Rihanna Apologizes To Muslims For Using Song With Islamic Hadith In Savage x Fenty Show

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Rihanna is gearing up for a major fashion moment! The beauty and fashion mogul announced her Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 on Thursday (Sept. 17), which is set to stream on Amazon Prime next month.
The unique fashion experience will showcase a combination of models, actors and dancers, and features performances from Travis Scott, Ella Mai, Bad Bunny, Miguel, Mustard and Roddy Rich.
Additional featured appearances include Lizzo, Demi More, Normani, Rico Nasty, Big Sean, Gigi Hadid, Willow Smith, Chika, and more. Rihanna serves as executive producer and creative director of Savage x Fenty Show Vol 2.
View this post on Instagram
❗️#SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 2❗️It's going down OCT 2 on @amazonprimevideo! @savagexfenty
Following last year’s groundbreaking, star-studded event, this year’s fashion show hopes to raise the bar debuting a bold and fearless Fall 2020 line, which features sizes ranging from XS-3X, and bra sizes from 30A-42H/46DDD.
Savage x Fenty Vol. 2, will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries beginning Friday, Oct. 2. Additionally, the line will be available to shop on Amazon’s Fashion Store and Savagex.com.
Wu-Tang Clan's style barbarian, Raekwon The Chef and top-selling backpack company Sprayground, have come together to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the legendary rhyme reciter's classic debut album, Only Built For Cuban Links... To purchase the hot ticket item, retailed at $100, hit up sprayground.com at 3 pm today (July 23).
Released on August 1, 1995, the full-album, which also heavily featured Rae's Wu-Tang group member Ghostface Killah, was deemed an instant classic in the world of Hip-Hop and beyond. The intricate slang, 5% Nation knowledge, fly style indicators, and street politics were coveted content during the mid-'90s where rhymes were valued at high-stakes.
Setting that high of a mark for beats and rhymes went hand-in-hand with the packaging of the Loud Records release, as the cassette tape was of a purple tint, rarely used in those times. It became the color of note when anyone referenced the album outside of its title and rechristened it universally as "The Purple Tape."
Sprayground is honoring that design history with a special limited-edition backpack in the purple hue today that boasts lyrics on the outside, a 17-inch laptop compartment on the inside, and a slew of compartments for wires and accessories.
Sure to grab the attention of die-hard fans, Raekwon states, “I have been a buyer of Sprayground for a long time, and admire (founder and creative director, David Ben David's) work. To get the opportunity to collaborate with a talented team of designers, and build a bag that encompasses me, is so dope. Looking forward to seeing it on the streets!”
Understanding the historic connection to such a heralded entity, David Ben David explained his feelings on the collab: “This collaboration has been iconic for me, I grew up listening to Wu-Tang, so this is pretty surreal! I loved tapping into the last two decades of content from him, to bring this bag to life and really show Raekwon’s unique style. Super excited to share this one with the fans."
Rihanna has been busy donating millions during the global pandemic and debuting new gear from her Fenty and Savage x Fenty brands. The latest in the lot of Fenty merch are sunglasses which Rih Rih has been teasing on Instagram this week, but her Navy of fans seem to be ready for the album to drop already.
Regardless of how impatient the fans are, Rihanna is taking her time with her long-awaited ninth studio effort. A fan wrote, “Where’s the album?” under one of Rih’s eyewear posts and she replied, “I lost it.”
View this post on Instagram
#OffRecord on Fenty.com now....can’t say I didn’t warn ya! @fenty
Retailing for $340, the Fenty eyewear line debuts on May 20. Split into two designs: Coded and Off Record, the sunglasses come in a variety of colors including, Candy Pink, Acid Green, Jet Black, and Milky Way.
View this post on Instagram
the Jet Blacks are for life, but this Milky Way is sumn sexy #Coded @fenty
Besides eyewear, Rihanna’s luxury fashion line with LVMH — which launched in 2019 — features coats, dresses, pants, skirts and jewelry.
The 32-year-old singer and fashion mogul opened up about her influence over the Fenty line in an interview with Vogue last November. “I’m not the face of my brand, but I am the muse, and my DNA has to run all the way through it,” she explained. “I don’t want anyone to pull up my website and think, Rihanna would never wear that.”