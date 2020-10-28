Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Marks 2-Year Anniversary Of Cancer Being In Remission

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
In her first interview since attempting suicide this past summer, Tamar Braxton appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Wednesday (Oct. 28) where she opened up about her mental health, domestic violence rumors brought on by her former boyfriend, and announced the launch of a new podcast.
To start, 43-year-old Braxton confirmed reports that she attempted suicide and explained what drove her to that point. “I already felt dead,” admitted Braxton. “I felt choked every single day. It was about feeling like I couldn’t never be myself, and being misunderstood and having the stigma of the ‘angry Black woman’ all the time. That’s not who I am. That’s not what I want to portray.”
She also spoke to her original vision for Braxton Family Values, how the show caused drama in her family, and not wanting to film the spin-off, Get Ya Life! Braxton claims that WEtv made her film Get Ya Life! in exchange for green lighting another reality series.
Later in the interview, Braxton accused a family member of leaking her sexual abuse story to Iyanla Vanzant for an episode of BFV. Though she is currently estranged from her entire family, and has cut ties with WEtv, the suicide attempt will be discussed on the upcoming season of BFV -- much to Braxton’s disdain.
Braxton went on to speak about her onetime relationship with David Adefeso, whom she praised as a great man and former partner. Adefeso filed a restraining order against Braxton last month, following an alleged altercation. He has accused her of domestic violence, which she denied on the show and on Twitter.
“As a victim of domestic violence, I take domestic violence accusations seriously..& DAVID was NOT& IS NOT a VICTIM! I wish he had some type of integrity for me and keep whatever happened in our relationship private,”she tweeted. “I am trying to heal and move on and i wish he would stop this.”
Braxton may be done with WEtv’s brand of reality TV but she’s not ruling out a return to televisions. In the meantime, she's kicking off the Under Construction podcast. “Come join me to laugh, cry and relate to each other while we get better and better together,” Braxton wrote on Instagram.
The podcast debuts on Nov. 11.
This whole experience has opened my eyes on what I’m REALLY supposed to be doing with my life... FIXING IT‼️ so, I’ve started a podcast Tht is dedicated to my new self on a journey to be my BEST self and I want to take you all with me on this ride ❤️ there is No MORE reality foolishness but the fun, singing, sister-girlfriend Tamar who you don’t know and who is up front and honest about my struggles. Come join me to laugh, cry and relate to each other while we get better and better together. We all are not perfect and we all are UNDER CONSTRUCTION 🚧 here a sneak peak❤️✨going down NOV11th
Kendrick Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment have entered into a new partnership. Universal Music Publishing Group signed Lamar and TDE to an exclusive global publishing administration deal, the company announced on Tuesday (Oct. 27).
“Kendrick and I are excited for our new partnership with [UMPG Chairman and CEO] Jody Gerson and UMPG,” TDE founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith said in a statement. “Jody was passionate from the jump — she fought to make this deal happen.”
Added Gerson, “Kendrick Lamar is not only one of the greatest lyricists that has ever lived, but he has done as much or more than any artist to promote much needed change in our society through music. I and my colleagues at UMPG are deeply honored to be afforded the opportunity to join Kendrick, Anthony “Top Daw” Tiffith and the TDE family to help forward his unique and important vision.”
The terms of the deal have not been made public.
A leading global music publisher, UMPG represents music across every genre from songwriters and catalogs that include, Mariah Carey, Beastie Boys, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Lil Baby, Post Malone, Jhené Aiko, J Balvin, alongwith fellow TDE artists, ScHoolboy Q and SZA.
With the 2020 election season underway, 2 Chainz, Rapsody, and Yara Shahidi have teamed up with Sprite for their Create Your Future voting campaign. According to a press release, the beverage brand's non-partisan initiative is aiming to "inspire and educate young Black and multicultural voters" to head to the polls this year.
To drive the message, six emerging Black artists were also tapped to create artwork inspired by the importance of voting—photographer Yvette Glasco, fashion designer BLUBOY, illustrator Neka King, artist Sage Guillory, fashion designer Dorothy Lawes, and artist Foremost. 2 Chainz, Shahidi, and Rapsody will be using their platforms to promote the artists' work while encouraging the youth around America.
2 Chainz—who joined forces with Sprite to support DJs who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic over the summer—will be using art by up-and-coming creators to inspire the youth to get out and vote. "Sprite has a long history of putting on artists and tastemakers in hip-hop," pointed out the award-winning artist. "Now I’m teaming up with Sprite again for the Create Your Future campaign, which encourages Black and multicultural youth to learn about the different ways to vote. No matter your background or where you live, it’s important to educate yourself on the candidates, their policies, and the process to vote.”
“Sprite’s Create Your Future initiative is about harnessing the brilliance and power of Black creative expression to empower myself and my peers to get creative, get informed, and exercise our right to vote in the upcoming election," said grownish actress and social activist, Yara Shahidi. "I am excited to utilize my platform to amplify the voices of emerging creators and encourage meaningful action through everyday civic engagement.”
“I’m proud to be a part of Sprite’s Create Your Future voting initiative. We’re working with several incredibly talented young artists who created these beautiful, powerful pieces – from fashion, to illustration, to photography – centered around their reasons for voting," added Grammy-nominated artist Rapsody. "I’ll be passing the mic to elevate their work and tell their stories. As an artist, I love telling stories, especially when they come from a real place and from people striving to create a better future for our communities.”
Check out some of the artists' pieces of work down below. For more information and additional resources on how to make your voice hear during this election, visit Sprite.com/CreateYourFuture.