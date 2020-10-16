Ice Cube Responds To Being Called A “Sell Out,” Denies Endorsing Donald Trump

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Chadwick Boseman died without having a will in place. On Thursday (Oct. 15), Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, filed probate documents in a Los Angeles Superior Court to become administrator of his estate, which is reportedly valued at $939,000 in personal property and assets.
Boseman, a resident of California but a native of South Carolina, is survived by Ledward and his parents, who were listed on the documents along with his wife. Per California law, the spouse inherits community property and splits any separate property with the parents of the deceased. Boseman likely had additional assets in a separate trust.
The 43-year-old actor passed away in August, following a four-year battle with colon cancer, which he kept secret from mostly everyone around him with the exception of a few people in his circle. Boseman and Ledward were first linked in 2015, and tied the knot sometime this year.
The Black Panther star thanked Ledward during his acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild last year. “Simone, you're with me every day,” he said at the time. “I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you.”
Nicki Minaj confirmed that she gave birth in an Instagram posts thanking Beyoncé, Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci, and more for sending gifts congratulating her on becoming a first-time mom.
Minaj also revealed that she welcomed a son with husband Kenneth Perry. “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me,” she wrote on Thursday (Oct. 15) before gushing over her baby boy. “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo [sic] boy in the whole wide world.”
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world. 🥳🧸🎁🎈
Prior to posting about her son, Minaj announced that she will be featured on Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix dropping at midnight.
The song marks the latest collaboration for the Queens rapper after hopping on Tekashi 69’s “Trollz” single, and Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix, the latter of which earned Minaj her first No. 1 single.
One month after filing for divorce, Cardi B says she’s back with Offset. The “WAP” rapper confirmed the reconciliation on Instagram Live earlier this week.
Last weekend, Offset surprised Cardi with a Rolls-Royce SUV for her 28th birthday. People in the crowd were cheering “take him back,” and it seems like she took their advice.
“People think I’m doing this for attention, no. I’m just a crazy b*tch,” she explained on Tuesday (Oct. 13). “One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna’ beat a n*gga up.
“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend,” she continued. “And it’s really hard not to have no d*ck.”
For those calling her “materialistic” for taking Offset back after he gifted her with a $300,000 car, Cardi clarified that while she does like material things, she didn't reunite with him because of a car. “What you want me to do? The n*gga give me a Rolls-Royce and I snuff him? And I really wanted some d*ck for my birthday. Really.”
The Bronx native added that she's not different than a lot of people in on-again-off-again relationships. “We’re just really typical two young motherf*ckers [who] got married early. That’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all f*cking dysfunctional a** relationships.”
Cardi B explains why she took Offset back. pic.twitter.com/YqZjjW8kOA
— Rap Alert (@rapalert2) October 14, 2020
Cardi filed for divorce in mid-September. At the time, she described the marriage as “irretrievably broken.” She later explained that they simply grew apart.
The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Kulture, the following year.