Jeezy Seemingly Challenges T.I. To A Verzuz Battle

2020 has been a year of change for a lot of people, including Stevie Wonder. The music legend announced that his time with Motown Records has come to an end after spending his entire career on the record label.
Wonder, 70, held a virtual press conference on Tuesday (Oct. 13) where he revealed that he left the label and is releasing music under his own imprint, What the Fuss Records, named after his 2005 single, “So What the Fuss.” Wonder’s record label inked a distribution deal with Republic Records, meaning he will stay in the Universal Music Group family, per The Hollywood Reporter.
In addition to the label reveal, Wonder debuted two new songs: “Can’t Put it in the Hands of Fate,” featuring Rapsody, Cordae, Chika and Busta Rhymes, and the Gary Clark Jr.-assisted track, “Where Is Our Love Song.” Proceeds from the latter song will go to the non-profit Feeding America.
“Can't Put It In The Hands of Fate” – Out Now.https://t.co/TSbAuGiXc9 pic.twitter.com/hDlnfh7aS7
— Stevie Wonder (@StevieWonder) October 13, 2020
“Where Is Our Love Song” – Out Now.https://t.co/6rO9gVRhJq pic.twitter.com/0BTkFVIojr
— Stevie Wonder (@StevieWonder) October 13, 2020
Wonder was just 11 years old when music veteran, Berry Gordy, signed him to Motown in 1961. Over the last 60 years, Wonder has released more than 40 albums, which includes his 23 solo studio albums, several live albums, collaborative projects, and soundtrack albums. The Michigan native and 25-time Grammy winner has sold over 100 million records (making him one of the best-selling recording artists in history).
Last year, Wonder stepped back from the stage to undergo kidney transplant surgery. “I was blessed with a new kidney and that happened on Dec. 6, 2019,” he said during the press conference. “Since I have been released from the hospital, I've had nurses that have made sure I have my medicine on time and I'm going to take it for as long as I have to — even if it's for the rest of my life.”
“I feel great. My voice feels great,”continued Wonder. “I told my daughter, Aisha, I'm going to be like five years younger than you now.' I said, 'I'm gonna go from being 70 to like 40.’ I feel like I'm about 40 right now and I just thank everyone for their prayers and love. I'm feeling great.”
The 2020 Billboard Music Awards went off without a hitch. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, Wednesday's (Oct. 14) show opened with the multi-platinum selling singer performing “Higher Love” alongside Sheila E. on the drums.
The big night included performances from Brandy and Ty Dolla $ign, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Doja Cat, Sia, En Vogue, Demi Lovato, Bad Bunny, and more. Khaled, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Billy Eilish, Post Malone ( who took home nine awards), and BTS were among the night’s big winners, along with Killer Mike, who received the first ever Billboard Change Maker Award.
Lizzo gave a powerful speech after accepting her award for Top Song Sales Artist. “I just want to say I’ve been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refuse to be suppressed and I wonder would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big Black women who refused to have their voice suppressed,” she said.
“If you’re at home right now and you’re thinking about changing yourself, this is your sign to remain who you are. When people try to suppress something, it’s because they’re afraid of your power. So whether it’s through music, protests, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed.”
The socially-distanced award show, which was broadcast from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, featured a virtual audience.
Watch some of the performances below.Brandy and Ty Dolla $ign Perform a Medley Including "Borderline" Doja Cat Performs "Juicy," "Say So" and "Like That" Alicia Keys Performs "Love Looks Better" John Legend Performs "Never Break" EnVogue Performs "Free Your Mind"
Update: 12:42 AM EST (Sept. 26, 2020) — Stream the deluxe installment of Trapsoul below.
Original story below...
Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated new album, Bryson Tiller is giving fans another chance to fall deeper in love with Trapsoul. The Grammy-nominated singer announced that he will be releasing a deluxe version of his debut album to streaming service this Friday (Sept. 25).
The deluxe edition will feature fan favorites “Just Another Interlude” and “Self Righteous,” Tiller tweeted on Tuesday (Sept. 22). “Before we get into my new album, I wanna celebrate with this special edition of my debut album, 'Trapsoul.' Featuring a few songs that didn’t quite make the cut.”
before we get into my new album, I wanna celebrate with this special edition of my debut album, Trapsoul. Featuring a few songs that didn’t quite make the cut. Y’all asked for these on All Platforms and they’ll finally be yours this Friday. thank you! pic.twitter.com/8MJ5rC5jYB
— tiller (@brysontiller) September 23, 2020
Released in 2015, Tiller’s debut album put him on the map, and earned a Billboard Music Awards nomination for Top R&B Album. The triple platinum release, lead single “Don’t” cracked the Top 20 on the Billboard singles charts becoming his highest charting solo effort to date.
Earlier in the month, Tiller released the music video for his song “Inhale” which samples Mary J. Blige’s “Not Gon' Cry.” The end of the video reveals that Tiller’s new album will drop sometime this fall.
Watch “Inhale” below.