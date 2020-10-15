Cardi B Gets Back With Offset One Month After Filing For Divorce

The 28-year-old rapper missed her “best friend.”

One month after filing for divorce, Cardi B says she’s back with Offset. The “WAP” rapper confirmed the reconciliation on Instagram Live earlier this week.

Last weekend, Offset surprised Cardi with a Rolls-Royce SUV for her 28th birthday. People in the crowd were cheering “take him back,” and it seems like she took their advice.

“People think I’m doing this for attention, no. I’m just a crazy b*tch,” she explained on Tuesday (Oct. 13). “One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna’ beat a n*gga up.

“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend,” she continued. “And it’s really hard not to have no d*ck.”

For those calling her “materialistic” for taking Offset back after he gifted her with a $300,000 car, Cardi clarified that while she does like material things, she didn't reunite with him because of a car. “What you want me to do? The n*gga give me a Rolls-Royce and I snuff him? And I really wanted some d*ck for my birthday. Really.”

The Bronx native added that she's not different than a lot of people in on-again-off-again relationships. “We’re just really typical two young motherf*ckers [who] got married early. That’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all f*cking dysfunctional a** relationships.”

Cardi B explains why she took Offset back. pic.twitter.com/YqZjjW8kOA — Rap Alert (@rapalert2) October 14, 2020

Cardi filed for divorce in mid-September. At the time, she described the marriage as “irretrievably broken.” She later explained that they simply grew apart.

The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Kulture, the following year.