Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Files Trademark Infringement Lawsuit Against The Crips

The late rapper's family is suing over “The Marathon Continues” slogan.

Nipsey Hussle’s infamous catchphrase is at the center of a new lawsuit. Samuel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, the late rapper’s brother and estate executor, is suing the holding company behind the Crips gang for unlawfully using the slogan, Billboard reports.

The lawsuit, which was filed last week, accuses the Crips LLC and Tia Hollis (a managing member and majority owner in the Crips), of trademark infringement, false advertising, and unfair competition, because they allegedly used the slogan for monetary gain.

The complaint reportedly states that Hussle, whose birth name was Ermias Asghedom, trademarked “The Marathon” and “The Marathon Continues” — a phrase that he used in his music — upon launching a clothing line in 2011. The father of two opened The Marathon Clothing Store in 2012. He was killed in the store’s parking lot in March 2019.

Asghedom alleges that the Crips filed a trademark for the slogan less than two months after Hussle’s murder, TMZ reports. Hussle’s estate filed an opposition to the trademark request and was under the impression that the Crips would stop using the slogan but according to the complaint, they continued to use it on merchandise.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages, and a judgment ordering the Crips to stop using the tagline. Additionally, the estate wants them to destroy all unlawful merchandise that features the slogan.