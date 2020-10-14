Billboard Music Awards 2020: Watch Performances From Brandy, Ty Dolla $ign, Doja Cat And More

The show featured memorable collaborations, powerful speeches, and a socially-distanced audience.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards went off without a hitch. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, Wednesday's (Oct. 14) show opened with the multi-platinum selling singer performing “Higher Love” alongside Sheila E. on the drums.

The big night included performances from Brandy and Ty Dolla $ign, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Doja Cat, Sia, En Vogue, Demi Lovato, Bad Bunny, and more. Khaled, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Billy Eilish, Post Malone ( who took home nine awards), and BTS were among the night’s big winners, along with Killer Mike, who received the first ever Billboard Change Maker Award.

Lizzo gave a powerful speech after accepting her award for Top Song Sales Artist. “I just want to say I’ve been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refuse to be suppressed and I wonder would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big Black women who refused to have their voice suppressed,” she said.

“If you’re at home right now and you’re thinking about changing yourself, this is your sign to remain who you are. When people try to suppress something, it’s because they’re afraid of your power. So whether it’s through music, protests, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed.”

The socially-distanced award show, which was broadcast from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, featured a virtual audience.

Watch some of the performances below.

Brandy and Ty Dolla $ign Perform a Medley Including "Borderline"

Doja Cat Performs "Juicy," "Say So" and "Like That"

Alicia Keys Performs "Love Looks Better"

John Legend Performs "Never Break"

EnVogue Performs "Free Your Mind"