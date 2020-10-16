Chadwick Boseman Died Without Will, Wife Files To Become Administrator Of His Estate

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Ice Cube has been fending off criticism for allegedly linking with Donald Trump to help him construct his “Platinum Plan” for Black America, but the West Coast rap legend says that he isn’t working with the president and responded to being called a “sell out” on social media.
When I got bus to school. Homies called me a sellout. When I started rapping in 1983. Bangers called me a sellout. When I left NWA. They called me a sellout. When I start doing movies. Rappers called me a sellout. When I started my own league. The arena said it was a sellout.😂
— Ice Cube (@icecube) October 16, 2020
Cube has been making the media rounds speaking to Rolling Stone, CNN's Cuomo Prime Time and Roland Martin over the last two days. In an interview with Martin on Thursday (Oct. 15), Cube discussed his Contract with Black America and clarified that he has not endorsed Trump, or worked with him in any capacity. However, Cube explained that Trump’s administration reached out to him about the CWBA, and apparently used some of his ideas for the “Platinum Plan.”
When asked to outline the similarities between both proposals, Cube seemed as though he was reviewing Trump’s “Platinum Plan” for the first time.
This was Ice Cube, tonight, stumbling and stammering trying to answer what was good in Trump’s plan for black people 🥴 pic.twitter.com/hC1OIn7AB3
— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 16, 2020
According to Politico, Cube traveled to Washington D.C. for a three-hour meeting with Jared Kushner and other senior Trump advisers. The story suggests that the meeting with Cube shows the extent to which Trump will go in hopes of making Black voters a centerpiece of his re-election bid.
Cube connected with Kushner through a mutual associate of his business partner Jeff Kwatinetz -- who is also the former business partner of ex-Trump strategist, Steven Bannon. Cube and his team reportedly continued meeting with Trump’s aides via conference call, and an additional in-person meeting (Cube did not attend).
The 51-year-old rapper-actor said that he was also contacted by Joe Biden’s campaign, but was told that the campaign wanted to wait until after the presidential election to get deeper into the CWBA.
Watch Cube’s full interview with Martin’s Unfiltered below.
Nicki Minaj confirmed that she gave birth in an Instagram posts thanking Beyoncé, Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci, and more for sending gifts congratulating her on becoming a first-time mom.
Minaj also revealed that she welcomed a son with husband Kenneth Perry. “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me,” she wrote on Thursday (Oct. 15) before gushing over her baby boy. “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo [sic] boy in the whole wide world.”
Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world. 🥳🧸🎁🎈
Prior to posting about her son, Minaj announced that she will be featured on Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix dropping at midnight.
The song marks the latest collaboration for the Queens rapper after hopping on Tekashi 69’s “Trollz” single, and Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix, the latter of which earned Minaj her first No. 1 single.
One month after filing for divorce, Cardi B says she’s back with Offset. The “WAP” rapper confirmed the reconciliation on Instagram Live earlier this week.
Last weekend, Offset surprised Cardi with a Rolls-Royce SUV for her 28th birthday. People in the crowd were cheering “take him back,” and it seems like she took their advice.
“People think I’m doing this for attention, no. I’m just a crazy b*tch,” she explained on Tuesday (Oct. 13). “One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna’ beat a n*gga up.
“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend,” she continued. “And it’s really hard not to have no d*ck.”
For those calling her “materialistic” for taking Offset back after he gifted her with a $300,000 car, Cardi clarified that while she does like material things, she didn't reunite with him because of a car. “What you want me to do? The n*gga give me a Rolls-Royce and I snuff him? And I really wanted some d*ck for my birthday. Really.”
The Bronx native added that she's not different than a lot of people in on-again-off-again relationships. “We’re just really typical two young motherf*ckers [who] got married early. That’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all f*cking dysfunctional a** relationships.”
Cardi B explains why she took Offset back. pic.twitter.com/YqZjjW8kOA
— Rap Alert (@rapalert2) October 14, 2020
Cardi filed for divorce in mid-September. At the time, she described the marriage as “irretrievably broken.” She later explained that they simply grew apart.
The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Kulture, the following year.