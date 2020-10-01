Nicki Minaj And Husband, Kenneth Petty, Welcome First Child Together

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Ananda Lewis, former host of BET’s Teen Summit and MTV veejay who hosted her own self-titled daytime talk show, revealed that she has stage 3 breast cancer. Lewis, 47, shared her story in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which runs through the month of October.
In a video posted to Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 1), Lewis opened up about her cancer battle, and apologized to close friends and family for not sharing the story with them before announcing it on social media. “That phrase ‘Don’t talk about it be about it,’ that’s been my life for almost two years and honestly there’s nothing any of you could have done so I apologize if you felt like I excluded you. It wasn’t personal, it was just something I needed.
“I am sharing this with you today because it is the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness month and I have been fighting to get cancer out of my body for almost two years,” Lewis said before explaining that she refused to get mammograms after watching her mother get them for 30 years only to end up with breast cancer. Though Lewis stands by research proving that exposure to radiation (which includes mammograms) can cause cancer, she admitted that it was a “mistake” to shun mammograms when she turned 40.
“What I didn’t understand, and what I need you to understand, the reason why I’m here telling you my business, is because I would have had three or four mammograms by the time they caught it. Instead, I’ve had to have 2 PET [positron emission tomography] scans so far. Guess how many mammograms worth of radiation a PET scan is. Anyone? 30! 30! So 60 mammograms! You do the math.”
Lewis continued, “If I had done the mammograms from the time they were recommended when I turned 40, they would’ve caught the tumor in my breast years before I caught it through my own self exam and thermography. And they would have caught it at a place where it was more manageable. Where the treatment of it would have been a little easier. It’s never easy, but I use that word in comparison to what I’m going through now. Instead, what I’m dealing with is stage 3 breast cancer that is in my lymphs. I need you to get your mammograms.”
Lewis has been undergoing alternative and natural treatments which has helped stop the cancer from spreading like “wild fire,” she said. “That’s good news, but it’s not gone and I still have a lot of work to do, and I wish I could go back. I have a 9 year old I need to be here for. I have no intention on leaving him. I don’t want to leave my kids, my friends, my family. Hell I don’t want to leave myself. I like being here!”
Lewis asked her followers to share her video with women who may be as “stubborn” as she was about getting a mammogram. “I need you to tell them that they have to do it. Early detection, especially for breast cancer, changes your outcome. It can save your life.”
Watch her full announcement below.
View this post on Instagram
This is tough for me to share, but if just ONE woman decides to get her mammogram after watching this, what I’m going through will be worth it. 🌸PRACTICE EARLY DETECTION🌸 Share this with a woman you love. These 6 minutes could help save her life. 😌I love you guys😌 #breastcancerawarenessmonth #myjourney #breastcancer #getyourmammogram #earlydetection #savelives #fuckcancer #GodisGood #Allthetime #thetestisthetestimony #knowyourpower #alternativetherapies #stayfearless #igotthis #takecareofyourgirls #breasthealth #lovelife #joy #behappy #nomatterwhat
Consequence has revealed that has was diagnosed with lupus. The rapper broke the news on Monday (Sept. 28), during a Zoom listening session for his new EP, Things Are Different Now, Hip-Hop DX reports.
The 43-year-old father said that he felt sick earlier in the year and feared that it may be COVID-19. He was officially diagnosed with lupus in June.
Cons, who also has Type II diabetes, credits his 9-year-old son, Caiden, with encouraging him to push forward. On Thursday (Sept. 30), Cons posted a throwback photo from his son’s birthday party and opened up about the simultaneous battle of lupus and diabetes, and the negative comments that he received on the photo.
“I was body shamed when I posted this pic on 8.17.20. I was [approximately] 113 [pounds] and some a**holes said I looked like ‘an old junkie,’” he wrote. “Lupus + Diabetes has been kicking my ass for [seven] months straight but…oddly enough I was getting better as [two] weeks before that I was 105 [pounds] and my sugar was in the 500’s from being on steroids. But I was determined to wish my son happy birthday because, as you can see, it could have been the last time. God’s will is God’s will. This is my story and I’m [going to] tell it my way.”
“Wait till you see me in a picture now,” he added.
View this post on Instagram
I was body shamed when I posted this pic on 08.17.20 I was approx 113 lbs And some asshole said I looked like “an old junkie” Lupus + Diabetes had been kicking my ass for 7 months straight But... Oddly enough I was getting better as 2 weeks before that I was 105 lbs and my sugar was in the 500’s from being on Steroids But I was determined to wish my son @caiden817 Happy Birthday Because, as you can see, it could have been the last time God’s will is God’s will This is my story and I’m tell it my way... Wait till you see me in a picture now 💰💰💰 #ThingsAreDifferentNow
He also shared another heartwarming photo with his son, and one alongside Kanye West, which he captioned in part: ‘Me and my brother Kanye…Thank you for helping me fight for my life.”
View this post on Instagram
My son @caiden817 was just happy to have his Daddy back Caiden encouraged me everyday to fight for my Life He never said anything out loud but I know he was scared that I wouldn’t make it... I Love You With ALL My Heart Son ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for being You #ThingsAreDifferentNow
View this post on Instagram
Me and my brother, Kanye... Thank You For Helping Me Fight For My Life TIME 2 RUN IT UP LETS GOOOOOOOOOOO #ThingsAreDifferentNow
An estimated 1.5 million Americans suffer from the autoimmune disorder which affects the joints, kidneys, blood cells, skin, brain, lungs, and heart. Toni Braxton, Trick Daddy, and Nick Cannon are just a few recording artists who have spoken on battling lupus. Legendary hip-hop producer J. Dilla died from the disease in 2006.
Jhene Aiko is the latest artist to join the work-from-home edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Thanks to the global pandemic, fans of the NPR series can expect more virtual performances from their favorite artists, and Aiko didn’t disappoint bringing her signature peaceful energy to the room.
Backed by an ensemble of musicians (all wearing masks), the Grammy-nominated singer sailed through an eight-song melody that included “W.A.Y.S,” “Summer 2020,” and “Lotus (Intro)” from her Chilombo album, as well as older songs like “Do Better Blues,” and “To Love & Die.“
The 32-year-old singer translated the tranquility and sensuality from Chilombo into the live music session. Before beginning her performance, Aiko is seen using sound bowls, which are featured on every track on Chilombo, as she explained to Billboard earlier this year.
“[This album] is an introduction to sound bowls for people who don’t really know about them — this is me introducing my newfound love,” she explained. “The bowls I use are crystal alchemy sound bowls made from gemstones and infused with things like platinum or made out of rubies and diamonds — and all of these different elements and properties contribute to their healing factors. I basically was recording and had a session at my house where I just played different bowls to the music; every chakra has a note that corresponds with it.”
Watch Aiko’s performance below.