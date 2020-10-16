Diddy Announces Launch Of Our Black Party

With just over two weeks until Election Day, Diddy announced the launch of Our Black Political Party, a political action committee whose mission is to “create a platform to help advance a political agenda that addresses the needs of Black people.”

Diddy explained the premise behind OBPP in a series of tweets on Friday (Oct. 16) where he endorsed Joe Biden, and said that voting Donald Trump out of office is a top priority.

“We can’t allow this man to continue to try and DIVIDE US,” he said adding that white people should be “scared to death” because America is “on the verge of a race war.”

“Things have got too serious. It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage. But it would also be irresponsible of me to let this moment go by and not make sure going forward we are doing what it takes to own our politics,” he continued. “We need to get Biden in and hold him accountable. Trump has taken things too far. As Black people, we aren't even a topic of real discussion. We can no longer stand for doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. That's insanity! It's time we unify.”

The 50-year-old mogul described OBPP as the “boldest thing” that he has ever launched. The party was formed alongside “some young Black elected officials and activists.”

According to the website, the OBPP plans to “power the Black political agenda by developing a coalition of people and organizations” that are “committed to building Black political power” and advocating for “racial change that dramatically improves the quality of life for Black people in America.”

Some of the issues on the OBPP’s agenda include defunding the police, cultivating Black businesses, addressing racism within the healthcare system, and the decriminalization of poverty.