + Diabetes has been kicking my ass for [seven] months straight but…oddly enough I was getting better as [two] weeks before that I was 105 [pounds] and my sugar was in the 500’s from being on steroids. But I was determined to wish my son happy birthday because, as you can see, it could have been the last time. God’s will is God’s will. This is my story and I’m [going to] tell it my way.”
“Wait till you see me in a picture now,” he added.
View this post on Instagram
I was body shamed when I posted this pic on 08.17.20 I was approx 113 lbs And some asshole said I looked like “an old junkie” Lupus + Diabetes had been kicking my ass for 7 months straight But... Oddly enough I was getting better as 2 weeks before that I was 105 lbs and my sugar was in the 500’s from being on Steroids But I was determined to wish my son @caiden817 Happy Birthday Because, as you can see, it could have been the last time God’s will is God’s will This is my story and I’m tell it my way... Wait till you see me in a picture now 💰💰💰 #ThingsAreDifferentNow
He also shared another heartwarming photo with his son, and one alongside Kanye West, which he captioned in part: ‘Me and my brother Kanye…Thank you for helping me fight for my life.”
View this post on Instagram
My son @caiden817 was just happy to have his Daddy back Caiden encouraged me everyday to fight for my Life He never said anything out loud but I know he was scared that I wouldn’t make it... I Love You With ALL My Heart Son ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for being You #ThingsAreDifferentNow
View this post on Instagram
Me and my brother, Kanye... Thank You For Helping Me Fight For My Life TIME 2 RUN IT UP LETS GOOOOOOOOOOO #ThingsAreDifferentNow
An estimated 1.5 million Americans suffer from the autoimmune disorder which affects the joints, kidneys, blood cells, skin, brain, lungs, and heart. Toni Braxton, Trick Daddy, and Nick Cannon are just a few recording artists who have spoken on battling lupus. Legendary hip-hop producer J. Dilla died from the disease in 2006.
Jhene Aiko is the latest artist to join the work-from-home edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Thanks to the global pandemic, fans of the NPR series can expect more virtual performances from their favorite artists, and Aiko didn’t disappoint bringing her signature peaceful energy to the room.
Backed by an ensemble of musicians (all wearing masks), the Grammy-nominated singer sailed through an eight-song melody that included “W.A.Y.S,” “Summer 2020,” and “Lotus (Intro)” from her Chilombo album, as well as older songs like “Do Better Blues,” and “To Love & Die.“
The 32-year-old singer translated the tranquility and sensuality from Chilombo into the live music session. Before beginning her performance, Aiko is seen using sound bowls, which are featured on every track on Chilombo, as she explained to Billboard earlier this year.
“[This album] is an introduction to sound bowls for people who don’t really know about them — this is me introducing my newfound love,” she explained. “The bowls I use are crystal alchemy sound bowls made from gemstones and infused with things like platinum or made out of rubies and diamonds — and all of these different elements and properties contribute to their healing factors. I basically was recording and had a session at my house where I just played different bowls to the music; every chakra has a note that corresponds with it.”
Watch Aiko’s performance below.
Congratulations are in order for Nicki Minaj!
The Queens native and her husband, Kenneth Petty, welcomed their first child together on Wednesday (Sept. 30), multiple reports confirm. The new mom reportedly gave birth in Los Angeles. The baby’s name and gender are unknown.
Minaj officially debuted her baby bump in a July photoshoot shot by David La Chapelle.
View this post on Instagram
And finally, by #DavidLaChapelle 🙏
Minaj and Petty tied the knot in October 2019. Four years earlier, in an interview with Cosmopolitan, the "Chun-Li" rapper predicted that she would be married with children within a decade. "Ten years from now, I will have two children, unless my husband wants three," she said at the time. "I will be into my fitness a lot more, I will stop yo-yo dieting, and I'll be a housewife with careers that I can run from home.
"I want to be able to cook for my children, bake cookies for them, and watch them grow up. I just want to be mommy," she continued. "Take them to school, go to the parent-teacher conference, help them with their homework, and put their work on the refrigerator."