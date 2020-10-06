Rihanna Apologizes To Muslims For Using Song With Islamic Hadith In Savage x Fenty Show

“I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake.”

Last week’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 event had people talking for more than a few reasons. The show was mostly praised for the overall creative direction, celebrity cameos and performances, but the use of the song “Doom” (by London producer Coucou Chloe) caught backlash for its sample of a recitation of an Islamic Hadith, which is sacred to Muslims.

if you’re not a Muslim then dont tell us to not get offended. For people still wondering what Rihanna did open this thread. — ً (@lvstberry) October 5, 2020

Song that contains Islamic hadith was used in Rihanna's SavageXFenty show, which is disrespectful, and your non-muslim a$$ telling muslims if they should be offended or not?

Is it crack? pic.twitter.com/a7wpy93Z7o — Isla (@islaflow) October 4, 2020

i feel like islamaphobia is so normalised to the point where people are calling us dramatic for being mad when our religion gets disrespected? hadith are sacred words of the prophet, they’re used to guide muslims & are second to only the Quran. rihanna should know better. — kirry🍷| limit (@ZARRYKISSY) October 4, 2020

Once aware of the mishap, Rihanna promptly apologized and thanked the Muslim community for “pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive,” she wrote in a message posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (Oct. 6). “I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake.”

She continued, “We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this! I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding.”

Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 was the latest fashion installment in Rih’s growing empire. The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Read Rihanna’s full apology below.