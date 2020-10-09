How Radha Blank’s '40-Year-Old Version' Found Its Beat

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series on Tejano singing legend, Selena, has arrived. The streaming giant unveiled the teaser and official release for the highly anticipated Selena: The Series on Tuesday (Oct. 6).
The Grammy winner is portrayed by actress Christian Serratos, best known for her role on The Walking Dead. Standing at just over a minute-long, the teaser shows Serratos on stage while Selena’s “Como La Flor” plays in the background.
A native of Texas, the Latin singer sold approximately 30 million records world wide and remains a music icon decades after her death. Having already found success in the Latin arena, the 23 year old was on the brink of crossing over into the American music market when she was shot to death by Yolanda Saldivar, a friend and former manager of her Selena Etq. boutique. Saldivar, 60, will be eligible for parole in 2025.
Since her passing, Selena has received several accolades and honors including a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Madame Tussauds wax figure, and a MAC lipstick collection honoring her memory.
Selena: The Series debuts on Netflix on Dec. 4.
Regina King’s feature film directorial debut has an official release date. One Night in Miami is scheduled to hit select theaters on Christmas Day, before debuting on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 15, 2021 (which also happens to be King’s birthday).
“To complete and release a film within the same year is a difficult task. We welcomed the challenge because we knew now was the time for this film to be released,” King said in a statement on Friday (Oct. 2). “Amazon fully supported our intention and I could not be more excited this prescient story will be seen across the globe.”
The film chronicles the night of Feb. 25, 1964, when a young Muhammad Ali (known at the time as Cassius Clay) defeated Sunny Liston to become the World Heavyweight Boxing Champion. After the fight, Ali spends the night at the Hampton House Motel where he celebrates his victory with the likes of Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and former football player, James Brown. The film tells a fictionalized version of a true story of four men at very different points in their lives. Nine months after Ali's boxing win, Cooke was shot to death at a Los Angeles motel. The following year in 1965, Malcolm was assassinated in Harlem's Audubon Ballroom.
One Night in Miami stars Eli Goree as Ali, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm, Aldis Hodge as Brown, and Leslie Odom Jr. as Cooke. The film was adapted from a stage play by Kemp Powers, who also penned the script.
“When I read Kemp Powers’ script, it just blew me away,” King told Variety last month. “I felt like I had never seen conversations like this on screen before.
“There was a part of me that it was like, if I was a man, I would want to play one of these roles, I would be doing whatever I can to play one of these roles,” she continued. “And just as a mother, as a niece, as a daughter of a Black man. I just felt like I wanted to tell a story or be a part of telling a story that every Black man that I know and love can see a bit of himself in.”
Season 46 of Saturday Night Live is back with a bang! Ahead of its season premiere this weekend, the veteran sketch comedy series announced that Issa Rae is set to host later in the month.
Rae shared a photo of SNL's signature post-it note announcement on Instagram on Friday (Oct. 2) with the caption, “Haven’t had Saturday Night plans in a minute.” The hosting gig marks another career milestone for the writer, producer and actress, as it will be her first time on the show.
The 35-year-old Los Angeles native joins a short list of Black women who have hosted SNL , which includes Tiffany Haddish, Maya Rudolph, Gabourey Sidibe, Cicely Tyson, Queen Latifah and Oprah Winfrey.
Rae will host SNL on Saturday, Oct. 17, with Justin Bieber as the musical guest.