Ex-Minneapolis Cop Derek Chauvin Released On $1 Million Bond In George Floyd Murder Case

The 44-year-old fired officer faces charges of manslaughter and murder for killing George Floyd.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been released. Chauvin, who faces second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter charges for the the death of George Floyd, was freed from custody after posting $1 million bond on Wednesday (Oct. 7).

Chauvin, who was being held at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, posted a non-cash bond. He was freed on a conditional release and is scheduled to go to court next March, per NBC News.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz activated soldiers from the state’s National Guard on Wednesday, which he said was done out of an “abundance of caution.” Minnesota Mayor Jacob Frey apparently requested National Guard assistance.

“The soldiers will report for duty and stage in preparation for potential response in support of local law enforcement pending specific missions requests,” reads a message on the MN National Guard’s Twitter account.

Out of an abundance of caution, Soldiers from the @MNNationalGuard are being activated by @GovTimWalz under Executive Order. The Soldiers will report for duty and stage in preparation for potential response in support of local law enforcement pending specific mission requests. pic.twitter.com/As09Fvf3M6 — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) October 7, 2020

Chauvin, 44, was seen jamming his knee into Floyd’s neck during the fatal arrest in May. Four Minneapolis police officers apprehended Floyd for allegedly using a fake $20 bill in a nearby store, and despite his compliance, the officers held him down while he screamed about not being able to breath. Cell phone footage of the incident went viral and led to an onslaught of protests in Minnesota and beyond. All four officers — Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and Alexander Kueng— were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Thao, Lane and Kueng face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.