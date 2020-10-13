Judge Orders Tory Lanez To Stay At Least 100 Yards Away From Megan Thee Stallion

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Nipsey Hussle’s infamous catchphrase is at the center of a new lawsuit. Samuel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, the late rapper’s brother and estate executor, is suing the holding company behind the Crips gang for unlawfully using the slogan, Billboard reports.
The lawsuit, which was filed last week, accuses the Crips LLC and Tia Hollis (a managing member and majority owner in the Crips), of trademark infringement, false advertising, and unfair competition, because they allegedly used the slogan for monetary gain.
The complaint reportedly states that Hussle, whose birth name was Ermias Asghedom, trademarked “The Marathon” and “The Marathon Continues” — a phrase that he used in his music — upon launching a clothing line in 2011. The father of two opened The Marathon Clothing Store in 2012. He was killed in the store’s parking lot in March 2019.
Asghedom alleges that the Crips filed a trademark for the slogan less than two months after Hussle’s murder, TMZ reports. Hussle’s estate filed an opposition to the trademark request and was under the impression that the Crips would stop using the slogan but according to the complaint, they continued to use it on merchandise.
The lawsuit seeks monetary damages, and a judgment ordering the Crips to stop using the tagline. Additionally, the estate wants them to destroy all unlawful merchandise that features the slogan.
After surviving a brutal case of COVID-19 earlier this year, Scarface is now in need of a kidney transplant. The Texas native has begun the process to see if he is a good transplant candidate, he revealed on Friday (Oct. 9).
“I started the process for a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! It should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate, in the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly [thereafter] and we can discuss who’s a match,” he wrote along with thanking fans for volunteering to donate a kidney.
Two days earlier, the 49-year-old rapper tweeted out his blood type in hopes of finding a donor.
I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type
— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 7, 2020
Scarface revealed his coronavirus diagnosis in March. The health battle left him with kidney failure, but he fought his way through bilateral pneumonia in both lungs. He was released from the hospital in late April.
“I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day,” he told Geto Boys group member, Willie D, days after being released from the hospital. He added that successfully battling the deadly illness made him “really appreciate life.”
Aside from speaking on his health issues via Twitter, Scarface took to Twitter to mourn the death of his cousin Johnny Nash. The 80-year-old singer, best known for the single “I Can See Clearly Now,” recently passed away from natural causes.
My cousin Johnny Nash “ I can see clearly now the rain is gone” has left us to be with the father rest easy big fella 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 7, 2020
Wu-Tang Clan's RZA and GZA are set to play against Twitch streamers Nate Hill and iamBrandon at the upcoming Hennessy Presents: Make Your Move chess tournament. On Saturday, October 10, all four opponents will compete against each other in a series of rounds until one remains standing. The finalist will be placed in a final match against the first Black Chess Grandmaster, Maurice Ashley. Ashley is spotlighted in Hennessy's latest Wild Rabbit V.S campaign which centers on the theme of pushing the limits of one’s own potential.
The live chess-for-charity event (in celebration of National Chess Day) kicks off at 4 pm ET on Chess.com’s Twitch channel. Nas and A$AP Ferg are set to make special appearances. All proceeds from the event will go to Unfinished Business, Hennessy’s initiative—in partnership with One Hundred Black Men of New York, the Asian American Business Development Center, and the Hispanic Federation—providing grants for Black, Latinx, and Asian-American owners of small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch the Nas-narrated film Maurice and The Black Bear School, a depiction of Ashley's mental development and immersion in the infinite possibilities of the game.