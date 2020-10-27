Chrissy Teigen, John Legend 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen Shares Heartbreaking Details Of Losing Baby To Miscarriage

October 27, 2020 - 9:57 pm by VIBE Staff

The 34-year-old model penned an emotional essay about grieving the loss of baby Jack.

Less than a month after losing a baby via miscarriage, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are being honest about their grief. Teigen opened up about in an emotional essay posted to Medium.com on Tuesday (Oct 27) where she went into heartbreaking detail about the horrific experience.

The model and host was hospitalized last month for partial placenta abruption. After multiple blood transfusions, doctors concluded that the baby, whom the named “Jack,” would not survive. Teigen had hoped to carry the baby until 28 weeks, which was described as a “safe zone.”

She was forced to deliver him at just 20 weeks.

“After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye,” she recalled. “He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either. We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all. Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning. I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness. Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again. Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness.”

Legend and Teigen’s mother photographed the moment at her request. The Grammy winner “hated” taking photos of her in the hospital, Teigen said. She also hit back at people criticizing her for posting the images on social media. “I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Teigen, 34, and Legend, 41, have two other children, Miles, 2, and Luna, 4. Later in the candid easy, Teigen opened up about the harrowing moment that baby Jack was delivered. “My mom, John and I each held him and said our own private goodbyes, mom sobbing through Thai prayer. I asked the nurse to show me his hands and feet and I kissed them over and over and over again.”

The newborn’s remains were cremated. His ashes will be buried near a tree at the couple’s new home. Teigen is still working through her emotions, and admitted to bursting into tears at times, and getting upset with herself for “being too happy.” She said that she often forgets that she’s no longer pregnant. Although the loss of the baby has left a “hole” in her heart, the empty space has been “filled with the love of something I loved so much. It doesn’t feel empty the space. It feels full.”

“I wrote this because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life, so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so,” she added.

“Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see. Thank you so much to every single person who has had us in their thoughts or gone as far as to send us your love and stories. We are so incredibly lucky.”

Click here to read Teigen’s full essay.

In This Story:

Popular

Jamie Foxx Expresses Heartbreak After Death Of Sister, DeOndra Dixon

From the Web

More on Vibe

tamar-braxton-GettyImages-1143562533-1603943942
Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Suicide Attempt, Announces Podcast

In her first interview since attempting suicide this past summer, Tamar Braxton appeared on the Tamron Hall Show on Wednesday (Oct. 28) where she opened up about her mental health, domestic violence rumors brought on by her former boyfriend, and announced the launch of a new podcast.

To start, 43-year-old Braxton confirmed reports that she attempted suicide and explained what drove her to that point. “I already felt dead,” admitted Braxton. “I felt choked every single day. It was about feeling like I couldn’t never be myself, and being misunderstood and having the stigma of the ‘angry Black woman’ all the time. That’s not who I am. That’s not what I want to portray.”

She also spoke to her original vision for Braxton Family Values, how the show caused drama in her family, and not wanting to film the spin-off, Get Ya Life! Braxton claims that WEtv made her film Get Ya Life! in exchange for green lighting another reality series.

Later in the interview, Braxton accused a family member of leaking her sexual abuse story to Iyanla Vanzant for an episode of BFV. Though she is currently estranged from her entire family, and has cut ties with WEtv, the suicide attempt will be discussed on the upcoming season of BFV -- much to Braxton’s disdain.

Braxton went on to speak about her onetime relationship with David Adefeso, whom she praised as a great man and former partner. Adefeso filed a restraining order against Braxton last month, following an alleged altercation. He has accused her of domestic violence, which she denied on the show and on Twitter.

“As a victim of domestic violence, I take domestic violence accusations seriously..& DAVID was NOT& IS NOT a VICTIM! I wish he had some type of integrity for me and keep whatever happened in our relationship private,”she tweeted. “I am trying to heal and move on and i wish he would stop this.”

