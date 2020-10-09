Kentucky Attorney General Wants Grand Jury Proceedings To Stay Sealed In Breonna Taylor Case

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
As the son of parents who attended HBCU’s, Travis Scott is paying it forward. Captain Jack took to Twitter on Wednesday (Oct. 7) to announce that he will be paying tuition for five HBCU freshman’s.
Scott tweeted in part, “I know school just started and I wanna’ take care of 5 kids tuition for [their] first semester of school!!! Why not!!!!!” The Texas native clarified that the giveaway was strictly for HBCU students and revealed that his mother went to Grambling State University, and his father attended Prairie View A&M University.
THAT ATTENDS AN HBCU https://t.co/5eQ6YXQMc5
— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020
My mom went to Grambling and my dad went to PV. Wild
— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020
So far, Scott has paid tuition for Morehouse and Howard University students. Taylor Ivy, a freshman marketing student at Howard, tweeted her name and major, along with a photo of herself in a Howard T-shirt and paperwork proving her enrollment for the fall 2020 semester. The tweet caught Scott’s attention:
Say lesss Taylorrrr !!!!!!! https://t.co/t2Hrvqz5Cw
— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020
Nasire Branch, a freshman at Morehouse, was also one of the lucky students to get his tuition paid. “Twitter I never ask for anything! But a retweet tagging @travisx (Travis Scott) or a simple like + retweet could get my tuition at Morehose college paid! Please come through y’all.”
Scott responded to the tweet writing that his mother wanted him to attend Morehouse. “So I got u bro!! Just lock in an come out of there ready to change the world.”
My mom always wanted me to go here.!!!! So I got u bro !!! Just lock in and come out of there ready to change the world. https://t.co/VwWwr0SswO
— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020
Scott has been in a generous mood lately. Before he announced the tuition payout, he gave away a pair of shoes that he wore on tour, offered to buy a fan a new PS5, and replaced a fan’s broken AirPods.
The Coachella Valley Music Festival may not be taking place next April as previously announced. The annual festival was initially postponed over the global pandemic and it looks like the music event is being pushed back again.
According to Rolling Stone, the festival will return in October 2021. Golden Voice, the company behind Coachella, has not announced a new date.
The company website still shows the 2020 festival lineup, which lists Coachella as taking place over two consecutive weekends beginning on April 10.
Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine are still listed as headliners. Other performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Brockhampton, City Girls, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Lil Uzi Vert, FKA Twigs, Ari Lennox, Jessie Reyez, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat. It's unclear if all of the artists on the 2020 marquee will be returning for 2021.
Tory Lanez has been charged with shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday (Oct. 8). Lanez, whose birth name is Daystar Peterson, was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic weapon — personal use of a firearm — and carrying a loaded unregistered gun in a vehicle.
The 28-year-old recording artist also faces a weapons allegation that he “personally inflicted great bodily injury.”
On July 12, Lanez and the Megan (who as listed as “the 24-year-old victim” in the D.A. news release) got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. Megan attempted to exit the vehicle at which point Lanez allegedly shot “several times at her feet and wounding her.”
Last month, Lanez recently released an album denying that he shot Megan. If convicted, Lanez faces a maximum sentenced to 22 years and eight months in state prison.
His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 13.