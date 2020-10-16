Diddy Announces Launch Of Our Black Party

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Ice Cube is clearing up rumors that he seemingly joined forces with Donald Trump, ahead of the November election. Cube tweeted out a clarification to reports that he’s collaborating with Trump’s re-election campaign on an alleged “Platinum Plan” for Black America.
Trump’s Senior Advisor, Katrina Pierson tweeted that Cube was involved in the Platinum Plan development. According to Cube, both Trump and Joe Biden’s campaigns reached out to him over his “Contract with Black America” plan.
“Both parties contacted me/ Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election,” Cube tweeted on Tuesday (Oct. 14) “Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”
Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.
Cube has been touting his CWBA for months, which demands that the “Contract with Black America be addressed immediately to finally create the ‘more perfect union’ all Americans deserve,” according to the CWBA website.
Black people: Don’t vote for nothing. Vote for something. Demand that our needs are finally met. cwba.world
The CBWA is touted as a “patriotic pathway” promoting “shared prosperity and racial economic justice,” according to a statement on the site. “The Pandemic has revealed to us the importance of the essential worker of which many are minorities. We can grow no stronger without improving the sustainability of those at the bottom of the economic pyramid. The Contract for Black America is a comprehensive step toward an action plan that addresses the future stability of minorities and essential workers across the nation.”
The 22-page contracts lists several demands including reparations, and affirmative action for all secondary schools, and public and private universities so that Black enrollment exceeds the percentage of America’s Black population (which is 14%). The CBWA also wants Juneteenth to be a national holiday, a mandatory “Black History 365” curriculum, mandatory civil rights and anti-racism classes in all elementary schools, bank lending and finance reform, judicial and public policy reform, Black representation on all government civil rights investigative bodies, more polling places in Black neighborhoods, equal health care facilities in all neighborhoods, and a formal apology to “Black Americans for past wrongs.” The plan notes that to be eligible for reparations, Black Americans must provide “documentation” proving their “descent from at least one enslaved person,” and proof that they have “identified as Black or African American” for at least a decade.
Additionally, the CBWA will devise a plan for Native Americans that will include giving back “the true value or land promised to them in various treaties.”
In his first interview since being found inebriated in a Miami hotel room earlier this year, former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum spoke openly about his sexuality.
The 41-year old politician appeared on the season 2 premiere of The Tamron Hall Show alongside his wife, R. Jai Gallium, on Monday (Sept. 14). “What was most hurtful was this belief that I was somehow living a lie in my marriage and in my family,”Andrew said of rumors that have swirled over the last several months. “That was most hurtful to me because I believe we’re all entitled to mistakes. And I believe we’re entitled to those mistakes without having every other respectable and redeeming part of our lives invalidated.”
He continued, “To be very honest with you didn’t ask the question, you put it out there of whether I identify as gay. The answer is I don’t identify as gay, but I do identify as bisexual. And that’s something that I’ve never shared publicly.”
“Bisexuality in and of itself doesn’t lead to unfaithfulness,” he added. “There are men who are in marriages with women who just because they’re married to a woman doesn’t mean they’re not attacked to other women, and at any point can slip up, make a mistake, do something, and that is what it is. [It’s] the same thing in bisexual relationships.”
R. Jai, who was aware of his sexual preference before they got married, noted that many people don’t “understand bisexuality.” The couple wed in 2009 and have three children.
“Bisexuality is just something different,” she explained. “I just believe that love and sexuality exists on a spectrum. All I care about is what’s between us and what agreement we make.”
In March, Andrew was found in a Miami hotel room with another man, believed to be a sex worker. Shortly after the episode, the father of three checked himself into rehab for alcohol abuse.
Elsewhere during the interview, Andrew spoke about losing the race for Florida governor, and indicated that him and his wife had grown apart sometime last year. He also opened up about his experience in rehab, and the plans for his life moving forward.
See more clips from the interview below.
John Legend performed his latest single, “Never Break,” during the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday (Aug. 18).
Legend's rousing rendition closed out night two of the virtual convention, and the Grammy winner was thankful for the opportunity. “Thanks to the @DemConvention for asking me to close out a powerful night with my new song #NeverBreak,” Legend tweeted. “The song is about love, hope and resilience, and I think we could all use some of that right now.”
Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the event, which featured appearances from former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Bill Clinton, and Colin Powell, among a host of others across the entertainment and political spectrum.
On Monday (Aug. 17) night, Michelle Obama stole the show as the night’s most impactful speaker. The former first lady urged Americans to vote for the presumed Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President, Joe Biden.
She also called out Donald Trump. “Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country, ” said Mrs. Obama. “He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head.
“He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is,” she said using one of Trump’s quotes about the number of deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next couple of nights of the DNC will include keynote speeches from Senator and vice presidential hopeful, Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama (both will speak on Wednesday), as well as speeches from Senator Cory Booker, Andrew Yang, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Watch Legend’s performance below.