The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
DJ Cassidy is back with the third installment of his live performance series "Pass The Mic" of 80's and 90's Hip-Hop and R&B's legends doing a virtual house party concert. The mix is amazing to witness as it is seamless in flow, as over 40 hit-making stars like, SWV, After 7, TLC, Keith Sweat Full Force and so many more perform their biggest tracks from the comfort of their homes.
With this being number three in the series (where the first volume showcased the 70s/80s, and the second featured damn near every Hip-Hop icon from the golden era of 88-92), this version mainly salutes the New Jack Swing era of the early 90s. Cassidy keeps the party moving by the perfect song selection, while the likes of Father MC, Christopher Williams and En Vogue sang their hearts out.
Having these icons in his digital mix gave way to Cassidy thinking on the times when he saw some of his participants on the covers of our magazine. Read his thoughts below and check the amazing show he and these incredible talents put on for the people of the world!
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @keithsweat @kcihailey @officialswv @therealcokoswv @tajgeorge @therealleleeswv @shaniceonline @stevenrussellhartss @chuckiibooker @after7music @therealkevonedmonds7 @hakimabdulsamad @envoguemusic @cindyherronbraggs @terryellis @officialmissrnb @iamdireed @aquilaphil @therealmangelo1 @kirkland_ek @free_dadreamer @bigbubtoday @fullforceworld @thebowlegged1 @therealpaulanthony @beeisbad @geeniusmusic @therealfathermc @officialchristopherwilliams @realjohnnygill22 @officialbellbivdevoe @mrrickybell @617mikebiv @bigrondevoe kingbobbybrown @therealralphtresvant @teddyriley1 @boyziimen @wanyamorris1 @shawnstockmanofficial and @nathanmorrisphd. You are all my heroes 👑🎙👑.
JODECI "COME AND TALK TO ME"
VIBE AUG. 1995 ISSUE
"Written and produced By Devante Swing and Al B. Sure, 'Come And Talk To Me' defined the beginning of a new era of R&B that went to be referred to by many as Hip Hop Soul, and Jodeci was at the forefront of that movement. There’s a reason Jodeci graced the cover of Vibe. They were a cultural shift. The EPMD interpolation, the voices, the sound, the style. With Andre Harrell and Puff Daddy behind the scenes, this song changed the game."
TLC "BABY BABY BABY"
VIBE NOV. 1994 ISSUE
"Everyone has those few songs that they always put on when cruising in the car on a sunny day. 'Baby, Baby, Baby,' is one of those songs for me. It’s instant sunshine, it’s instant breeze, it’s instant smiles. Everytime I hear it, I picture myself in the music video which I remember watching as a child, enamored by the scene, wanting to deejay a vibe like that when I grew up. The feeling this song gave me then is the same feeling it gives me today. LA and Babyface’s production defines the phrase 'feel good.' Chilli’s adlibs are as memorable as T-Boz’s hook. TLC has a long list of iconic records, yet this one holds a special place in my heart."
EN VOGUE "HOLD ON"
VIBE APRIL 1994 ISSUE
"The Motown 'Who’s Lovin’ You' acapella intro, the James Brown 'The Payback' sample, the bassline, the harmonies...This song might be one of the coolest records ever made. The track itself can go head to head with the greatest Hip Hop instrumentals of all time. Mix that with the most flawless harmonic voices, this song will always be in a category of its own.
BOBBY BROWN "MY PREROGATIVE"
VIBE OCT. 1996 ISSUE
"Bobby Brown’s 'Don’t Be Cruel' is one the greatest R&B albums ever made and, with 'Thriller,' is one of my two favorite R&B albums of the decade. It’s sold over twelve million copies. 'My Prerogative' is the definitive Bobby Brown anthem, in many ways, similar to what 'Billie Jean' is to Michael Jackson. It’s so cool, it’s so mean, it’s funky. Produced by Teddy Riley, it’s also one the definitive songs of this era in which the energy of Hip Hop transformed R&B. Thirty-two years later, this song remains a dance floor monster, instantly explosive on dance floors around the world, no matter where I am, no matter who’s in front of me. 'My Prerogative' transcends New Jack Swing, it transcends R&B, it transcends genre. It's one of the greatest Pop records ever made."
NEW EDITION "IF IT ISN’T LOVE"
VIBE NOV. 1996 ISSUE
Three years from now, New Edition’s debut single 'Candy Girl' will have been released forty years ago. They are simply the greatest R&B group of the past four decades. Their cultural influence - from music to dance to style - is immeasurable. Not only does the group itself have countless hits, but each of the group’s six members are stars in their own right. Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Johnny Gill, and Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie Devoe of Bell Biv Devoe have all released undisputed smashes, and each does something special on Pass The Mic: VolumeThree. With this edition (pun intended) of Pass The Mic, I focussed on the game changing R&B of roughly 1987 to 1992, a time period in which there is no more iconic New Edition record than 'If It Isn’t Love,' produced by Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. Everyone knows the choreography (and its influence - check Beyonce’s 'Love On Top') and watching people on dance floors around the world break into it the second they hear it is a beautiful thing. Even Puffy, Usher, Jay Z, and Beyonce all had circles around them when I dropped it at Puffy’s 50th birthday last December."
