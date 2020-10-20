Rihanna, Big Sean, Jidenna And More Speak Out Against Violence In Nigeria

Soldiers opened fire killing peaceful protestors marching against police brutality.

Rihanna, Big Sean, Jidenna and more recording artists are using their social media platforms to speak out against the ongoing violence in Nigeria in wake of the #EndSARS movement.

“I can’t bare to see this torture and brutalization that is continuing to affect nations across our planets! It’s such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of being murdered by,” Rihanna wrote on Tuesday (Oct. 20). “My heart is broken for Nigeria man!!! It is unbearable to watch! I’m so proud of your strength and not letting up on the fight for what’s rights!”

Several demonstrators were killed protesting against police brutality, while others were left injured after soldiers opened fire at a protest site in the Lekki district of Lagos on Tuesday (Oct. 20). One witness said that soldiers “started firing ammunition toward the crowd.”

Thousands of demonstrators, many of them young people, have taken to the streets of Lagos and surrounding areas to call for an end to the Special Anti-Robber Squad (SARS). The squad was disbanded in early October but the violence against demonstrators and other innocent victims has continued. The civilian death tole is believed to be in the thousands.

A 24-hour curfew is being put in place for Lagos, the BBC reports. Nigeria’s most populous city is home to approximately 20 million residents.

Read more reactions to the massacre below.

Nigeria!!! Y’all on my heart! It’s horrific over there! So many people being murdered for peaceful protesting about being murdered! #EndSARS — Sean Don (@BigSean) October 21, 2020

THEYRE KILLING OUR PEOPLEEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/1iGmoTIllf — Davido (@davido) October 20, 2020

THEY ARE KILLING OUR PEOPLE. OUR HEARTS ARE HEAVY. #EndSARS — SANTAN (@Santandave1) October 21, 2020

I’ll be making calls, sending texts, and praying for everyone affected by the #LekkiMassacre #EndSARS These clips are horrific and terrifying to watch. Bless everyone on the ground. I can only imagine what you feel rn. — Jidenna (@Jidenna) October 21, 2020

people are loosing their lives man, this violence is evil and extremely corrupt #EndSARS — Aminé (@heyamine) October 21, 2020

#EndSARS is global now, the world is watching, the leaders must listen before it's too late — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) October 21, 2020