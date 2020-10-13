Judge Orders Tory Lanez To Stay At Least 100 Yards Away From Megan Thee Stallion

Lanez is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 18.

A judge has ordered Tory Lanez to stay away from Megan The Stallion, and surrender his firearms. Lanez, whose birth name is Daystar Peterson, appeared in a Los Angeles County courtroom via phone on Tuesday (Oct. 13) where a protective order was lodged against him, reports TMZ.

The order bars Lanez, 28, from coming within 100 yards of Megan, 25.

Lanez’s bail was set at posted $190,000, which he immediately posted, according to the Associated Press. The Canadian rapper-singer was supposed to be arraigned on felony charges but his lawyer, Shawn Holley, reportedly requested and was granted a continuance in the case. Lanez’s new arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 18. He will likely enter a plea during the hearing.

As previously reported, Lanez was charged with shooting Megan during an altercation in July. He faces felony assault with a firearm, and a weapons charge. If convicted, Lanez could be sentenced to up to 22 years in prison.

Megan addressed the shooting, and speaking up for Black women, in a New York Times op-ed published on Tuesday.

“I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man,” she wrote without directly naming Lanez. “After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place.

“My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends,” she continued. “Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.”