In a time of social unrest within America, a multitude of rap artists has stepped up to the plate with music that channels the pain, frustration, and despair of minorities while chastising the powers that be. Memphis rapper Jucee Froot, the creator of the theme to the Starz hit TV show, P-Valley, is the latest artist to address these pressing matters with the visual to her latest release, "T.H.U.G.," inspired by the ongoing police brutality and racially-charged incidents dividing the country.
Shot in Atlanta, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Orson Swells-directed video captures her holding court from a podium on the community's frontlines in between black-and-white clips of local riots. The song, inspired by the late Tupac Shakur's acronym for ‘The Hate U Give,’ captures the grim reality that comes with being a person of color in America. Contemplating "[if] you can't call police on police, who gon' save us," Jucee Froot—who felt compelled to address the elephant in the room as a mother of young black men herself—puts forth a powerful statement in "T.H.U.G." that doubles as a sign of the times and a testament to the range of her artistry.
And with a follow-up to her last full-length release, Black Sheep, on the way, "T.H.U.G." could be the calm before the storm as the Atlantic Records signee looks ready to take the next step in her evolution.
Join us for a live Q&A with Jucee Froot tomorrow, October 14 at 9 pm ET on VIBE's official Instagram page.
"All of us put in work to try leave the ghetto," said Elephant Man as he made his debut in the pages of VIBE back in April 1998. "That's a feeling that really can't leave you." Posing in the photoshoot with an iced-out pachyderm pendant dangling from his neck, Elly and his bredrens from the Scare Dem Crew—Boom Dandimite, Harry Toddler, and Nitty Kutchie—made it all the way from Seaview Gardens, one of Kingston's hardest neighborhoods, to a full-page write up in VIBE's NEXT section, the magazine's showcase for "People on the Verge." It was a good day—but Elephant was just getting started.
The legendary dancehall icon would go on to share stages with Usher and Chris Brown, collab with Missy Elliott and Lil Jon, perform live on the nationally televised VIBE Awards, and sign a deal with Puff Daddy's Bad Boy Records. Throughout it all, he kept a strong link to Jamaica. They say an Elephant never forgets.
"We all grew in Seaview," Elephant Man told Reshma B in a Boomshots interview years later. "Me, Bounty Killer, Angel Doolas, Bramwell, Daily Bread, Nico Man, Sugar Slick, Jason Sweetness—everybody, we all one big family." Their dream was to get inside the gates of King Jammy's studio in nearby Waterhouse—the same studio that "buss" Shabba Ranks, whom Elly calls "our ghetto superstar."
Getting their start as Bounty Killer's dancehall Junior M.A.F.I.A., the Scare Dem Crew eventually parted ways to pursue solo careers. "From I was in Scare Dem Crew, I was so energetic," Elephant Man remembers. "There's so many big stars—Buju Banton, Bounty Killer...—I wanna be seen, I wanna be heard. I want people to say, 'Yo look! This is no joke thing.'" His greatest gift was his infectious energy on stage, earning Elly the title "Energy God."
That energy would carry Elephant Man to solo stardom as he dropped dancehall anthems like "Pon Di River Pon Di Bank" and "Signal Di Plane." Many of his songs referenced popular moves born at street dances in Kingston and shouted out the dancers who created them, turning more ghetto youths into celebrities. Usain Bolt even broke into a "Gully Creeper" after setting an Olympic sprinting record.
Today, VIBE and Boomshots proudly present the world premiere of Elephant Man's latest music video "Skankers," produced by Downsound Entertainment and directed by Jamaica's visual top shotta Jay Will. "Elephant said he loved Snoop's 'Sensual Seduction' video," Jay recalls. (It's no secret that Elly loves Snoop, and is always saying "Shizzle.") "I pitched him the concept of doing a 'Skankers' Soul Train line with all the dancers he shouts out on the song." Jay was a bright idea that turned into a major production with dancehall star Cecile in project manager mode working with stylist Ayana Rivière to hold fittings and dress rehearsals for a who's who of Jamaican street dance, from Shelly Belly, John Hype, and Marvin Di Beast to TC, Daniboo, Dancing Rebel, and Dolly Body—not to mention crews like Black Dice, Team Royal, and Exclusive Dancers.
Rocking an afro wig and vintage fashions, Walshy Fire of Major Lazer plays the smooth host Don Marvelous and, of course, the multitalented Elephant Man plays the keytar and the talk box as he comes with the crazy musical melodies—interpolating an '80s pop throwback by the English band Cutting Crew over a space-age dancehall track. So push the furniture back, turn the sound up, and start your own socially distanced dancehall Soul Train line. It might be just what the world needs to get over a year like 2020. Like the songs says, Elephant's music is designed to "Make the dance happy, no dancer can sad."