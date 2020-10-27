Jamie Foxx Expresses Heartbreak After Death Of Sister, DeOndra Dixon

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces.”

Jamie Foxx and his family are in mourning after the passing of his “beautiful loving sister,” DeOndra Dixon. The Oscar-winning actor paid tribute to Dixon in a moving Instagram post on Monday (Oct. 26).

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned,” he captioned a photo gallery of Dixon. “I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light... I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show.”

Foxx joked that Deondra’s dance moves even gave her “boyfriend” Chris Brown a “run for his money.” Brown also posted a dedication to Deondra on Instagram last week in a post that has since been deleted.

Foxx continued, “Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on...tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends.”

The father of two went on to recall dancing with Deondra in the “Blame It” music video and at the Grammys one year, and her becoming the ambassador to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

“From sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand...to serenading us with all of her music...Deondra you have left [a] hole in my heart,” admitted Foxx. “But I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me.

“I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love,” he wrote in closing along with, “y’all please keep my family in your prayers” and several broken heart emojis.

According to People magazine, Dixon passed away on Monday, Oct. 19. Dixon was born in Dallas in 1984, and competed in the Special Olympics for nine years, beginning in sixth grade. She moved to Los Angeles to live with Foxx in 2002.

Read Foxx’s full post below.