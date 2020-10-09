Elephant Man's "Skankers" Video Rides A Soul Train Line Straight To Jamaica

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Dreams really do come true. In conjunction with the premiere of hip-hop lover, TV writer and playwright Radha Blank's new film, The Forty-Year-Old Version, Nas, Dave East, Styles P, Remy Ma, and Ghostface Killah join forces on "The Mecca."
Produced by Bushwick, Brooklyn's own Da Beatminerz, the head-noddin' single serves as the first track off what may be a sneak peek into the official soundtrack for newly released Netflix original film. From Harlem to Queens to Brooklyn to Staten Island and The Bronx, each artist unleashes their 16 bars in true '90s hip-hop fashion, reminiscing on the hard life that made them in the Concrete Jungle aka New York City.
In an interview with VIBE, Blank shared how she went about making musical decisions for her new film, which brings that '90s flava to the motion picture. "I got to work with Guy Routte who is not only my music supervisor, he’s one of my closest friends, and he would go out and find this stuff for me," she shared. "I said I wanted it to feel like D [the character] produces music for Sean Price or Heltah Skeltah and he knew just who to get—Da Beatminerz and Khrysis. I’m not saying a 22-year-old hip-hop producer couldn’t make these sounds, but these sounds have fat on them. They’re thick and they’re grown."
And you hear just that on the new ode, "The Mecca." No word on whether an actual soundtrack for The Forty-Film-Version film will hit streaming platforms. In the meantime, get into this new heat.
Amid these wild times of break-ups and no make-ups, we fortunately get to see more visions of #BlackLove with the likes of the happily married union of rap/tv stars Remy Ma and Papoose. Surviving some of the rough experiences that their early courting to locked-in relationship endured, Papoose in some ways, fell back from going super hard with his burgeoning rap career in supporting his wife and family from the sidelines. Let's be clear through, his rapid fire, high level bar game was and is always on deck and he proves this with the release of his newest single, "Maturity," from his long-awaited album, Endangered Species, dropping today (Oct. 9th).
Papoose explains what he feels is a true coming to terms with his current life status, as the video and song blend perfectly. "'Maturity,' is one of my favorite songs on the album! The time in a man's life when he matures is life changing," he states. "It is the moment that he treats his woman like a Queen, remains loyal, faithful...and puts his family first!"
Looking at the time period production of the video, you can tell this was a different experience for Pap, especially since the leading lady in it is his real life leading lady. "Shooting this maturity video was so much fun. The classical sound of the instruments played in this track reminded me of the 1920's/30's era," he continues with ampness. "My wife once gave me a 1920's themed birthday party. It was the best birthday of my life. I wanted to relive that moment. That's why I shot this video in black and white. 1920's style. Black love."
Although it's all love in his life, the troubling times we are enduring as a people weighs heavy on Pap as well. Always one to lyrically depict the days and times, this new work does just that, but with Pap at his socially sharpest (especially on the heart wrenching track, "Tribute"). "Real artists are an endangered species! Due to police brutality, this pandemic and so much injustice. Our people are also an endangered species. I didn't choose this album title, it chose me," he states strongly. "I used all live instruments because real musicians are also rare and [they are] endangered species these days. Brady Watt played all the live instruments. He's a true musician."
NEW LP AT MIDNIGHT... "ENDANGERED SPECIES" @papoosepapoose and @bradywattbass have been plotting this album since THIS DAY in February... COVID tried to shut it down but they PUSHED THRU... ENTIRELY PRODUCED BY BRADY WATT...
Getting to the main frame of rapping for the people again, Papoose's energy is in attack mode. You'll hear it on the album, but also see it in how he's active in the streets again. Check him tearing up Funk Flex's new freestyle format series, Block Work. He's still got a way with that alphabetical and numerical slaughter.
Earlier this year, actually during the height of quarantine, I had the pleasure of speaking with the young king, Note Marcato, who is the son of the musical genius Swizz Beatz. Whenever the spawn of a super star heads into the field of their parents, people tend to cringe and hope for the best. Yet, there is also the look of, "What if they win?" And that's the lane that Note Marcato has in my eyes...what if he wins with the outlandish visuals and pure artist wave that he's on?
Our talk was easy, yet very deep in the idea of self reflection and what the quarantine time did for spiritual reset and creative flows. He mentioned his previous work on music and how his feelings towards those efforts helped him make the project that he released today, BeachBum Limbo.
The project lifted off a few weeks ago with the video for his single, "Rafiki." Now if you aren't familiar with Marcato's usual presentation, the face paint may throw you for a loop but check the techniq of the full vision, music, visuals, art, expression...it all comes together to fuel his ultimate mission, “I make music as if I’m trying to save the world.” The project which is 15 songs deep and was created in a special 10 day period, gives of the young man's heart as he was finding out more about his creative process. “Normally your Marcato is the climax of a song or parts of it,” Marcato states. “So I wanted to try and make an entire album where every song is Marcato.”
Being a lover of the skies, nature and sound, Marcato uses BeachBum Limbo to define the life of now that can be explored later. You'll get the notion once you take some time with the album. Be on the look out for the VIBE interview shortly, but in the meantime rock with Note Marcato's newest project on Epic Records right here.