Nicki Minaj Confirms Giving Birth, Reveals Baby’s Gender

One month after filing for divorce, Cardi B says she’s back with Offset. The “WAP” rapper confirmed the reconciliation on Instagram Live earlier this week.
Last weekend, Offset surprised Cardi with a Rolls-Royce SUV for her 28th birthday. People in the crowd were cheering “take him back,” and it seems like she took their advice.
“People think I’m doing this for attention, no. I’m just a crazy b*tch,” she explained on Tuesday (Oct. 13). “One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna’ beat a n*gga up.
“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend,” she continued. “And it’s really hard not to have no d*ck.”
For those calling her “materialistic” for taking Offset back after he gifted her with a $300,000 car, Cardi clarified that while she does like material things, she didn't reunite with him because of a car. “What you want me to do? The n*gga give me a Rolls-Royce and I snuff him? And I really wanted some d*ck for my birthday. Really.”
The Bronx native added that she's not different than a lot of people in on-again-off-again relationships. “We’re just really typical two young motherf*ckers [who] got married early. That’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all f*cking dysfunctional a** relationships.”
Cardi filed for divorce in mid-September. At the time, she described the marriage as “irretrievably broken.” She later explained that they simply grew apart.
The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Kulture, the following year.
The 2020 Billboard Music Awards went off without a hitch. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, Wednesday's (Oct. 14) show opened with the multi-platinum selling singer performing “Higher Love” alongside Sheila E. on the drums.
The big night included performances from Brandy and Ty Dolla $ign, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Doja Cat, Sia, En Vogue, Demi Lovato, Bad Bunny, and more. Khaled, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Billy Eilish, Post Malone ( who took home nine awards), and BTS were among the night’s big winners, along with Killer Mike, who received the first ever Billboard Change Maker Award.
Lizzo gave a powerful speech after accepting her award for Top Song Sales Artist. “I just want to say I’ve been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refuse to be suppressed and I wonder would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big Black women who refused to have their voice suppressed,” she said.
“If you’re at home right now and you’re thinking about changing yourself, this is your sign to remain who you are. When people try to suppress something, it’s because they’re afraid of your power. So whether it’s through music, protests, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed.”
The socially-distanced award show, which was broadcast from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, featured a virtual audience.
Watch some of the performances below.Brandy and Ty Dolla $ign Perform a Medley Including "Borderline" Doja Cat Performs "Juicy," "Say So" and "Like That" Alicia Keys Performs "Love Looks Better" John Legend Performs "Never Break" EnVogue Performs "Free Your Mind"
In his first sit-down interview, Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened up about the night that Louisville police officers killed the 26-year-old emergency room technician.
Walker, 27, spoke to CBS This Morning’s Gayle King about the moments leading up to, and following, Taylor’s death. “To the world she’s just a hashtag, a picture and all of that, but to me [she] was much more,” said Walker. “More than a girlfriend too, I think that’s what I want the world to know the most. My best friend, the most important person to me on earth and they took her.”
According to Walker, he and Taylor were in bed watching a movie when Louisville Metro Police officers used a battering ram to burst through Taylor’s apartment door. Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove were identified as the officers who killed Taylor. Walker maintains that they never announced themselves.
Though he admitted to being scared, Walker said that he had to protect Taylor, so he grabbed his legally-owned weapon and fired one shot. “That was the one time I had to use [my gun]. If it was the police at the door and they just said it was the police…me or Breonna didn’t have a reason at all not to open the door.”
Police returned fire, letting off more than 16 shots. “I don’t think I’ve ever herd so many gunshots at the same time. I’ve never been to war, but I assume that’s what war sounds like.”
Walker grabbed Taylor's hand and pulled her down to the floor to shield her from the gunshots. He then looked over and realized that she was shot. After the bullets subsided, Walker called his mother before dialing 911. In the emergency call, he can be heard saying that someone shot his girlfriend, but he wasn’t sure who it was. Walker pointed out that if he had known police were the shooters, he wouldn’t have called 911. “I wouldn’t have been calling the police on the police, that doesn’t even make sense.”
As he walked outside of the apartment, still unsure of what happened, Louisville police pointed guns in his face. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, after police claimed that he shot Mattingly. “I was in the back of the car. I got [dragged] all the way down the street, it was cold and wet. I don’t have on any socks and shoes and they were just dragging me. I had scabs on my feet from that.”
Authorities never gave him an update on Taylor’s condition. He learned of her death from watching the news while sitting in a jail cell. The charges against Walker were later dropped and he was released from custody.
“If I didn’t live you probably wouldn’t know about Breonna, or Kenny Walker,” he added. “I don’t want everybody to know about Kenny Walker, long as everybody knows about Breonna Taylor.
“She took care of a lot of people. It’s a lot of people that need her bad right now, including me.”
Watch the full interview below.