Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Files Trademark Infringement Lawsuit Against The Crips

A judge has ordered Tory Lanez to stay away from Megan The Stallion, and surrender his firearms. Lanez, whose birth name is Daystar Peterson, appeared in a Los Angeles County courtroom via phone on Tuesday (Oct. 13) where a protective order was lodged against him, reports TMZ.
The order bars Lanez, 28, from coming within 100 yards of Megan, 25.
Lanez’s bail was set at posted $190,000, which he immediately posted, according to the Associated Press. The Canadian rapper-singer was supposed to be arraigned on felony charges but his lawyer, Shawn Holley, reportedly requested and was granted a continuance in the case. Lanez’s new arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 18. He will likely enter a plea during the hearing.
As previously reported, Lanez was charged with shooting Megan during an altercation in July. He faces felony assault with a firearm, and a weapons charge. If convicted, Lanez could be sentenced to up to 22 years in prison.
Megan addressed the shooting, and speaking up for Black women, in a New York Times op-ed published on Tuesday.
“I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man,” she wrote without directly naming Lanez. “After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place.
“My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends,” she continued. “Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.”
After surviving a brutal case of COVID-19 earlier this year, Scarface is now in need of a kidney transplant. The Texas native has begun the process to see if he is a good transplant candidate, he revealed on Friday (Oct. 9).
“I started the process for a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! It should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate, in the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly [thereafter] and we can discuss who’s a match,” he wrote along with thanking fans for volunteering to donate a kidney.
Two days earlier, the 49-year-old rapper tweeted out his blood type in hopes of finding a donor.
I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type
— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 7, 2020
Scarface revealed his coronavirus diagnosis in March. The health battle left him with kidney failure, but he fought his way through bilateral pneumonia in both lungs. He was released from the hospital in late April.
“I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day,” he told Geto Boys group member, Willie D, days after being released from the hospital. He added that successfully battling the deadly illness made him “really appreciate life.”
Aside from speaking on his health issues via Twitter, Scarface took to Twitter to mourn the death of his cousin Johnny Nash. The 80-year-old singer, best known for the single “I Can See Clearly Now,” recently passed away from natural causes.
My cousin Johnny Nash “ I can see clearly now the rain is gone” has left us to be with the father rest easy big fella 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 7, 2020
Wu-Tang Clan's RZA and GZA are set to play against Twitch streamers Nate Hill and iamBrandon at the upcoming Hennessy Presents: Make Your Move chess tournament. On Saturday, October 10, all four opponents will compete against each other in a series of rounds until one remains standing. The finalist will be placed in a final match against the first Black Chess Grandmaster, Maurice Ashley. Ashley is spotlighted in Hennessy's latest Wild Rabbit V.S campaign which centers on the theme of pushing the limits of one’s own potential.
The live chess-for-charity event (in celebration of National Chess Day) kicks off at 4 pm ET on Chess.com’s Twitch channel. Nas and A$AP Ferg are set to make special appearances. All proceeds from the event will go to Unfinished Business, Hennessy’s initiative—in partnership with One Hundred Black Men of New York, the Asian American Business Development Center, and the Hispanic Federation—providing grants for Black, Latinx, and Asian-American owners of small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch the Nas-narrated film Maurice and The Black Bear School, a depiction of Ashley's mental development and immersion in the infinite possibilities of the game.