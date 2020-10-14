The Vibe Mix Newsletter
In his first interview since being found inebriated in a Miami hotel room earlier this year, former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum spoke openly about his sexuality.
The 41-year old politician appeared on the season 2 premiere of The Tamron Hall Show alongside his wife, R. Jai Gallium, on Monday (Sept. 14). “What was most hurtful was this belief that I was somehow living a lie in my marriage and in my family,”Andrew said of rumors that have swirled over the last several months. “That was most hurtful to me because I believe we’re all entitled to mistakes. And I believe we’re entitled to those mistakes without having every other respectable and redeeming part of our lives invalidated.”
He continued, “To be very honest with you didn’t ask the question, you put it out there of whether I identify as gay. The answer is I don’t identify as gay, but I do identify as bisexual. And that’s something that I’ve never shared publicly.”
“Bisexuality in and of itself doesn’t lead to unfaithfulness,” he added. “There are men who are in marriages with women who just because they’re married to a woman doesn’t mean they’re not attacked to other women, and at any point can slip up, make a mistake, do something, and that is what it is. [It’s] the same thing in bisexual relationships.”
R. Jai, who was aware of his sexual preference before they got married, noted that many people don’t “understand bisexuality.” The couple wed in 2009 and have three children.
“Bisexuality is just something different,” she explained. “I just believe that love and sexuality exists on a spectrum. All I care about is what’s between us and what agreement we make.”
In March, Andrew was found in a Miami hotel room with another man, believed to be a sex worker. Shortly after the episode, the father of three checked himself into rehab for alcohol abuse.
Elsewhere during the interview, Andrew spoke about losing the race for Florida governor, and indicated that him and his wife had grown apart sometime last year. He also opened up about his experience in rehab, and the plans for his life moving forward.
See more clips from the interview below.
John Legend performed his latest single, “Never Break,” during the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday (Aug. 18).
Legend's rousing rendition closed out night two of the virtual convention, and the Grammy winner was thankful for the opportunity. “Thanks to the @DemConvention for asking me to close out a powerful night with my new song #NeverBreak,” Legend tweeted. “The song is about love, hope and resilience, and I think we could all use some of that right now.”
Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the event, which featured appearances from former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Bill Clinton, and Colin Powell, among a host of others across the entertainment and political spectrum.
On Monday (Aug. 17) night, Michelle Obama stole the show as the night’s most impactful speaker. The former first lady urged Americans to vote for the presumed Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President, Joe Biden.
She also called out Donald Trump. “Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country, ” said Mrs. Obama. “He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head.
“He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is,” she said using one of Trump’s quotes about the number of deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next couple of nights of the DNC will include keynote speeches from Senator and vice presidential hopeful, Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama (both will speak on Wednesday), as well as speeches from Senator Cory Booker, Andrew Yang, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Watch Legend’s performance below.
After much anticipation, Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his running mate for vice president on Tuesday (Aug. 11), and the former Senator is “honored” by the opportunity.
“Joe Biden can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals,” tweeted Harris. “I’m honored to join him as our party’s nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.”
[email protected] can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals.
I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020
Biden revealed Harris as his running mate on Twitter calling the former prosecutor a “fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants.” Harris, who is biracial, is the first Black and South Asian woman nominee from a major party.
I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020
The political rivals-turned-running mates previously faced off during Democratic debates last year. Harris suspended her bid for president in December 2019 and went on to endorse Biden’s presidential campaign.
In response to the VP news, former President Barack Obama tweeted in part that he’s known Harris for a years, and that she’s “more than prepared for the job” of VP.
“This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing,” Obama added of the upcoming November election.
I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020
Read more reactions to the VP announcement below.
Thrilled to support @KamalaHarris as next VP. I was honored to speak with @JoeBiden at length over the weekend and again today. His focus on reaching out to every corner of our country speaks to how he will lead us. I look forward to doing all I can for Team #BidenHarris!
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 11, 2020
Cookie and I are very happy with Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s decision to select Senator @KamalaHarris as his running mate. We have happily supported Kamala throughout her career over the years!
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 11, 2020
History made. @KamalaHarris 👏🏾
— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) August 11, 2020
👏🏾🙌🏾👏🏾🙌🏾✊🏾Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB https://t.co/OErXQ5TqQL
— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020
Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future.
— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 11, 2020
The bells are tolling! So proud and so excited at Kamala Harris's naming by our future president, Joe Biden! She will undoubtedly chew and spit out any male OR female who takes her on. Well done, VP Biden!! Love and kisses, Rita Moreno, newly joyous Puerto Rican 🌹💐❤️☝🏽👍🏾
— Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) August 11, 2020
America is crying out for leadership, and what has Donald Trump done? Ignored science, fanned the flames of racism, and employed tactics from the playbook of fascists and dictators. Electing @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris isn't just an electoral imperative—it's a moral obligation.
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 11, 2020
Congratulations to @KamalaHarris, who will make history as our next Vice President. She understands what it takes to stand up for working people, fight for health care for all, and take down the most corrupt administration in history. Let’s get to work and win.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 11, 2020