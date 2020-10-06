Johnny Nash, “I Can See Clearly Now” Singer, Dead At 80

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Last week’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 event had people talking for more than a few reasons. The show was mostly praised for the overall creative direction, celebrity cameos and performances, but the use of the song “Doom” (by London producer Coucou Chloe) caught backlash for its sample of a recitation of an Islamic Hadith, which is sacred to Muslims.
if you’re not a Muslim then dont tell us to not get offended.
For people still wondering what Rihanna did open this thread.
Song that contains Islamic hadith was used in Rihanna's SavageXFenty show, which is disrespectful, and your non-muslim a$$ telling muslims if they should be offended or not? Is it crack? pic.twitter.com/a7wpy93Z7o
i feel like islamaphobia is so normalised to the point where people are calling us dramatic for being mad when our religion gets disrespected? hadith are sacred words of the prophet, they’re used to guide muslims & are second to only the Quran. rihanna should know better.
Once aware of the mishap, Rihanna promptly apologized and thanked the Muslim community for “pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive,” she wrote in a message posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (Oct. 6). “I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake.”
She continued, “We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this! I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding.”
Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 was the latest fashion installment in Rih’s growing empire. The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Read Rihanna’s full apology below.
Trey Songz says he recently became one of millions who have tested positive for coronavirus. On Monday (Oct. 5), Songz posted an Instagram video explaining that he gets tested regularly due to participating in Black Lives Matter protests, food drives, and out of caution for his young son.
“I get tested periodically and this time it unfortunately came back positive,” Songz said before adding some statistics on the disease. “7.5 million Americans have contracted COVID. One out of 1,000 black people have died from it. I will be taking it seriously. I will be self quarantining. I will be in my house, until I see a negative sign.”
The 35-year-old singer went on to reveal that his grandfather died earlier this year, and he suspects that his passing was a result of the viral disease.
“While it wasn’t said that it was COVID, I do believe it was, so I’ve always taken it seriously. If you come in contact with COVID, please do the same, don’t be like the president,” he said referencing Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.
Aside from quarantining, Songz has been prepping the release of his eighth studio album, Back Home. The 22-track LP features appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Davido, Swae Lee, and Summer Walker.
Check out the track list below.
22 Songz... pic.twitter.com/RoqSgNDYip
Ananda Lewis, former host of BET’s Teen Summit and MTV veejay who hosted her own self-titled daytime talk show, revealed that she has stage 3 breast cancer. Lewis, 47, shared her story in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which runs through the month of October.
In a video posted to Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 1), Lewis opened up about her cancer battle, and apologized to close friends and family for not sharing the story with them before announcing it on social media. “That phrase ‘Don’t talk about it be about it,’ that’s been my life for almost two years and honestly there’s nothing any of you could have done so I apologize if you felt like I excluded you. It wasn’t personal, it was just something I needed.
“I am sharing this with you today because it is the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness month and I have been fighting to get cancer out of my body for almost two years,” Lewis said before explaining that she refused to get mammograms after watching her mother get them for 30 years only to end up with breast cancer. Though Lewis stands by research proving that exposure to radiation (which includes mammograms) can cause cancer, she admitted that it was a “mistake” to shun mammograms when she turned 40.
“What I didn’t understand, and what I need you to understand, the reason why I’m here telling you my business, is because I would have had three or four mammograms by the time they caught it. Instead, I’ve had to have 2 PET [positron emission tomography] scans so far. Guess how many mammograms worth of radiation a PET scan is. Anyone? 30! 30! So 60 mammograms! You do the math.”
Lewis continued, “If I had done the mammograms from the time they were recommended when I turned 40, they would’ve caught the tumor in my breast years before I caught it through my own self exam and thermography. And they would have caught it at a place where it was more manageable. Where the treatment of it would have been a little easier. It’s never easy, but I use that word in comparison to what I’m going through now. Instead, what I’m dealing with is stage 3 breast cancer that is in my lymphs. I need you to get your mammograms.”
Lewis has been undergoing alternative and natural treatments which has helped stop the cancer from spreading like “wild fire,” she said. “That’s good news, but it’s not gone and I still have a lot of work to do, and I wish I could go back. I have a 9 year old I need to be here for. I have no intention on leaving him. I don’t want to leave my kids, my friends, my family. Hell I don’t want to leave myself. I like being here!”
Lewis asked her followers to share her video with women who may be as “stubborn” as she was about getting a mammogram. “I need you to tell them that they have to do it. Early detection, especially for breast cancer, changes your outcome. It can save your life.”
Watch her full announcement below.
This is tough for me to share, but if just ONE woman decides to get her mammogram after watching this, what I’m going through will be worth it. 🌸PRACTICE EARLY DETECTION🌸 Share this with a woman you love. These 6 minutes could help save her life. 😌I love you guys😌 #breastcancerawarenessmonth #myjourney #breastcancer #getyourmammogram #earlydetection #savelives #fuckcancer #GodisGood #Allthetime #thetestisthetestimony #knowyourpower #alternativetherapies #stayfearless #igotthis #takecareofyourgirls #breasthealth #lovelife #joy #behappy #nomatterwhat