Kentucky Attorney General Releases Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Tapes
Kenneth Walker Relives Night Louisville Police Killed Breonna Taylor

October 14, 2020 - 11:06 pm by VIBE Staff

The boyfriend of 26-year-old Taylor detailed the horrific night in an interview with CBS 'This Morning.'

In his first sit-down interview, Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened up about the night that Louisville police officers killed the 26-year-old emergency room technician.

Walker, 27, spoke to CBS This Morning’s Gayle King about the moments leading up to, and following, Taylor’s death. “To the world she’s just a hashtag, a picture and all of that, but to me [she] was much more,” said Walker. “More than a girlfriend too, I think that’s what I want the world to know the most. My best friend, the most important person to me on earth and they took her.”

According to Walker, he and Taylor were in bed watching a movie when Louisville Metro Police officers used a battering ram to burst through Taylor’s apartment door. Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove were identified as the officers who killed Taylor. Walker maintains that they never announced themselves.

Though he admitted to being scared, Walker said that he had to protect Taylor, so he grabbed his legally-owned weapon and fired one shot. “That was the one time I had to use [my gun]. If it was the police at the door and they just said it was the police…me or Breonna didn’t have a reason at all not to open the door.”

Police returned fire, letting off more than 16 shots. “I don’t think I’ve ever herd so many gunshots at the same time. I’ve never been to war, but I assume that’s what war sounds like.”

Walker grabbed Taylor's hand and pulled her down to the floor to shield her from the gunshots. He then looked over and realized that she was shot. After the bullets subsided, Walker called his mother before dialing 911. In the emergency call, he can be heard saying that someone shot his girlfriend, but he wasn’t sure who it was. Walker pointed out that if he had known police were the shooters, he wouldn’t have called 911. “I wouldn’t have been calling the police on the police, that doesn’t even make sense.”

As he walked outside of the apartment, still unsure of what happened, Louisville police pointed guns in his face. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, after police claimed that he shot Mattingly. “I was in the back of the car. I got [dragged] all the way down the street, it was cold and wet. I don’t have on any socks and shoes and they were just dragging me. I had scabs on my feet from that.”

Authorities never gave him an update on Taylor’s condition. He learned of her death from watching the news while sitting in a jail cell. The charges against Walker were later dropped and he was released from custody.

“If I didn’t live you probably wouldn’t know about Breonna, or Kenny Walker,” he added. “I don’t want everybody to know about Kenny Walker, long as everybody knows about Breonna Taylor.

“She took care of a lot of people. It’s a lot of people that need her bad right now, including me.”

Watch the full interview below.

Brandy - 2020 Billboard Music Awards - Show
Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Billboard Music Awards 2020: Watch Performances From Brandy, Ty Dolla $ign, Doja Cat And More

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards went off without a hitch. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, Wednesday's (Oct. 14) show opened with the multi-platinum selling singer performing “Higher Love” alongside Sheila E. on the drums.

The big night included performances from Brandy and Ty Dolla $ign, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Doja Cat, Sia, En Vogue, Demi Lovato, Bad Bunny, and more. Khaled, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Billy Eilish, Post Malone ( who took home nine awards), and BTS were among the night’s big winners, along with Killer Mike, who received the first ever Billboard Change Maker Award.

Lizzo gave a powerful speech after accepting her award for Top Song Sales Artist. “I just want to say I’ve been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refuse to be suppressed and I wonder would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big Black women who refused to have their voice suppressed,” she said.

“If you’re at home right now and you’re thinking about changing yourself, this is your sign to remain who you are. When people try to suppress something, it’s because they’re afraid of your power. So whether it’s through music, protests, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed.”

The socially-distanced award show, which was broadcast from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, featured a virtual audience.

Watch some of the performances below.

Brandy and Ty Dolla $ign Perform a Medley Including "Borderline" Doja Cat Performs "Juicy," "Say So" and "Like That" Alicia Keys Performs "Love Looks Better" John Legend Performs "Never Break"  EnVogue Performs "Free Your Mind"

 

 

TIDAL X: Nipsey Hussle
Getty Images

Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Files Trademark Infringement Lawsuit Against The Crips

Nipsey Hussle’s infamous catchphrase is at the center of a new lawsuit. Samuel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, the late rapper’s brother and estate executor, is suing the holding company behind the Crips gang for unlawfully using the slogan, Billboard reports.

The lawsuit, which was filed last week, accuses the Crips LLC and Tia Hollis (a managing member and majority owner in the Crips), of trademark infringement, false advertising, and unfair competition, because they allegedly used the slogan for monetary gain.

The complaint reportedly states that Hussle, whose birth name was Ermias Asghedom, trademarked “The Marathon” and “The Marathon Continues” — a phrase that he used in his music — upon launching a clothing line in 2011. The father of two opened The Marathon Clothing Store in 2012. He was killed in the store’s parking lot in March 2019.

Asghedom alleges that the Crips filed a trademark for the slogan less than two months after Hussle’s murder, TMZ reports. Hussle’s estate filed an opposition to the trademark request and was under the impression that the Crips would stop using the slogan but according to the complaint, they continued to use it on merchandise.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages, and a judgment ordering the Crips to stop using the tagline. Additionally, the estate wants them to destroy all unlawful merchandise that features the slogan.

megan-thee-stallion-tory-getty-1595033768
Getty Images

Judge Orders Tory Lanez To Stay At Least 100 Yards Away From Megan Thee Stallion

A judge has ordered Tory Lanez to stay away from Megan The Stallion, and surrender his firearms. Lanez, whose birth name is Daystar Peterson, appeared in a Los Angeles County courtroom via phone on Tuesday (Oct. 13) where a protective order was lodged against him, reports TMZ.

The order bars Lanez, 28, from coming within 100 yards of Megan, 25.

Lanez’s bail was set at posted $190,000, which he immediately posted, according to the Associated Press. The Canadian  rapper-singer was supposed to be arraigned on felony charges but his lawyer, Shawn Holley, reportedly requested and was granted a continuance in the case. Lanez’s new arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 18. He will likely enter a plea during the hearing.

As previously reported, Lanez was charged with shooting Megan during an altercation in July. He faces felony assault with a firearm, and a weapons charge. If convicted, Lanez could be sentenced to up to 22 years in prison.

Megan addressed the shooting, and speaking up for Black women, in a New York Times op-ed published on Tuesday.

“I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man,” she wrote without directly naming Lanez. “After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place.

“My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends,” she continued. “Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.”