Braxton may be done with WEtv’s brand of reality TV but she’s not ruling out a return to televisions. In the meantime, she's kicking off the Under Construction podcast. “Come join me to laugh, cry and relate to each other while we get better and better together,” Braxton wrote on Instagram.

The podcast debuts on Nov. 11.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This whole experience has opened my eyes on what I’m REALLY supposed to be doing with my life... FIXING IT‼️ so, I’ve started a podcast Tht is dedicated to my new self on a journey to be my BEST self and I want to take you all with me on this ride ❤️ there is No MORE reality foolishness but the fun, singing, sister-girlfriend Tamar who you don’t know and who is up front and honest about my struggles. Come join me to laugh, cry and relate to each other while we get better and better together. We all are not perfect and we all are UNDER CONSTRUCTION 🚧 here a sneak peak❤️✨going down NOV11th

A post shared by Tamar Braxton (@tamarbraxton) on Oct 28, 2020 at 8:29am PDT

Continue Reading
Kendrick Lamar -- Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2019 - Day 3
Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar And TDE Secure Deal With Universal Music Publishing Group

Kendrick Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment have entered into a new partnership. Universal Music Publishing Group signed Lamar and TDE to an exclusive global publishing administration deal, the company announced on Tuesday (Oct. 27).

“Kendrick and I are excited for our new partnership with [UMPG Chairman and CEO] Jody Gerson and UMPG,” TDE founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith said in a statement. “Jody was passionate from the jump — she fought to make this deal happen.”

Added Gerson, “Kendrick Lamar is not only one of the greatest lyricists that has ever lived, but he has done as much or more than any artist to promote much needed change in our society through music. I and my colleagues at UMPG are deeply honored to be afforded the opportunity to join Kendrick, Anthony “Top Daw” Tiffith and the TDE family to help forward his unique and important vision.”

The terms of the deal have not been made public.

A leading global music publisher, UMPG represents music across every genre from songwriters and catalogs that include, Mariah Carey, Beastie Boys, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Lil Baby, Post Malone, Jhené Aiko, J Balvin, alongwith fellow TDE artists, ScHoolboy Q and SZA.

Continue Reading
Chadwick Boseman 2019 American Music Awards - Fixed Show
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Marks 2-Year Anniversary Of Cancer Being In Remission

Chadwick Boseman’s older brother was also battling cancer at the same time as the Black Panther star. Kevin Boseman, 48, recently marked the two-year anniversary of his cancer being in remission.

The professional dancer revealed the health update on his Instagram Story. A screen grab of the post was captured by The Shaderoom earlier this week. "I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy," he wrote. ”I’m in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission. Today marks my official two-year remission anniversary. October 14, 2020."

The Boseman’s brother’s include Derrick Boseman, a 54-year-old pastor. The grieving brother’s opened up about Chadwick in a New York Times piece published in early October.

“I have been trying to remember Chad and not Chadwick, and there’s just been a lot of Chadwick in the air,” Kevin said adding that when a family member is also a celebrity, “You have to start sharing that person with the world. I always endeavored to just treat him like my brother.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KEVIN BOSEMAN (@kevinboseman) on Nov 29, 2019 at 7:58am PST

Years before he made it big, Chadwick moved to New York City to chase his acting dreams. He lived with Kevin, who became a successful dancer, touring with Alvin Ailey's dancer theater, and appearing in a stage production of The Lion King.

In 2016, Chadwick was diagnosed with cancer just as his career began to take off. He kept the diagnosis out of the public eye and continued to film movies in between undergoing treatment. After an arduous four-year battle, Chadwick succumbed to the disease in August. The day before his passing, Chadwick told Pastor Boseman, “Man, I’m in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game.”

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

2020 BET Hip Hop Awards: Watch All The Cyphers And Performances

Features

18h ago

Free Marie Talks 'Team Cancer Free' Foundation, Teaming Up With Slutty Vegan And Importance Of Voting

Features

1d ago

Catching Up With Flex and Shanice